Lenawee County Football Weekend Broadcast Schedule
Adrian, MI – High school and college football will be back this weekend on the Lenawee County Radio Stations. Here’s a look ahead:. Friday, November 4th – High school playoff football continues for four Lenawee County teams, and we will be carrying three of them Friday night.
Michigan high school football: Belleville suspends football coach Jermain Crowell
Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school. Crowell is under investigation by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for possible undue influence violations. He did not coach last week in the undefeated Tigers' district semifinal victory over Woodhaven, and he will not coach Friday in the district final against Saline.
MaxPreps
Michigan high school football: MHSAA district finals playoff schedule, brackets, stats, rankings, scores & more
Grand Valley Christian Patriots (Byron Center, MI) This week's Michigan MaxPreps computer rankings based on division. All teams ranked.
Talented trio at Angola signs for college
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – A talented trio of Angola High School seniors put pen to paper on Tuesday afternoon to continue their athletic & academic careers in college, as Paige Frantz signed to play volleyball at Bethel University while Rosie and Eleanor Knauer both signed to play softball at Manchester University.
Fans wait overnight for Tuesday morning open of Raising Cane's in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Fans of Raising Cane's have been eagerly awaiting the opening of the first Toledo- area location for months and many of the most excited patrons began lining up at the new Perrysburg location as early as 10 p.m. Monday night. When the doors finally opened Tuesday...
Hey, America! Hillsdale College is aiming for you, too.
The little Michigan school has big clout with the Republican Party — and boasts about its ‘alumni pipeline to the Supreme Court’
“Too Extreme”? Michigan Political Catch Phrase Gets Roasted Online
It's the catchphrase of the midterm elections, with both sides calling the other extreme, and now a GR humor group is roasting the slogan, and churning out some funny, but true memes. It Turns Out The "Too Confusing, Too Extreme" Slogan Can Be Applied To Anything. Liberals and Conservatives alike...
sent-trib.com
Warrants issued for county residents
Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
Detroit News
Gov. Whitmer labels top Michigan GOP candidates 'conspiracy theorists'
Grand Rapids — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters Tuesday the standard-bearers of the Michigan Republican Party for 2022 are "all election deniers and conspiracy theorists," but GOP leaders argued it was Whitmer who had been telling lies. Whitmer made the comments during a campaign stop in Grand Rapids,...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Bison Farm Holding Annual Pumpkin Drop-Off Event
Bracy Gold Bison Ranch is holding their fourth annual Great Pumpkin Drop-Off on Saturday, November 5. The ranch is inviting everyone to come out to the ranch and bring old pumpkins to feed the Bison through the cold winter months.
wlen.com
Adrian Public Schools Superintendent: Morning Threat Received at Bus Garage; School Closed Today
Adrian, MI – Adrian Public Schools are closed today due to a threat this morning. APS Superintendent Nate Parker issued the following update for parents, guardians and students:. The threat referenced in my earlier alert was received at the Bus Garage. Working with the Michigan State Police, Adrian Police...
Hilty Home to close by end of year
PANDORA — Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio confirmed Wednesday its plans to close the Hilty Home’s skilled nursing and assisted living services before the end of the year, citing ongoing financial, census and workforce challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Those challenges “became unsustainable,” the Christian skilled nursing company...
iheart.com
ARREST MADE IN DESHLER HIT & RUN INJURY ACCIDENT FROM LAST FRIDAY
An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run accident that led to serious injuries for a pedestrian in the village of Deshler last Friday. Henry County Sheriff’s Detective Arlen Cohrs reports 19 year old Ulises Morales, an undocumented immigrant, living in Deshler was arrested around 6:30 this (Tue.) morning in a vehicle just outside the residence where he was living on Keyser Street in Deshler. The auto was stopped this morning, with 5 undocumented immigrants inside; and a driver without a license. Ulises Morales is being charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident, where serious injuries occur; along with the charge of Aggravated Vehicular Assault. He is being held at CCNO awaiting an appearance in Napoleon Municipal Court this week. An interpreter was brought-in to help with questioning of the suspect. The Federal Immigration and Customs Office has been alerted; and will likely be coming to investigate. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Immigration officials cannot deport subjects, under current federal regulations, unless they are convicted of a felony. The hit-and-run car-pedestrian accident occurred just before 7am last Friday near the intersection of Elm and Keyser Streets, when Jenny Krauss of Deshler was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene. According to the report, Krauss was thrown on top of the vehicle, smashing the windshield, and landed about 30 feet away. The Henry County Sheriff’s office believed they found the suspect vehicle about a block from the accident site over the weekend; and they were able to make the arrest and file charges today.
I-75 closing near Monroe-Wayne counties border this weekend
I-75 will be closing near the border of Wayne and Monroe counties this week so crews can demolish a bridge.
Investigators release cause of fatal BP-Husky refinery fire
Federal investigators have determined that the Sept. 20 fatal fire at the BP-Husky refinery on Cedar Point Road in Oregon was caused when flammable chemicals accidentally released at the refinery ignited. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board released its findings Monday, adding that the investigation into the incident...
KRMG
Oregon mayor charged with attempted murder in suspected Halloween road rage shooting
Oregon mayor charged with attempted murder in suspected Halloween road rage shooting According to reports, Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones, 47, was arrested on Nov. 1 in connection with the incident. (NCD)
WTOL-TV
Another new restaurant opening in Perrysburg
Agave and Rye will offer a unique selection of tacos, including lobster and mac and cheese. The Levis Commons restaurant will also feature a happy hour.
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for Help
Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. The case of Tecumseh, Michigan woman, Dee Ann Warner, is getting more complicated. Dee was reported missing on April 25, 2021. Investigative attorney, Billy Little, Jr., has been working tirelessly since March 2022 to get answers for her family. Since then, Little has produced an abundance of evidence obtained by hundreds of hours of interviewing witnesses and scouring through a mountain of paperwork. Little is convinced Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible. You can get background on the case here.
wlen.com
House Burns Down Tuesday Morning in Tecumseh
Tecumseh, MI – A house caught fire and collapsed in on itself early Tuesday morning in Tecumseh. Joe Tuckey, the City of Tecumseh Fire Chief, told WLEN News what happened…. Fire crews were on scene at the Allen Road home for about 5 hours…. Tune into our local and...
