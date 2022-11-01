UTEP vs. Rice Prediction: Conference USA Teams Hoping to Make a Late Push for a Bowl Meet on Thursday Night

Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the UTEP Miners vs. Rice Owls Conference USA game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

UTEP and Rice have a couple of things in common entering their matchup on Thursday night. The two Conference USA teams are both running short on time for bowl bids. And they're both short on positives coming off losing efforts last week.

So it's a good thing it's a short week for the Miners and Owls, who get the rare opportunity to play in a midweek, prime-time game.

"One of the bonuses of a Thursday night game is that you don't have time to sulk," Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren told reporters just hours after an ugly 56-23 loss to the visiting Charlotte 49ers. "The time for licking your wounds is behind us. It's in the rearview mirror as we move forward.

"I don't want it to be instilled in their minds any longer than it has to be."

It's a loss that should hurt, alright.

The Niners sported just one win ahead of Week 9, languishing to the point that head coach Will Healy was canned the week before . But in interim coach Pete Rossomando's debut, they somehow hung 514 yards and eight touchdowns on an improved Rice program.

"We owed our fans a better product," Bloomgren said. "It's not how we thought the game would go. It stings because we had fans in the stands that cared, and we wanted to put on a good show for them."

They didn't, leaving them 4-4 and seething with Thursday's game on tap against a UTEP team that's feeling much the same way.

The Miners fell 24-13 to Middle Tennessee last Saturday, falling even further behind Rice in the overall standings — 4-5 — and on the Conference USA leaderboard — 2-3 to the Owls' 2-2 record.

"It was one of those games that was really a hard-fought game that we didn't make enough plays or do the things well enough that we needed to do to win a football game," UTEP head coach Dana Dimel told reporters post-game. "They're a team that's No. 7 in the country in turnovers, and some of the things that we talked about all week came to fruition.

"We need to respond. We have a good week planned. We need a win next week to make up for the disappointing loss."

UTEP at Rice

Kickoff: Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

Spread: Rice -3.5

Tickets: As low as $21 on SITickets.com *

When UTEP Has the Ball

The UTEP offense made life difficult for itself in Week 9. Red-zone follies, dropped balls, and perhaps not sticking to the run enough led to just one touchdown. And 13 points won't win you many football games.

Senior tight end Trent Thompson dropped a potential game-changing pass that would've meant a 75-yard TD on the opening play from scrimmage in the second half.

There didn't seem to be enough of UTEP's run game, either. It had served the Miners well heading into Week 9, with a top-four rushing offense in the conference, thanks to two running backs who were closing in on 500 yards each. Sophomore Deion Hankins, who now has 547 yards on 110 runs, averaged 5.2 yards per carry (68 on 13 attempts), and senior Ronald Awatt, who has 538 yards on 124 hauls, put up 48 on 12 totes.

The other guy out of the backfield, pass-catching sensation Reynaldo Flores, wasn't a factor, either. Coming in with 42 catches and 472 yards, he caught just three balls for 31 yards.

"We made more mistakes than them," said Dimel of the loss to MTSU. "They held our production down. We could've done things a lot better. Tough loss for us."

On offense, it has to be about more than senior kicker Gavin Baechle, who has made 17 of 18 field goals and is perfect on 19 extra points on the season, and sophomore receiver Tyrin Smith, who's tops in C-USA with 803 yards. The team's top target has also got five touchdowns on 56 catches.

Smith posted a career-high 10 receptions for 117 yards, including a touchdown catch covering four yards from junior quarterback Gavin Hardison. But outside the Hardison-Smith connection, there wasn't much offense for the Miners.

They had 292 yards total against the Blue Raiders, with Hardison finishing with just 177 yards on 19-of-34 passing. The Miners need more from their quarterback, who is completing just 52.5 percent pass of his passes. His 10 TDs aren't enough against eight interceptions and 21 sacks.

And he may be faced with an ornery Rice defense after it surrendered an average of 500 total yards the last two games, which is a sharp increase from the previous handful of outings.

"They took us to the woodshed," said Bloomgren of the 514 yards given up to Charlotte last week. "We earned this loss every bit as much as Charlotte earned this win. We knew they were a good, talented offense. Largely the same offense as last year. And they hadn't put it together this year, and they did."

When Rice Has the Ball

"We're going to have to move on quickly," reiterated Bloomgren about putting the Week 9 decision behind. "There are things that have to get fixed."

That mostly applies to the defense, for sure. Because it seemed as if the Owls' offense did enough last week… at least early.

The volume was big, as it ran 63 plays — just as Charlotte did. And it did amass a solid 370 yards. But more than half of that total came in the first quarter of the loss. Then the wheels fell off, and the Niners just left the Owls in their dust.

After an effective first quarter, they scored only a second-quarter field goal on Christian VanSickle's 35-yard boot and a fourth-quarter score on Bradley Rozner's 29-yard catch from quarterback TJ McMahon. McMahon also tossed first-quarter TD passes of 35 yards to Rozner, who had five receptions for 105 yards, and 27 yards to Luke McCaffrey.

"They're a little bit different style of offense than what they've been in years past," Dimel told reporters. "Because they're not running the ball as much as they have in the past, even though they're running it well."

It's just that UTEP is throwing the ball well, to boot.

"They have some really talented receivers," continued Dimel. "They have a quarterback that's thrown the ball well for them."

Indeed, McMahon went 18-of-33 passing for 218 yards and added 45 yards along the ground for Rice. But like his counterpart with UTEP, his 16 passing TDs are overshadowed by his 11 INTs and 21 sacks.

He does have those talented pass catchers, though. Sophomore McCaffrey has 47 catches and seven TDs for 646 yards. And senior Rozner has 27 catches for 579 yards and a 21.4-yard per-play average — second best in C-USA.

Senior running back Cameron Montgomery is making the most by rolling up 333 yards on just 51 runs for a whopping 6.5-yard average per rush, while junior Ari Broussard has 251 on 91 hauls.

But Rice will have its hands full with a UTEP defense that's allowed just 355.4 yards per game, which is the second stingiest among C-USA teams. That unit is led by senior defensive end Jadrian Taylor, who's recorded a conference-best eight sacks. And last week, linebackers Cal Wallerstedt and Tyrice Knight stepped up with big games — the junior Wallerstedt with a game-high 14 tackles and Knight with 11 tackles, a forced fumble, a pass breakup, and a QB hurry.

Final Analysis

A return to the scene of last week's crime should do Rice some good. Before the loss to the Niners, the Owls were perfect through three games at home.

So maybe call the Week 9 woodshedder a blip?

"They played loose," said Bloomgren, urging his charges to take a page out of Charlotte's playbook. "We have to relax and play, and that's when we're at our best."

They'll need it against UTEP, which is much improved in the last two years but has just one win on the road in 2022 — that in a 41-35 edge of Charlotte, of all teams.

Or else it could be lights out for the five-loss Miners in their bid to go bowling this year. One more loss than Rice makes this game even more important for UTEP in that regard.

"We need a win this week — there's no other way around it," UTEP's Flores told reporters. "We don't have any cushion. I know we have three games (left), but we don't want to push it to the end. We want to win these next two and secure it now."

"Yeah, you want to take advantage of every game, and we felt that (last week) was one we had a great opportunity," Rice defensive end Trey Schuman told reporters. "We just did not put together a winning game."

Both need to do that badly this week.

Prediction: Rice 26, UTEP 23

– Written by Todd Saelhof, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network and a sports editor/writer for Postmedia in Canada. Follow him on @ToddSaelhofPM at #CollegeFootballFrenzy .

*Price as of publication.