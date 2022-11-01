Read full article on original website
Yahoo!
Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!
Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Cozy Long-Sleeve Top — and It's $26 Right Now
“This shirt is so soft and comfortable!” Now that fall is in full swing, Amazon shoppers are gravitating toward this cozy long-sleeve top. Right now, the Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top is ranking on Amazon's Best-Selling Women's Tops, Tees, and Blouses chart, which is updated hourly with top sellers. And it was recently on the site's competitive Movers and Shakers fashion chart. In other words, shoppers keep adding the wardrobe staple to their carts. Buy It! Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top, $25.99; amazon.com RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign...
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
Shoppers Dub This Le Creuset Cookware the ‘Most Impressive Stock Pot,’ and It’s on Sale for $92
Get ready to feed the whole block.
Target Will Sell Items from British Retailer Marks & Spencer This Holiday Season
Thanks to globalization, plenty of brands can be found on both sides of the pond. Londoners can chow down at Popeyes while New Yorkers can grab a sandwich at Pret a Manger. (Yes, despite the French name, it’s a British company.) Still, lots of shops only operate on their home turf. For instance, Brits won’t find a single Target in the U.K., and Americans are missing out on Marks & Spencer, a similar British retail chain that sells clothes and food and everything in between.
Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service
American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
Wendy’s Is Rolling Out These New Menu Items Next Month—But Act Fast, They’re Only For A Limited Time!
Wendy’s is reportedly launching four brand new menu items starting November 15, 2022, according to leaked internal documents shared with The Fast Food Post. The fast food giant will allegedly debut two new ‘Made to Crave‘ sandwiches, a new side option, ‘Garlic Fries,’ and a tasty dessert item, a ‘Peppermint Frosty.’ Here’s what we know:
ohmymag.co.uk
KFC offering popular items starting just 50 cents: Offer starts today
With KFC's latest announcement, looks like KFC fans are going to be busy scoring incredible deals in the KFC app for the next week. KFC is offering unbelievable prices on some of its menu items for its fans, as part of the company's new 'Left-Handed KFC' campaign, which is celebrating the fact that 11 per cent of the Australian population are left-handed.
Forget the 4 for $4 or $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's Has a $3 Deal
At a time of rampant food inflation, many people crave the consistency of promotions tailored around a specific dollar amount. There was an outcry when sandwich chain Subway cited rising costs to scrap its "$5 Footlong" promotion, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR) 's Burger King has tottered between the "$5 Your Way Deal" and the "$6 Your Way Deal."
Free Thanksgiving turkey? Here’s how you can get a coupon for one
ORLANDO, Fla. — The clock is ticking for you to qualify for a free Thanksgiving turkey from BJ’s Wholesale Club. The grocer is offering customers who spend $150 in one transaction either in-store or online between now and Nov. 10, a digital coupon for a free Butterball whole turkey, fresh or frozen.
Three clearance finds at Walmart for as low as 75 cents that you can’t pass up
1. Lunch Bag - 75 cents. Dealswithnat2 found a big markdown by scanning AZ Lunch bags. Bags were found in blue, grey and strawberry colors. All were knocked down to just 75 cents. By comparison, AZ lunch bags start at over $8 on Walmart's website. 2. Camo Bean Bag Chair-...
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Costco is Selling a Giant 10-Foot Blanket That is So Big, It Can Keep Your Entire Family Warm
One of my favorite things to do as a family is family movie night. It’s a time where we all jump onto the couch and watch a movie together as a family with some popcorn and snacks and just spend time together. That’s why as soon as I saw...
10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam’s Club
As a consumer, you have lots of choices when it comes to where to shop. But in these days of inflation and accompanying rising prices, you're undoubtedly feeling the pinch at the cash register. If...
2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Thrillist
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items
And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
Hobby Lobby's founder gives away his company: What does it mean for Hobby Lobby stores?
"Wealth is a curse," said David Green. Image by DangApricot, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Hobby Lobby is famous for its crafts supplies, unique finds, and also, its somewhat unusual (at least in America) business practices. When other stores are open 24/7, Hobby Lobby, founded by David Green, is closed on Sundays, only stays open until 8 PM, and doesn't carry spooky Halloween decorations. They also recently raised their minimum wage to $18.50 per hour.
kfrxfm.com
Want a FREE Subway Sub
Tasty panini sandwich stuffed with ham and vegetables on wooden background with blank space on left side,selective focus. Subway Giving Away Subs To Travelers Subway is giving away ten thousand Subway Series footlong subs for air travelers stuck in the middle seat. The promo is in celebration of National Sandwich Day on November 3. To take advantage of the offer, simply visit SubwaySandwichSeat.com and upload a photo of yourself flying in the middle seat on Thursday, for a chance to win an electronic gift card. The submission site is open from 12:00 a.m. ET on November 3, to 11:59 p.m. ET on November 4. What was your worst flight ever? What happened?
Food & Wine
