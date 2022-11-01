ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yahoo!

Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!

Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
People

Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Cozy Long-Sleeve Top — and It's $26 Right Now

“This shirt is so soft and comfortable!” Now that fall is in full swing, Amazon shoppers are gravitating toward this cozy long-sleeve top.  Right now, the Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top is ranking on Amazon's Best-Selling Women's Tops, Tees, and Blouses chart, which is updated hourly with top sellers. And it was recently on the site's competitive Movers and Shakers fashion chart. In other words, shoppers keep adding the wardrobe staple to their carts.  Buy It! Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top, $25.99; amazon.com  RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign...
AOL Corp

'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39

Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
Food & Wine

Target Will Sell Items from British Retailer Marks & Spencer This Holiday Season

Thanks to globalization, plenty of brands can be found on both sides of the pond. Londoners can chow down at Popeyes while New Yorkers can grab a sandwich at Pret a Manger. (Yes, despite the French name, it’s a British company.) Still, lots of shops only operate on their home turf. For instance, Brits won’t find a single Target in the U.K., and Americans are missing out on Marks & Spencer, a similar British retail chain that sells clothes and food and everything in between.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service

American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
COLORADO STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

KFC offering popular items starting just 50 cents: Offer starts today

With KFC's latest announcement, looks like KFC fans are going to be busy scoring incredible deals in the KFC app for the next week. KFC is offering unbelievable prices on some of its menu items for its fans, as part of the company's new 'Left-Handed KFC' campaign, which is celebrating the fact that 11 per cent of the Australian population are left-handed.
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4 or $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's Has a $3 Deal

At a time of rampant food inflation, many people crave the consistency of promotions tailored around a specific dollar amount. There was an outcry when sandwich chain Subway cited rising costs to scrap its "$5 Footlong" promotion, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR) 's Burger King has tottered between the "$5 Your Way Deal" and the "$6 Your Way Deal."
KARK 4 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items

And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
Jennifer Geer

Hobby Lobby's founder gives away his company: What does it mean for Hobby Lobby stores?

"Wealth is a curse," said David Green. Image by DangApricot, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Hobby Lobby is famous for its crafts supplies, unique finds, and also, its somewhat unusual (at least in America) business practices. When other stores are open 24/7, Hobby Lobby, founded by David Green, is closed on Sundays, only stays open until 8 PM, and doesn't carry spooky Halloween decorations. They also recently raised their minimum wage to $18.50 per hour.
kfrxfm.com

Want a FREE Subway Sub

Tasty panini sandwich stuffed with ham and vegetables on wooden background with blank space on left side,selective focus. Subway Giving Away Subs To Travelers Subway is giving away ten thousand Subway Series footlong subs for air travelers stuck in the middle seat. The promo is in celebration of National Sandwich Day on November 3. To take advantage of the offer, simply visit SubwaySandwichSeat.com and upload a photo of yourself flying in the middle seat on Thursday, for a chance to win an electronic gift card. The submission site is open from 12:00 a.m. ET on November 3, to 11:59 p.m. ET on November 4. What was your worst flight ever? What happened?
Food & Wine

Food & Wine

