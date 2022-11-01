Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Son Denounces “King Of Pop” Label Given To Harry Styles
Prince Jackson, the eldest of Michael Jackson’s three children, has broken his silence regarding Harry Styles’ attempt to claim the throne as the new King of Pop. On Friday (Oct. 28), Prince, 25, sat with Good Morning Britain and, according to Metro UK, explained, “He’s got his own genre, and he’s definitely an amazing artist. But, the ‘King of Pop’ was a moniker that really my dad earned.”
Adele announces surprise career change after debuting her 'I Drink Wine' music video
Adele will soon be rolling in the literature deep, after announcing her plans to hit pause on the music industry to further advance her education. In a conversation with fans surrounding the release of her music video "I Drink Wine" from her critically acclaimed "30" album that debuted nearly a year ago, Adele told her audience that after her highly-anticipated, already-postponed Las Vegas residency, "I really want to get a degree in English literature," per The Sun.
Late Night Dancing! John Mayer Lets Loose At Harry Styles' Los Angeles Concert
One musician supporting another. John Mayer was recently spotted dancing at Harry Styles' concert, grooving along to one of his hits at the Los Angeles venue. Mayer knew every word of "Cinema" as he yelled the lyrics back to the "As It Was" singer, along with the thousands of screaming girls losing their minds over the rock star breaking out his iconic moves.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Madonna comes out as 'Gay' in viral TikTok aged 64
In a TikTok video Madonna posted Sunday, the 64-year-old megastar is seen holding hot-pink underwear, with the on-screen caption, “If I miss, I’m Gay!” She then throws the panties toward a nearby wastebasket and comes up short — by a lot. It was, perhaps not coincidentally,...
‘Leave her ass alone’: Taylor Swift defended over ‘fatphobic’ music video by The View hosts
Taylor Swift posts clip revealing release schedule of new album. The hosts of US talk show The View have defended Taylor Swift amid criticism of the new music video for her track “Anti-Hero”. The video features a scene in which Swift steps onto a scale that reads “Fat”,...
NYLON
Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"
Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Seven 'Baldwinitos' Show Off Their Halloween Style in Sweet Costumes
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin had fun celebrating Halloween with their "Baldwinitos." On Monday, the New York-based couple shared photos of their seven children all wearing different costumes for the spooky holiday. While newborn daughter Ilaria was simply dressed in a fur-trimmed, hooded pink onesie, her big brother Eduardo "Edu" Pao...
Selena Gomez Reveals She May Not Be Able To Carry Her Own Children: I’ll Have Them ‘However I’m Meant To’
Ahead of the release of her documentary, Selena Gomez is opening up more than ever. Selena made a major revelation in her Nov. 3 Rolling Stone interview when she shared that she might not be able to get pregnant due to two medications she takes for her bipolar disorder. “That’s a very big, big present thing in my life,” she admitted. “[But] however I’m meant to have them, I will.”
netflixjunkie.com
“I actually didn’t know…”- Billie Eilish Once Told How She Could Not Recognize Taylor Swift on One of Her Favorite Songs
Billie Eilish is one of the most influential artists of our generation. In recent times, Billie’s prominence in the music industry has rose sharply. She enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, but she is a fan of Justin Bieber AKA a die-hard Belieber. Time and again, she has expressed her love for Justin’s songs. However, do you know that the Lovely singer is also a massive Taylor Swift fan? As strange as it sounds, one of Billie’s favorite childhood songs was sung by Taylor Swift, but the former didn’t know it until now.
Heidi Klum Makes Epic Halloween Comeback in Head-Turning Worm Costume Alongside Tom Kaulitz
After two years off, Heidi Klum's iconic Halloween party is back on — and the Making the Cut host went all out with her head-to-toe costume The Queen of Halloween has returned. After two years of not having her iconic Halloween party, Heidi Klum was back in action with a spooky fête in New York City this year. On Monday night, the 49-year-old model marked her return in a head-to-toe worm costume. The realistic piece featured ridges and was made complete with a curved head and long tail. She was accompanied by husband...
Tori Roloff Shares Kids' Classic Costumes on Son Josiah's First Halloween in Family Photos
Tori and Zach Roloff share sons Josiah, 6 months, and Jackson, 5, and daughter Lilah, 2 Tori Roloff is enjoying her first Halloween as a family of five. On Monday, the Little People, Big World star, 31, shared photos from Halloween with husband Zach Roloff and their three kids — sons Josiah, 6 months, and Jackson, 5, and daughter Lilah, 2. The sweet photo shows Jackson, who is dressed in a classic black and yellow firefighter's uniform, making a sly face as he leans against Zach, who is not...
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress Up as Epic Fast Food Mascots for Halloween
The family of four is known for their extravagant group costumes on Halloween Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family has done it again! The couple and their 12-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, known for going all out with their extravagant group Halloween costumes each year, dressed up for the holiday as some of America's most beloved fast food mascots. "Trick Or Meat," Harris captioned the Instagram post on Monday. "Happy Halloween from the BOOrtka-Harris Family." Harper is seen dressed as Wendy of Wendy's fame, sitting holding a burger next to Burtka, who is...
Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Makes Surprise Cameo on New Podcast Episode: 'Hey, Mommy!'
Meghan Markle had a surprise guest on her latest podcast: her mom, Doria Ragland!. On the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast, released Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex spoke with Sophie Trudeau, Pamela Adlon and Sam Jay about being a "good" mother and wife. Ironically, Doria called Meghan while she was working on the episode.
Zac Efron and Lily James Seen in Costume on Louisiana Set of The Iron Claw
A24's upcoming film The Iron Claw also stars Jeremy Allen White, Maura Tierney and Harris Dickinson Zac Efron and Lily James are looking good on the set of their upcoming wrestling drama The Iron Claw. On Tuesday, both Efron, 35, and James, 33, were spotted on the film's Louisiana set, with the Greatest Beer Run Ever actor sporting his muscly physique that was first revealed in photos published last Monday showing him as he stood shirtless with a towel around his waist. Efron's muscular arms were on display over his costume's...
Offset Pays Tribute to Takeoff with New Instagram Profile Photo After Migos Rapper's Death
Takeoff, who once performed with Offset in Migos, was shot and killed on Tuesday at age 28 Offset is paying quiet tribute to his late Migos bandmate Takeoff in the wake of the hip-hop star's tragic death. The rapper, 30, changed his Instagram profile picture to a smiling photo of Takeoff with a small white heart in the corner, shortly after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston at age 28. Offset did not share any additional comments on the death of Takeoff, who was his first cousin once removed and with whom...
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 ‘Eras’ Tour: See Full List Of Dates
Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Henry Selick Says It’s a ‘Little Unfair’ That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit: That’s Not What I Signed Up For
When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Tim Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed “Nightmare.” Burton cracked the story, co-produced the film and came up with character designs, but Selick was the director. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that “Nightmare” is Burton’s film. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’...
Taylor Swift: Midnights becomes biggest album of 2022 after one week
Taylor Swift has set a number of new records with her 10th studio album, Midnights, which was released on 21st October. With UK sales of 204,000, it had the biggest first week of any album this year, almost doubling the numbers of the previous title-holder, Harry’s House, the third solo album by Harry Styles. Midnights also had the highest first-week streams of the year: 72.5m, again beating Styles’ figures of 53.9m. On the day of its release, it broke global Spotify records for the most streams of a single album in one day.
