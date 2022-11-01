Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Businesses prepare for Country Star Keith Urban’s arrival
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Grammy award-winning Country music star Keith Urban is returning to Peoria on Friday night. Tickets are still available but the Peoria Civic Center is expecting a full house. Marketing manager Kelsy Martin believes having Urban in town will help the local economy. “Obviously people are...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for a fun way to kick off November? Consider checking out the following events:. Mandy Roeing is opening her art studio and gallery with a celebration that features refreshments and a drawing to win a free, framed print of one of Mandy's paintings. The gallery will feature original artwork,...
25newsnow.com
Owners plan Green Gables comeback with new features, same old charm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Months after the restaurant was destroyed in a fire, the husband-wife owners of Green Gables are planning to rebuild the green staple. Green Gables has been in the family of Amy Tague for three generations. Her grandparents first opened it in 1952. This year would have been the 70th anniversary of the restaurant’s opening. Now, they have the unusual opportunity of reinventing the restaurant from the ground up.
Central Illinois Proud
Supermarket/Grill on Peoria’s south side set to open in 2023
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The timeline is pushed back on an upcoming supermarket and grill that’s working to revitalize Peoria’s south side. Harvest Supermarket and Grill was expected to open in July at 210 S. Western Ave. and the doors are still closed in early November. Chuck...
Outdoor ice skating rink coming to Morton for holiday season
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Morton is getting in the holiday spirit by bringing a new experience to the community. The Hometown Holidays Village Skate, presented by the Hometown Morton Community Bank, will feature an outdoor synthetic ice skating rink along Main Street in the Dairy Queen parking lot, holiday music, and food and drink vendors. […]
1470 WMBD
Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell to perform at Peoria Civic Center in 2023
PEORIA, Ill. – Another big name in country music is making Peoria a stop on tour. Thomas Rhett’s “Home Team Tour 23” will come to the Peoria Civic Center Arena May 5, 2023 — just the second date of the tour. And that’s not the...
25newsnow.com
You Gotta Eat: The Ditch
SECOR (25 News Now) - I’m in Secor for the first time, and on this show, we know small towns deliver big flavor. A local spot here is doing just that. Matt King spent years driving trucks, but he always had a knack for cooking. So, five years ago, he opened The Ditch.
smilepolitely.com
The Courier Cafe will have new ownership soon
The Courier Cafe, a staple of Urbana for 43 years, will soon have new ownership. The new owners are regulars at the restaurant and have no plans to make changes to the menu or staff. The new owners currently wish to remain unnamed, but they value The Courier Cafe's history...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Ashley Homegoods store closing
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Ashley Homegoods and Furniture Store on Knoxville Avenue in Peoria is coming to a close. Following flooding last month, the owners of the furniture store decided not to renew their lease. The store has been at that location since 2011. With the store coming...
wcbu.org
Peoria's Jared Grabb documents the effects of the pandemic lockdown on the new album 'Domain'
The pandemic is still providing Peoria-area musicians with, if not inspiration, at least opportunity and space to create. Peoria’s Jared Grabb had just released a full-band rock album as the pandemic hit. The shutdown squashed any chance of touring for that album. But it gave him time to write what became the reflective acoustic album “Domain.”
wcbu.org
Welcome Home: 3 Peoria transplants reflect on their first year living in the River City
Making the jump to move to a new place can be intimidating, especially if moving from a different state or country. Three transplants to the Peoria region recently took the plunge and reflect on their first year living in the River City. They all came from different places, backgrounds, and ultimately chose to settle in Peoria for varying reasons.
1470 WMBD
Peoria Civic Center hosting 18 shows in 12 days in November
PEORIA, Ill. — It’s an upcoming jam-packed schedule for the Peoria Civic Center. Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar says they’ll be hosting 18 shows in the next 12 days, kicking off Wednesday night with Bradley Men’s Basketball and the Broadway show “Come From Away”.
‘Dream come true;’ New restaurant opening in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pair of Champaign business owners’ dreams are coming true with the looming opening of their new restaurant and music venue. Weird Meat Boyz, owned by Doug Hodge and Ian Nutting, is opening The Space in the former Merry Ann’s at 1 East Main Street. It will include a bar and […]
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, November 2nd
These two are Rosco and Hamlet. They’re adolescent rats and they’re ready to go explore a new home. There are many others like them at PCAPS and with the Peoria Humane Society.
1057thexrocks.com
The 17th Annual Kevin Brown Tournament Of Champions Returns On November 22nd-26th In Washington!
The 17th Annual Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions returns on Friday November 22nd thru November 26th, in Washington! Come witness amazing talent from the around the Country!. The Titan Industries Shootout Series is loaded with talent including the return of an All-Time ToC favorite team- the Pewaukee Pirates from...
Central Illinois Proud
Village Skate seasonal ice rink to open in Morton
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A holiday wonderland will open up in downtown Morton the day after Thanksgiving, bringing holiday cheer while giving back to the community. The Hometown Holidays Village Skate, presented by the Hometown Morton Community Bank, will feature an outdoor synthetic ice skating rink along Main Street, holiday music, and food and drink vendors. It opens Friday, Nov. 25, and will run until Sunday, Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
travelawaits.com
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Visit In Springfield, Illinois
Springfield, Illinois, has its own vibe and great food places that are part of the Honest Abe, Route 66 laid-back style. Illinois’ capital city is famous for the cozy dog/ hot dog on a stick, and the horseshoe, which is a slab of heart-stopping meat on toast layered with fries, then covered with an awesome cheese sauce. If you’re not up for the horseshoe, there is the smaller pony shoe version.
Central Illinois Proud
Home Sweet Home Ministries’ opens community center
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit recently opened a new space for the community to gather. Home sweet home ministries, inviting people into The Junction, its new community center. Home Sweet Home CEO Matt Burgess said it’s open to anyone and gives people a chance to meet someone new.
25newsnow.com
New Peoria fish hobby shop opens up doors
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dan Olsson has been an aquatic artist and fish fanatic for many years. “I’m a fish geek.” Olsson said, “I know that there’ are a lot of other fish geeks out there.”. As Olsson was growing his hobby, he said he...
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Bloomington, Illinois
If you’re planning a trip and looking for fun things to do in Bloomington, Illinois, you’ll find a variety of museums, theaters, restaurants, and parks that will surely fit the bill. Known for its vibrant, historic museum square, Bloomington, Illinois is full of interesting shops, delicious restaurants including...
