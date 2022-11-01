ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who killed Takeoff, member of rap group Migos? How you can help police solve his murder

By Rachel Estrada
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) Police are calling on the public to help find member of rap group, Takeoff’s killer, in an effort to bring justice for the artist’s family.

Employees working at the establishment notified police and said that the shooting happened after the private party ended.

However, they weren’t able to identify the shooter.

Houston police said what they do know is that Takeoff was shot and killed after a private party. It was a booked event.

How the shooting happened

Sergeant Michael Arrington with the Houston Police Department homicide division said that “after the event ended, there was a large group of people who had gathered at the front door area just outside of the building. It led to an argument where the shooting took place from a disagreement.

Sergeant Arrington said “a lot of the people that were there, fled the scene and did not stick around to give a statement.”

Police are asking anyone who might have seen something, to either call Houston Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

How to remain anonymous

If they would like to remain anonymous, they call Crime Stoppers at 713-222 TIPS.

Police and homicide investigators are looking for any information right now.

Call police. Not the media.

“Any videos. Any information. We do know that the media has received a lot of phone calls, text messages and Twitter tweets and videos.”

“All of y’all need to send those to us so we can solve this case. We’re looking for anything to help us bring justice for this family. They’re going through a lot right now and the only thing that we can do is hope that you’ll reach out and assist us in any way – to lead the evidence that will help us to apprehend arrest and charge the person responsible for the death of Takeoff.”

