Cortlandville, NY

Juvenile in Ithaca charged with terroristic threat

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A juvenile in Ithaca faces a felony. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an apartment on Cypress Court on Saturday for a report of a threat made the previous day on a school bus. The reporting party claimed a student said they would shoot up the bus on Halloween. The juvenile in question was located and admitted to making the threat. No weapons were found. They are charged with making a terroristic threat and will appear in court at a later date. An emergency risk protection order that would restrict their access to guns was requested by the Sheriff’s Office.
ITHACA, NY
WNYT

Utica man indicted for murder in deadly Fulton County fire

A Utica man has been indicted for murder, in connection with a woman found dead inside a burned Fulton County home last May. A Fulton County grand jury returned the indictment against Anthony Dotson on Thursday. The initial investigation related to a structure fire in Ephratah. Firefighters found Sara Stinnett...
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country teenager charged with assault, Troopers say

CHAMPION- A local teenager is accused of assault in the North Country, authorities say. The New York State Police in Carthage said they arrested a 16-year-old suspect from Carthage, NY Thursday evening. According to officials, the teenager was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault in the third-degree. A name...
CARTHAGE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

MCSO arrests three people after elementary school burglaries

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three SUNY Morrisville students were arrested after a series of burglaries at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District, outside of […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Two CNY men face drug charges after drug investigation

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men are facing drug charges after a long investigation that led to a large-scale marijuana trafficking operation in Central New York, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Many search warrants were done by detectives in the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Wednesday, November 2. They searched a house […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County teen charged by State Police for threatening mass harm

REMSEN- A teenage youth from Oneida County is accused of threatening mass harm, authorities say. The New York State Police in Remsen say they arrested a 14-year-old suspect Wednesday afternoon. A name or gender of the suspect was not provided. The teen is from Remsen, NY and was officially charged...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Central NY inmate charged with killing man with one punch

Marcy, N.Y. — A Central New York inmate has been charged with killing a fellow patient at a psychiatric facility in Marcy with just one punch, troopers said. In November 2021, Terance J. Blackman, 34, was in custody at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, a mental health facility for incarcerated individuals, according to a news release from State Police. Blackman, who is from Rochester, was awaiting trial in Monroe County Jail for third-degree robbery, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for State Police.
MARCY, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca student accused of making threat on school bus

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has charged a child with threatening to shoot a school bus last week in the Town of Ithaca. According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, the person who filed the complaint said that on October 28, 2022 a student riding the bus allegedly threatened to […]
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Three teens facing weapons charges after police pursue stolen vehicle in Syracuse and Solvay

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Three teenagers are facing weapons charges after they fled police in a stolen car Wednesday evening. Around 5 p.m., police patrolling Syracuse’s North Side saw a Hyundai Sonata with multiple occupants that was determined to be stolen on Butternut Street near Warham Street and began a pursuit when the vehicle failed to stop, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Person Taken to the Hospital in Rollover Accident in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Liberty Street in Elmira. According to our reporter on scene who spoke with witnesses, a vehicle was driving down liberty street and struck a parked vehicle on the right side of the road. Witnesses...
ELMIRA, NY
WKTV

Four Oneida County Deputies exposed to fentanyl during investigation

ROME, N.Y. -- During an overdose investigation on Thursday, four deputies were exposed to fentanyl, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Deputies responded to reports of an overdose around 4:30 p.m. on Brown Road in Rome. After arriving the victim was located and carried down a flight of stairs by EMS with the help of the deputies. She was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Former Fugitive of the Week, Christopher Reynolds, captured

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On October 31, NewsChannel 9 asked viewers for help in locating 50-year-old Christopher Reynolds. Reynolds is now in police custody as of November 3, at approximately 10:50 a.m. Syracuse Police warrants detectives arrested Reynolds at 416 Elm St. after developing their own leads. SPD reports...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oneida County inmate arrested for homicide

MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy died from being punched in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker, according to New York State Police. Troopers say that in November of 2021, 34-year-old inmate Terance J. Blackman punched 37-year-old inmate Anthony Diaz for arguing over a […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Gun found at CNY student’s home after she threatened violence at school, deputies say

North Syracuse, N.Y. — A Cicero-North Syracuse student was arrested Thursday after deputies said they found a handgun in her home. The 17-year-old had sent a message on social media threatening violence at the high school to a classmate before the message was shared with multiple students, Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, said.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

At Least 15 Shots Fired, 1 Injured in Utica

Utica Police are investigating an afternoon shooting that resulted in at least one person being injured. Cops were called to the 1500 block of Kemble Street at 3:00 Thursday afternoon where officers say they found over 15 spent shell casings. They learned the shots came from individuals who were inside of a vehicle, and they were shooting a people who were standing in a nearby driveway, police said.
UTICA, NY
News 8 WROC

Fatal SUV crash in Plainville kills 3-year-old

TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police has reported that a 3-year-old was killed in a fatal single-vehicle accident in the Town of Plainville on November 2nd. Around 8:54 pm on Wednesday, troopers arrived at Frost Hill Road to investigate a very serious single-vehicle involving a 2004 Ford Expedition. The initial […]
PLAINVILLE, NY

