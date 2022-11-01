Read full article on original website
rewind1077.com
Juvenile in Ithaca charged with terroristic threat
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A juvenile in Ithaca faces a felony. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an apartment on Cypress Court on Saturday for a report of a threat made the previous day on a school bus. The reporting party claimed a student said they would shoot up the bus on Halloween. The juvenile in question was located and admitted to making the threat. No weapons were found. They are charged with making a terroristic threat and will appear in court at a later date. An emergency risk protection order that would restrict their access to guns was requested by the Sheriff’s Office.
WNYT
Utica man indicted for murder in deadly Fulton County fire
A Utica man has been indicted for murder, in connection with a woman found dead inside a burned Fulton County home last May. A Fulton County grand jury returned the indictment against Anthony Dotson on Thursday. The initial investigation related to a structure fire in Ephratah. Firefighters found Sara Stinnett...
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country teenager charged with assault, Troopers say
CHAMPION- A local teenager is accused of assault in the North Country, authorities say. The New York State Police in Carthage said they arrested a 16-year-old suspect from Carthage, NY Thursday evening. According to officials, the teenager was charged with one misdemeanor count of assault in the third-degree. A name...
MCSO arrests three people after elementary school burglaries
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three SUNY Morrisville students were arrested after a series of burglaries at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District, outside of […]
Two CNY men face drug charges after drug investigation
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men are facing drug charges after a long investigation that led to a large-scale marijuana trafficking operation in Central New York, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Many search warrants were done by detectives in the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit on Wednesday, November 2. They searched a house […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County teen charged by State Police for threatening mass harm
REMSEN- A teenage youth from Oneida County is accused of threatening mass harm, authorities say. The New York State Police in Remsen say they arrested a 14-year-old suspect Wednesday afternoon. A name or gender of the suspect was not provided. The teen is from Remsen, NY and was officially charged...
Central NY inmate charged with killing man with one punch
Marcy, N.Y. — A Central New York inmate has been charged with killing a fellow patient at a psychiatric facility in Marcy with just one punch, troopers said. In November 2021, Terance J. Blackman, 34, was in custody at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, a mental health facility for incarcerated individuals, according to a news release from State Police. Blackman, who is from Rochester, was awaiting trial in Monroe County Jail for third-degree robbery, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for State Police.
Ithaca student accused of making threat on school bus
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has charged a child with threatening to shoot a school bus last week in the Town of Ithaca. According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, the person who filed the complaint said that on October 28, 2022 a student riding the bus allegedly threatened to […]
Three teens facing weapons charges after police pursue stolen vehicle in Syracuse and Solvay
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Three teenagers are facing weapons charges after they fled police in a stolen car Wednesday evening. Around 5 p.m., police patrolling Syracuse’s North Side saw a Hyundai Sonata with multiple occupants that was determined to be stolen on Butternut Street near Warham Street and began a pursuit when the vehicle failed to stop, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
NewsChannel 36
Person Taken to the Hospital in Rollover Accident in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A person was taken to the hospital after a rollover accident on Liberty Street in Elmira. According to our reporter on scene who spoke with witnesses, a vehicle was driving down liberty street and struck a parked vehicle on the right side of the road. Witnesses...
WKTV
Four Oneida County Deputies exposed to fentanyl during investigation
ROME, N.Y. -- During an overdose investigation on Thursday, four deputies were exposed to fentanyl, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Deputies responded to reports of an overdose around 4:30 p.m. on Brown Road in Rome. After arriving the victim was located and carried down a flight of stairs by EMS with the help of the deputies. She was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
localsyr.com
Former Fugitive of the Week, Christopher Reynolds, captured
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On October 31, NewsChannel 9 asked viewers for help in locating 50-year-old Christopher Reynolds. Reynolds is now in police custody as of November 3, at approximately 10:50 a.m. Syracuse Police warrants detectives arrested Reynolds at 416 Elm St. after developing their own leads. SPD reports...
Oneida County inmate arrested for homicide
MARCY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy died from being punched in the head over a dispute about a saltshaker, according to New York State Police. Troopers say that in November of 2021, 34-year-old inmate Terance J. Blackman punched 37-year-old inmate Anthony Diaz for arguing over a […]
Gun found at CNY student’s home after she threatened violence at school, deputies say
North Syracuse, N.Y. — A Cicero-North Syracuse student was arrested Thursday after deputies said they found a handgun in her home. The 17-year-old had sent a message on social media threatening violence at the high school to a classmate before the message was shared with multiple students, Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, said.
Syracuse Man Charged in Cortlandville Home Invasion & Assault
A Syracuse man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges following a July home invasion and assault in the Town of Cortlandville. Cortland County Sheriff’s officials arrested 29-year-old Alejandro Maidonado on Saturday, October 29. Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the home on Route 11 in the Town of...
At Least 15 Shots Fired, 1 Injured in Utica
Utica Police are investigating an afternoon shooting that resulted in at least one person being injured. Cops were called to the 1500 block of Kemble Street at 3:00 Thursday afternoon where officers say they found over 15 spent shell casings. They learned the shots came from individuals who were inside of a vehicle, and they were shooting a people who were standing in a nearby driveway, police said.
Eastwood double murder suspects face consecutive life sentences if convicted
Syracuse, NY — Three Syracuse men are facing a chance of life in prison without parole after being indicted in an Eastwood double-murder that left a disabled child alone in an apartment for days this summer. Jamel Weston, 46; Donnell Thornton, 27; and Lashaun Dixon, 44, are each charged...
Two traffic stops lead to foot chases in Syracuse, four arrested on weapons charges
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three people were arrested Wednesday night after two traffic stops in Syracuse led to foot chases with the officers, deputies said. Around 6 p.m., deputies stopped a car in the 500 block of Park Street with invalid license plates, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Fatal SUV crash in Plainville kills 3-year-old
TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police has reported that a 3-year-old was killed in a fatal single-vehicle accident in the Town of Plainville on November 2nd. Around 8:54 pm on Wednesday, troopers arrived at Frost Hill Road to investigate a very serious single-vehicle involving a 2004 Ford Expedition. The initial […]
2 Syracuse men not guilty of drive-by murder, but guilty of another drive-by on same night
Syracuse, NY -- Two Syracuse men were acquitted Wednesday of a drive-by murder, but convicted of a different drive-by shooting the same night in a nearly identical-looking vehicle. Deartis Stanley, 24, and Charles Lawrence, 29, were convicted of attempted murder in the drive-by shooting of a woman in March 2016...
