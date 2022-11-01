ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

11 children find forever homes during Kalamazoo County's annual Adoption Day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Eight families left the Kalamazoo County courthouse Thursday with new family members and bigger celebrations for life's big moments. The county circuit court celebrated its 20th annual Adoption Day alongside judges, court staff, and social workers, county officials said. Celebration: Michigan recognizes veterans, military families throughout...
Silent Observer to start taking anonymous tips for Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Silent Observer will be taking anonymous tips for Ionia County starting Tuesday, according to a representative. Silent Observer receives tips from around West Michigan, but is targeted to unsolved crimes in Kent County. With collaboration with law enforcement agencies in Ionia County, Silent Observer will...
Mishawaka Police searching for person of interest

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man officers say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or message the police department on Facebook.
Student faces charges for lighting fireworks in East Kentwood bathroom

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 14-year-old student accused of setting off fireworks in a school bathroom faces charges, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Investigation: Kalamazoo police investigate series of crashes and shooting. The East Kentwood student was charged with possession of explosives with intent to terrorize, deputies...
Allegan County offices contemplating move

OnPoint services, the former Community Mental Health, will be moving from the Allegan County Human Services campus on 122nd Avenue to their new home on Jenner Drive (M-40 South) in Allegan. The exodus will open approximately 22,000 square feet of office space that can be repurposed for other county services. The coming reality expands conversations that have been in the wind for a couple years. What services currently at the Allegan County Courthouse will fill this space at the Service Center on 122nd Ave.? What would this move look like?
October Marks Five Years With My Kalamazoo Rescue Dog “Dave”

This month marks the fifth year of companionship with my best friend “Dave”. It was in October of 2017 when I happened to spot a Facebook posting from a lady in Portage, Michigan, that told the story of her finding a small lost Jack Russell terrier who needed a home. It touched my heart because I had just lost “Lilly”, my grand-dog who regularly spent weekends at my home. My daughter knew that my little bungalow, which I shared with my cat “Kitty”, was always brightened when Lilly came to visit, so she graciously gave up Lilly each weekend so that we could share the good times of car rides in the countryside, and watching the Lawrence Welk Show together on Saturday night. It broke my heart when Lilly crossed over the Rainbow Bridge that year.
