Authorities Caution Residents As Disturbing New Scam Hits Kalamazoo County
As a millennial I consider myself to be pretty tech-savvy, but with today's ever-changing technology it's getting harder and harder to distinguish what's legitimate and what's fake online. Authorities are warning of a new scam that's recently hit several residents in Kalamazoo County and this one is so off the...
FBI searches house in Grand Rapids
FBI agents carried out a search warrant in Grand Rapids Wednesday, though the agency would not immediately say why.
Grand Rapids brothers sentenced for stealing 53 guns from local store
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids brothers will both spend seven years behind bars. Joseph Woods, 33, and Johon Woods, 28, were both sentenced to 84 months for stealing 53 firearms from a local store, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday. “My office is focused on disrupting the...
3 admit to inside job that lifted $1.2M from courier van
Three men who authorities say orchestrated an inside job to steal more than $1.2 million from a cash courier van in the Lansing area earlier this year have pleaded guilty to federal charges.
Child left outside of Jenison daycare alone, 'guardian angel' brings him inside
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother is sharing her story in hopes of helping other parents after her toddler was left behind by teachers while he was at daycare. She said the situation could have been much worse if it weren't for another mother who stepped in.
11 children find forever homes during Kalamazoo County's annual Adoption Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Eight families left the Kalamazoo County courthouse Thursday with new family members and bigger celebrations for life's big moments. The county circuit court celebrated its 20th annual Adoption Day alongside judges, court staff, and social workers, county officials said. Celebration: Michigan recognizes veterans, military families throughout...
Grandma after bicyclist shot dead: ‘Somebody’s got to be a monster’
Wyoming police are working to learn why anyone would open fire on an 18-year-old bicyclist, killing him — was it random or was he targeted?
‘All that matters’ is justice for killing Kalamazoo man, family, friends say
KALAMAZOO, MI – No one has been arrested or charged nearly 14 months after Patrick Harbor was killed in Kalamazoo. Harbor, 32, was fatally shot Sept. 12, 2021, in a home on McCourtie Street, near Westnedge Avenue, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) said previously. Police did not send...
Family of men convicted under Michigan Anti-Terrorism Act shares message
In Jackson County’s small community of Munith, Pete Musico and his wife lived with their daughter’s families, including his son-in-law Joseph Morrison, in a three-generation household.
Power tools, equipment worth thousands stolen from Milestone Senior Services
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Equipment used to help seniors in Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties were reported stolen from Milestone Senior Services. Power tools, tool boxes, and other pieces of equipment worth about $8,000 dollars were taken from service vehicles Wednesday night, according to Brian Penny, Program Supervisor of the home repair team.
Silent Observer to start taking anonymous tips for Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Silent Observer will be taking anonymous tips for Ionia County starting Tuesday, according to a representative. Silent Observer receives tips from around West Michigan, but is targeted to unsolved crimes in Kent County. With collaboration with law enforcement agencies in Ionia County, Silent Observer will...
Mishawaka Police searching for person of interest
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man officers say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or message the police department on Facebook.
FBI, ATF execute search warrant on home in Grand Rapids
Neighbors told our reporter on the scene the FBI arrived early in the morning and closed down the eastbound lanes of a road near Calvin University.
Three men plead guilty to fake armed robbery, transporting $1.2 million
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An inside job led three men into the hands of federal agents, it was announced on Wednesday. All three pleaded guilty for the roles in a fake armed robbery of $1.2 million cash. Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 27, of Mason, pleaded guilty Oct. 12 to bank...
Kalamazoo utility billing services moving to Stockbridge Avenue office
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is asking utility customers to visit a different location for certain utility billing services. Starting Monday, Nov. 14, the city of Kalamazoo’s utility billing services will move from City Hall, 241 W. South Street, to the city’s Stockbridge Avenue offices at 415 E. Stockbridge Ave.
Investigative documents show complaints leading up to firing of Kalamazoo Twp. fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Documents obtained by News Channel 3 detail the complaints and investigations that ultimately led to the terminations of Kalamazoo Township Fire chief, David Obreiter, and battalion chief, Matt Mulac. Firing: Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township. News Channel 3's request for these...
Student faces charges for lighting fireworks in East Kentwood bathroom
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 14-year-old student accused of setting off fireworks in a school bathroom faces charges, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Investigation: Kalamazoo police investigate series of crashes and shooting. The East Kentwood student was charged with possession of explosives with intent to terrorize, deputies...
Sheriff: Grand Rapids man arrested in ongoing mail theft investigation
OTTAWA COUNTY — One man is in custody for mail theft and check fraud, but the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is working to learn if he was involved in a larger criminal operation. On Tuesday, deputies say a bank in the Jension area notified them of a person trying...
Allegan County offices contemplating move
OnPoint services, the former Community Mental Health, will be moving from the Allegan County Human Services campus on 122nd Avenue to their new home on Jenner Drive (M-40 South) in Allegan. The exodus will open approximately 22,000 square feet of office space that can be repurposed for other county services. The coming reality expands conversations that have been in the wind for a couple years. What services currently at the Allegan County Courthouse will fill this space at the Service Center on 122nd Ave.? What would this move look like?
October Marks Five Years With My Kalamazoo Rescue Dog “Dave”
This month marks the fifth year of companionship with my best friend “Dave”. It was in October of 2017 when I happened to spot a Facebook posting from a lady in Portage, Michigan, that told the story of her finding a small lost Jack Russell terrier who needed a home. It touched my heart because I had just lost “Lilly”, my grand-dog who regularly spent weekends at my home. My daughter knew that my little bungalow, which I shared with my cat “Kitty”, was always brightened when Lilly came to visit, so she graciously gave up Lilly each weekend so that we could share the good times of car rides in the countryside, and watching the Lawrence Welk Show together on Saturday night. It broke my heart when Lilly crossed over the Rainbow Bridge that year.
