ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Baker aides working toward “smooth transition”

By Dam Doran, SHNS
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24pEG3_0iv2Dy3W00

BOSTON (State House News Service) – Voters haven’t yet picked Gov. Charlie Baker’s successor, but his staff are already preparing for next January’s transfer of power to a new administration.

Baker asks for federal support to assist immigrants

Chief of staff Tim Buckley and senior advisor Elizabeth Mahoney are leading Baker’s transition team along with Cabinet secretaries, press secretary Terry MacCormack told the News Service.

“The Baker-Polito administration is committed to a smooth and productive transition with the incoming administration, and every agency across the administration has been preparing for the transition for a few months now,” MacCormack said.

Buckley and Mahoney will know what the next governor’s team is looking for — both aides were part of Baker’s transition into office in 2015, according to MacCormack. They will likely sit opposite the governor-elect’s transition director, whom the winner usually appoints shortly after the race is decided.

The most visible sign of change was last Thursday’s housecleaning operation on the first floor of the State House. Baker aides were seen stacking at least 33 file boxes in a corridor of the building’s Bulfinch section. The files appeared to be a trip through time, with labels indicating they dated to the Weld, Cellucci, Swift, and Patrick years, with topics including budgets, payrolls, and a “State House Master Plan.”

A Baker spokesman did not answer a request for information about those files, but a spokeswoman for Secretary William Galvin, who oversees the State Archives, said she thought they were headed to Columbia Point.

” … I believe those are records from previous administrations that are currently in the possession of the governor’s office and are being formally signed over to Archives for safe keeping,” Galvin press secretary Deb O’Malley said.

“With the transition coming up, our office has already been in communication with the governor’s office about the transfer of records to Archives. We expect the governor’s office will transfer all public records required to be retained under the state retention schedule, and the communications thus far have been primarily focused on logistics and organization of the records,” O’Malley said.

State government records are retained subject to a schedule set by the Records Conservation Board, which is also the body that approves destruction of certain records if permission is required. The board’s membership includes the state archivist, supervisor of records, representatives of the attorney general and comptroller, the state librarian, and designees from the Executive Office of Administration and Finance and the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security.

The board generally meets monthly, and at its next meeting on Nov. 2 is set to consider 32 requests from various agencies to destroy certain records, including one request from the governor’s office.

The retention schedule is updated on an ongoing basis, and guidelines adapt to new forms of recordkeeping, like the shift in recent decades to digital files .

MacCormack told the News Service that the administration would be following all retention policies as it prepares for the transition.

Decades ago, some governors left the place in shambles or literal ashes.

When Gov. Michael Dukakis was on his way out the door in 1979, after Edward King bested him in the prior year’s Democratic primary, Dukakis’ press aides caused a stir by leaving piles of trash in the middle of the floor.

“It was not an orderly transition,” Ronald Brinn, communications director to incoming Gov. King, was quoted as saying in News Service coverage.

The News Service reported at the time that piles of files were heaped on the floor on Inauguration Day as if someone had “rifled” the place, and in the corner sat a nearly-empty half gallon of wine. The Bureau of State Office Buildings said there was a shortage of trash bins.

When the roles reversed four years later and King’s team was making way for Dukakis’ return, records weren’t just left in disarray — they went up in smoke.

The fireplace in the governor’s office contained one and a half feet of paper ash when Dukakis arrived, according to a Herald story from 1983, and another office was littered with hundreds of shredded files.

There’s a lot less paper than 40 years ago, supplanted by hard drives and login credentials.

Gov. Mitt Romney’s aides were reportedly allowed to buy the hard drives from their state computers and take their work files with them when they departed in 2007, a story that emerged in the national news during Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.

O’Malley said she is “sure there have been a number of changes to various aspects of the [records] retention schedule” since that time.

Gov. Deval Patrick presided over the first social media-era administration and began the custom of a peaceful transfer of passwords between officeholders for websites like Twitter.

When Baker departs, he will hand his successor the digital keys to a number of “MassGovernor” accounts, including one on YouTube which Baker utilized over the past two years to livestream press conferences.

Those are in addition to the physical skeleton key that gets passed between governors along with other historical and symbolic mementoes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
wamc.org

DiZoglio says she’ll use state auditor perch to address rising cost of living in Massachusetts, investigate Department of Children and Families

Democratic Massachusetts State Senator Diana DiZoglio is running for state auditor. After a primary win over Chris Dempsey, who had received the endorsement of outgoing state auditor Suzanne Bump, she now faces Republican Anthony Amore on Tuesday. DiZoglio has been a Beacon Hill fixture since 2013, when she won a seat in the House representing the 14th district. In 2019, she ascended to the Senate from the 1st Essex district. WAMC spoke with DiZoglio today about her promise to address cost of living increases in Massachusetts, as well as recent scrutiny of her political past.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Gov. Baker updates on progress of Massachusetts police reform

LYNNFIELD – Inside the new police academy in Lynnfield, recruits are learning firearm safety, taking classes on implicit bias and practicing de-escalation techniques in tense, simulated scenarios. The facility is one example of a dramatic improvement in the quality of resources we make available to train people.Gov. Charlie Baker sat down for a one-on-one interview with WBZ-TV to talk about the progress on the police reform bill he signed into law nearly two years ago. Baker said the training happening in Lynnfield is in line with that law.Recruits go through 800 hours of training, while thousands of current officers must...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
uml.edu

NH Looks to Return Hassan to Senate, Mass. Poised to Reaffirm Democratic Roots

Media contacts: Emily Gowdey-Backus, Emily_GowdeyBackus@uml.edu; Nancy Cicco, Nancy_Cicco@uml.edu. Detailed poll results and analysis are available at www.uml.edu/polls. Massachusetts and New Hampshire voters agree the country is on the wrong track citing political turmoil, current events and cultural phenomena as driving their negative perspectives, according to polls released Thursday by UMass Lowell.
LOWELL, MA
westernmassnews.com

Governor Baker reacts to Biden Administration’s energy reduction cost plan

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Baker made a stop in western Mass. Wednesday to speak with students at Westfield State University. Western Mass News brought questions to him about the potential natural gas shortage. Wednesday afternoon, Governor Baker discussed his new book called “Results: Getting Beyond Politics to Get Important...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A Southborough couple says they were silenced by town officials, and the ACLU agrees

BOSTON — The state Supreme Judicial Court heard opening arguments Wednesday in the appeal of a Southborough couple's lawsuit against the town Board of Selectmen over a 2018 incident during a town meeting. Two major advocacy groups have filed amicus curiae briefs in support of the couple's case. Worcester Superior Court Judge Shannon Frison ruled in favor of the town last year. ...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

A Final Conversation: One-on-one with Republican candidate for MA Governor, Geoff Diehl

The Massachusetts race for governor is in its’ final days. Latest polling shows our state’s current Attorney General, Democrat, Maura Healey with a substantial lead over the former State Representative, Republican, Geoff Diehl. But Diehl says he’s been the underdog before and won. And he believes his message is resonating with voters. He recently sat down with Boston 25 News Anchor Kerry Kavanaugh for a final conversation before Election Day.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Quiz: Who should be the next Massachusetts governor?

Take our 11-question quiz to see if you align more with Maura Healey or Geoff Diehl. The race for the next governor of Massachusetts is coming to a close with Election Day just days away on Nov. 8. Bay Staters have a choice between Geoff Diehl and Maura Healey for the leadership they think is best for our state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
baystatebanner.com

Hall challenges GOP DA in Plymouth County

Voters across Plymouth County will decide Nov. 8 whether to keep Massachusetts’ only Republican district attorney or elect a Democratic reformer to replace him. The matchup pits District Attorney Timothy Cruz, who has held the office since 2001, against progressive Rahsaan Hall, who built a name and network working in Boston, most recently as director of the ACLU of Massachusetts’ racial justice program. In one of Massachusetts’ more conservative counties, the national conversation on progressive prosecutors is permeating the local election.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
baystatebanner.com

Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Labor crunch, payment models disrupting health care

The Massachusetts health care system withstood the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, but widespread staffing shortages and an outdated, reactionary payment model that fails to prevent illnesses linger as major challenges that need to be addressed, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Education Next

Teachers Pay to Mail Falsehoods to Massachusetts Voters

The teachers unions are paying to mislead voters about a Massachusetts ballot question that would raise taxes to pay for education and transportation. Two mailings received by a registered voter in the state make false claims about the initiative while disclosing in small print that they are paid for by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, National Education Association, American Federation of Teachers, American Federation of Teachers Solidarity Fund, and American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts. All five of the “top donors” listed on the mailings that include the factually inaccurate claims are teacher unions or related entities. When we last checked, the unions had put $15.8 million into the tax-increase campaign.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
TheDailyBeast

New Hampshire GOP Senate Candidate Targeted by Attack at Debate

New Hampshire’s Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc was attacked before a debate on Wednesday night. The former general was attending the event at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown when a person in the crowd outside the debate venue threw a punch at him. “As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country,” a Bolduc campaign manager said. “Prior to the debate, an individual in the crowd gathered outside attempted to punch the General and was quickly apprehended and arrested. We are grateful to the quick response from law enforcement on the scene.” Bolduc—an election denier who was recently called out for spreading a hoax that kids are using litter boxes in classrooms—was said to have been uninjured in the attack and proceeded with the debate against incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. “Disgusting behavior,” Hassan’s communications director Kevin Donohoe tweeted late Wednesday. “We saw this same libertarian party activist get aggressive with our campaign volunteers at this debate and the last.”Read it at Boston 25 News
GOFFSTOWN, NH
WWLP

WWLP

34K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy