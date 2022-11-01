ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Contour Airlines celebrates first flight into Greenbrier Valley Airport

By Rivers Upchurch
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CjuVU_0iv2DhIP00

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Exciting news if you’re traveling to, or from, the Greenbrier Valley in the near future.

After months of searching, the Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg has a new carrier.

Contour Airlines, a partner of American Airlines, landed their first of many flights into the Greenbrier Valley Airport Tuesday afternoon.

Contour will run routes from Lewisburg to Charlotte, North Carolina and back, giving travelers in the Greenbrier Valley easy access to the major travel hub.

Airport Director Brian Belcher said he hopes the partnership with Contour will attract more people to fly in and out of Lewisburg.

“I hope that we can attract people from not just this local community, but from farther out,” said Belcher. We think we’re the airport that can serve the western part of Virginia because we’re so close. We’d like to see those customers use the airport.”

Missing Teen in Greenbrier County

Contour will keep a full-time mechanic on staff at the airport and offers fares starting at $59 each way.

CEO Matt Chaifetz said his company prides itself on offering passengers significantly more legroom on their flights.

“I think folks will love our aircraft. We’ve removed rows of seats and re-spaced the rows so that every row has 36 inches of legroom, which is about what you’d get in first class on most domestic flights,” Chaifetz told 59News.

Greenbrier County Commissioner Tammy Tincher said she’s excited about the potential tourism dollars Contour can help bring to the area. She also added, as someone who lives in Greenbrier County, she’s thrilled with the travel options available to her through Contour’s partnership with the American Airlines hub in Charlotte.

National Adoption Month begins today

“Usually for me to travel I drive to Charlotte. So this is going to be an absolutely wonderful asset for me to be able to travel. I’ve already got a ticket to fly out of here at the end of the month and I’m really excited,” Tincher said. “It was a really smooth process and I think it’s going to be really great for all of our passengers who fly through Lewisburg.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Veterans Food Giveaway at Linda K. Epling Stadium

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are a veteran or know of one who needs help with food assistance this holiday season, you will not want to miss an upcoming food giveaway. Sponsored by the Volunteer VA Hospital in Beckley, volunteers will help out our local veterans who need food assistance at the Linda K. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Future Leaders Program makes a difference across West Virginia

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) – A military organization is teaching students around the state about leadership. The West Virginia National Guard started the Future Leaders Program in 2019, with the goal to teach kids life skills and to become leaders in their community.  The program has grown since it was established to encompass eight counties […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia residents react to Kroger closing Gassaway location

GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK) – Braxton County residents said they’re “disappointed” after one of their only grocery stores announced it will be closing early 2023. After over 40 years of business, Kroger announced they’re closing the location in Gassaway due to “several years of poor performance and profitability.” According to a press release, the store currently […]
GASSAWAY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

BridgeValley agrees to sell Ratliff Hall in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The BridgeValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors voted Wednesday to sell a former residence hall in Montgomery for $200,000. Ratliff Hall, which housed students when West Virginia Tech and later WVU Tech were located in Montgomery, will go to a buyer identified as Susan Morgan.
MONTGOMERY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ambulance, FedEx truck accident in Tornado, West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 2, 2022, 1:55 p.m.): The Kanawha County Ambulance and FedEx truck that were in an accident on Vorpe Road have now left the scene around 1:50 p.m. The accident was minor. TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was an accident involving a Kanawha County Ambulance and a FedEx delivery truck in […]
TORNADO, WV
wvpublic.org

Funding Delivered For Gas Line Project In Mercer County

Gov. Jim Justice announced nearly $2 million on Tuesday in Mercer County to help bring natural gas to the Cumberland Industrial Park. The natural gas line will run under and along John Nash Boulevard. Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer says it’s another feature meant to attract businesses off of Interstate...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

New outdoor emergency sirens added in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some Kanawha County residents soon will be hearing the sound of new emergency sirens. According to the Kanawha County Commission, a new outdoor warning siren has been installed near the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department. It’s part of the county’s overall network of sirens.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Area Foundation asks for help from the community

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local nonprofit organization needs your help as they renovate their headquarters. The Beckley Area Foundation recently relocated to South Kanawha street. Leaders with the foundation said the relocation and renovation cement their dedication to gathering donations to advance the community. Now they need the community’s help when it comes to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

“9 to 5” musical opening in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Tumble out of bed, stumble to the kitchen, pour yourself a cup of ambition, and get ready for the West Virginia Collective’s performance of “9 to 5”. The musical theatre version of Dolly Parton’s first movie premieres at the Raleigh Playhouse Theatre in Uptown Beckley. The show starts Wednesday, November 2, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead in I-77 crash in West Virginia

UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.): I-64 E/I-77 S has reopened after a fatal crash near the Midland Trail exit. Authorities on scene say only one vehicle pulling a trailer was involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the family […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy