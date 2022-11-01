Read full article on original website
Related
northbaybiz.com
Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport Teams Up with Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon
Collaboration brings together two of the region’s tourism industry partners to welcome runners from around the world to experience the very best Wine Country has to offer. The Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS) and Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon (N2S) today announced a new, multi-year title partnership agreement.
northbaybiz.com
Buildings to be Illuminated Green in Support of National Veterans Awareness Week
To honor veterans across the nation, the Sonoma County Administration Center and several other government buildings will be illuminated with green lights from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 as part of Operation Green Light, a public awareness campaign in observation of National Veterans Awareness Week. The Sonoma County Board of...
Sonoma County agrees to purchase former Guerneville bank building it had been leasing
After negotiating a final price, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has sewed up an agreement to acquire the former Bank of America building in downtown Guerneville to be used for county services to the lower Russian River area. The purchase is in line with the county’s Strategic Plan to...
Paradise Post
Petaluma woman recognized at Mendocino County Fair for 411-pound pumpkin
When Cathy Henning swapped fertilizer for rose food to grow her pumpkins this year, she had no idea her whim would yield 411 pounds of squash. Her decision, though, turned out to be a happy accident as the king-sized gourd won Henning a blue ribbon for “Best in Class” for large pumpkins, as well as a purple Champion ribbon for “Best Entry” in the Harvest division at the Mendocino County Fair and Apple Show in late September.
sonomacountygazette.com
Petaluma’s forgotten history: Rivertown riches
Today Petaluma is the intersection of all the very best of Sonoma County. From its trendy restaurants to wine-tasting rooms, and romantic Victorian architecture, there’s so much to enjoy. But behind this picturesque town lies a history of enterprise, resilience, and innovation that made it a significant economic hub before the start of the twentieth century.
sonomasun.com
Rooms for sale or rent, and other oddities
Adding to Sonoma Valley’s stock of Affordable Housing is driving the rush to build out the Sonoma Developmental Center land. Up to 1,000 units are mentioned in the county’s plan, with the majority “designed for the Missing Middle” segment of wage earners. Unfortunately that term is not defined and has no legal weight. So a developer might file that under ‘loose guidelines’ rather than ‘hard rule’, and charge whatever the market will bear… Perhaps the true test of ‘affordability’ will be faced by the hundreds of people who work at the Big Fancy Resort, which is also part of the master plan. Will they be able to afford to live on campus? Or will we all be on the bus from Fairfield?… Meanwhile, Civil Rights groups including the ACLU filed a lawsuit against the city of Sebastopol for enacting an ordinance that prohibits vehicles “used for human habitation” from parking anywhere within city limits during the day. “This action, aimed at driving the city’s most vulnerable residents out of town, follows a decades-long local and state failure to build affordable housing,” the suit contends. Maybe there’ll be free parking at the SDC.
sonomasun.com
A new vision for Hanna Center
By Cameron Safarloo — Since 1945, Hanna has welcomed more than 4,000 youth in need from Sonoma County, Northern California, and beyond. Building on Hanna’s 75-year heritage, we are turning a page and embarking on an exciting new chapter. As CEO, I am championing our new vision that embraces new ways to broaden our impact while staying true to our mission to transform lives. We are also committed to making Hanna even stronger fiscally so that we will be here to help for generations to come.
northbaybiz.com
A Humble Toast
The wine industry is overrun with gimmicky labels, uppity attitudes and more clubs than a golf shop. None of which have anything to do with the late winemaker Sean Thackrey. The Bolinas resident died May 31 in Walnut Creek at the age of 79, succumbing to cancer. He is survived by his partner, Susan Thackrey.
ksro.com
RSV Cases Growing in Sonoma County
A growing number of Sonoma County’s kids are getting infected with respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV. Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital reports 222 children were suffering from RSV and other respiratory viruses between October 15th and 31st. The hospital treated 59 kids for respiratory viruses during the same period last year. In the past two months, four children between the ages of eleven months and three years have been hospitalized with RSV at Sonoma Valley Hospital. Two children in the same age group were hospitalized with respiratory illnesses at that facility all of last year.
ksro.com
Showers and Rain for Sonoma County to Start November
Forecasters expect Sonoma County will kick off November with some rain. The National Weather Service says the first winter-like storm of the season will arrive today and bring at least a quarter-inch of rain to most places. The higher elevations could see up to a half-inch of rain. The heaviest rain is expected between Tuesday morning. It’ll likely rain on and off through tomorrow.
Willits News
Mendocino County Animal Shelter page removed by Facebook
In June, The Ukiah Daily Journal published an article seeking the public’s help in lowering the population of the Mendocino County Animal Shelter. The shelter population had crept up to its maximum, but through reduced adoption fees and publicizing adoptable animals on social media, the immediate crisis was averted.
ksro.com
Petaluma’s Cattlemen’s in Danger of Closing Down
Cattlemen’s Steakhouse in Petaluma may be closing after more than 50 years in business. The property owner has filed an application to redevelop the three-acre parcel of land in northern Petaluma. The landowner tells the Argus-Courier the restaurant owners haven’t paid their full rental payment in more than two years. Cattlemen’s also let its lease expire last December. It’s been on a month-to-month lease since then.
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
ksro.com
Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park Sold
The North Bay’s largest bowling center is being sold. Rohnert Park’s Double Decker Lanes, which has been-family owned for 47 years, has been sold to the Bowlero Corporation. Bowlero is the nation’s largest bowling alley operator. The deal to buy the 50-lane facility will close on December 12th. The sale price hasn’t been announced. Owner Jim Decker says he wants to retire, and his sons aren’t interested in taking over the business.
Sebastopol braces for lawsuit over RV camping ban
photo credit: Courtesy of dave_7/Wikimedia Commons Morris Street in Sebastopol may be clear of RV’s, but the reverberations from the city’s effort to relocate RV dwellers and clean up the once sprawling encampment continue. Lawyers from the ACLU of Northern California and Sonoma County Legal Aid, among others, filed suit in federal court last week against Sebastopol on behalf of a number of individuals who say they have had their constitutional rights violated by the city’s RV parking ordinance. ACLU chief counsel on the case, Bill Freeman, explained. "Several people who are housed in their RVs would like to be...
Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
2 suspects arrested following double shooting in Santa Rosa
SAN RAFAEL -- Santa Rosa police arrested a man and a woman Wednesday a week after a shooting left two victims critically hurt.The shooting happened on October 28 just before 9 p.m. on Quigg Drive near Mission Boulevard and Sonoma Highway/Highway 12. Santa Rosa police said responding officers found one victim in the middle of Mission Blvd. suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.While officers tended to that victim, a second gunshot victim was found on the 4600 block of Quigg Drive. He was also transported to a hospital with injuries...
Thrillist
6 Reasons to Make Mare Island Your Next Weekend Trip
Aside from the now-defunct Marine World, the city of Vallejo in Solano County isn’t usually on many San Franciscans’ radar. But there's a reason for that to change. Just a 75-minute drive northeast of SF, the hot-weather city is home to Mare Island, built in 1854 as the West Coast’s first naval base. Named after General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo’s white horse that swam to the island after surviving a shipwreck, the island’s naval base operated until 1993. Since then, the waterfront has transformed into The Wet Mile, which currently includes a brewery, distillery, winery, art studios, hiking, architectural gems, and of course, plenty of naval history to behold. It’s worth a day trip as it is, but this is just the beginning of large, long-term development for this peninsula that’s bordered by the Napa River. Mare Island’s waterfront will soon be home to more artisanal makers, like coffee roasters and bakers, in addition to continued promenade development like benches and lighting. Bonus: You can take the ferry from SF to visit Mare Island. Here’s everything you can do once you arrive:
Why a $250 donation from a right-wing activist has riled up an East Bay school board race
Parents say the donation from Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, shows that the conservatives' attempt to "take over school boards" has made its way into Contra Costa County, too.
marinmagazine.com
Restaurant Profiles 2022: The Top Places to Eat Out in Marin and the Restauranteurs Behind Them
Looking for the best places to eat out locally? Here are a few favorites. Located in downtown Point Reyes Station, this local institution is a West Marin classic celebrating 58 consecutive years of service for the community and Point Reyes National Seashore visitors alike. Enjoy classic cocktails, local seafood and the iconic popovers, beloved by generations of Marinites since 1964.
Comments / 0