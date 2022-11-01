ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

No, the U.S. is not about to run out of diesel

A major U.S. diesel fuel supplier warned of an oil "shortage" on the East Coast Monday and suggested that it could cause prices on a variety of consumer goods to rise in the near term. But the tight supply of diesel fuel is no cause for panic, and the U.S....
Truth About Cars

Bad News About the U.S. Diesel Supply

Over the summer, the United States witnessed record fuel prices. But the elephant in the room wasn’t how much people were having to pay for regular unleaded gasoline, it was the possibility that the nation might run into diesel shortages going into the fall. Global deficits had manifested in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
rigzone.com

The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading

The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
TENNESSEE STATE
freightwaves.com

Lumber companies face complex freight decisions

An analysis of the top five forestry and lumber companies shows an estimated annual freight spend of between $5 billion and $7 billion. 2021 saw freight costs go up across the board for all industries. For this group of forestry and lumber companies, its estimated annual transportation costs went up a combined $469 million, or 8.3%, from 2020. The wild ride of lumber prices softened the blow a bit as revenues for the top five spiked 60% compared to a challenging 2020.
POLITICO

less than a month's supply of diesel fuel.

No, the United States is not about to run out of diesel. What's happening: Some Republicans have started highlighting a statistic from the Energy Information Administration showing that inventories for diesel — the fuel used by farmers, truckers and others driving heavy machinery — have fallen to 106 million barrels, the lowest point in more than a decade. This led to claims that the U.S. is entering a diesel crisis with "less than one month's supply of diesel fuel."
CALIFORNIA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

GABEL | Trucking troubles a supply-chain storm brewing

It’s the height of the fall run, the time of year when ranchers are selling their calves and bull haulers are busy hauling calves to sale barns, feedyards and ranches. As corn fields are harvested, ranchers move bred cows to cornstalks for winter forage and move cows home to prepare for cold temperatures and winter feeding. Trucks hauling sugar beets, corn silage and corn are also trucking from the field to the coop, feedyard or bins on the farm.
COLORADO STATE
Fox Business

Low diesel supply threatens to worsen inflation crisis

The U.S. is grappling with the one of the worst diesel shortages in decades, with reserves of the fuel used for heating and trucking at the lowest seasonal level ever. Government data released last week showed the country has just 25 days of diesel supply remaining, with stockpiles at the lowest level for records going back to 1993. In the Northeast, where more people depend on diesel to heat their homes in the winter, supplies are one-third of their typical levels during this time of year, the Department of Energy said.
Mashed

Inflation Is Driving Up McDonald's Profits

The cost of everything is dramatically up these days. Although gas prices were down slightly in September compared with the month before, they are still more than $1.50 higher than two years prior, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Additionally, housing prices in the U.S. in June 2022 were 17% higher than the year before, says CEIC. But nowhere have people been feeling the more constant pinch of tight finances than in the grocery food aisle or at their local restaurant.
Inside Indiana Business

Used car prices finally starting to cool off

Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the used vehicle market has been anything but normal. Inventory dropped precipitously, causing used car prices to hit record highs in 2021. But, finally we have some good news. Let’s look at the current market, Hurricane Ian’s potential impact, and how Indiana’s used...
INDIANA STATE
agupdate.com

Soybean market dealing with transportation issues

Restricted barge traffic on the Mississippi River is having an impact on the soybean and corn markets, although it’s more of an issue for soybeans. “One of the big things hitting the news is that the Mississippi River, in particular the lower Mississippi River, is now very dry, water levels are very low, and barge traffic is restricted,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University.
ILLINOIS STATE
seafoodsource.com

Alaska hatchery to pay USD 1 million over employee's jet fuel burns

Prince Willam Sound Aquaculture Corporation agreed to pay USD 1 million (EUR 1.01 million) as part of a plea deal with the U.S. government. The Cordova, Alaska, U.S.A.-based operator of two salmon hatcheries recently pleaded guilty to illegal disposal of hazardous waste and agreed that the burning of fuel led to the serious injury of an employee, identified as “C.F.” in court documents.
CORDOVA, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy