The U.S. is grappling with the one of the worst diesel shortages in decades, with reserves of the fuel used for heating and trucking at the lowest seasonal level ever. Government data released last week showed the country has just 25 days of diesel supply remaining, with stockpiles at the lowest level for records going back to 1993. In the Northeast, where more people depend on diesel to heat their homes in the winter, supplies are one-third of their typical levels during this time of year, the Department of Energy said.

2 DAYS AGO