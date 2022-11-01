Read full article on original website
What Happens If the U.S. Runs Out of Diesel Fuel?
The Energy Information Administration said diesel fuel inventories in the U.S. were at their lowest level since 2008.
No, the U.S. is not about to run out of diesel
A major U.S. diesel fuel supplier warned of an oil "shortage" on the East Coast Monday and suggested that it could cause prices on a variety of consumer goods to rise in the near term. But the tight supply of diesel fuel is no cause for panic, and the U.S....
Bad News About the U.S. Diesel Supply
Over the summer, the United States witnessed record fuel prices. But the elephant in the room wasn’t how much people were having to pay for regular unleaded gasoline, it was the possibility that the nation might run into diesel shortages going into the fall. Global deficits had manifested in...
How a Diesel Shortage Could Cripple the U.S. Economy
"We're going to see [prices] move considerably higher," an expert told Newsweek. "And those prices could be anywhere broadly between $5 and $7 [a gallon]."
The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
Diesel Shortage Update as Prices Skyrocket Over Fears Supply Could Run Out
Diesel fuel is now 50 percent more expensive than in this same period last year and prices are expected to continue surging.
Skyrocketing heating oil prices will leave some choosing between food, fuel and heat, Maine resident warns
Maine resident Sherri Bukovskey voiced her concerns over the looming winter months as Americans weigh their options between fuel, food and medications.
Here's how waiving a century-old law can help fix America's diesel crisis
"In a rather bizarre turn of events, the US Gulf Coast ships diesel to all manner of countries, but not to the US East Coast,"
Lumber companies face complex freight decisions
An analysis of the top five forestry and lumber companies shows an estimated annual freight spend of between $5 billion and $7 billion. 2021 saw freight costs go up across the board for all industries. For this group of forestry and lumber companies, its estimated annual transportation costs went up a combined $469 million, or 8.3%, from 2020. The wild ride of lumber prices softened the blow a bit as revenues for the top five spiked 60% compared to a challenging 2020.
less than a month's supply of diesel fuel.
No, the United States is not about to run out of diesel. What's happening: Some Republicans have started highlighting a statistic from the Energy Information Administration showing that inventories for diesel — the fuel used by farmers, truckers and others driving heavy machinery — have fallen to 106 million barrels, the lowest point in more than a decade. This led to claims that the U.S. is entering a diesel crisis with "less than one month's supply of diesel fuel."
Diesel supply dwindles, with few ways to boost it. How this affects the economy and you.
Diesel and heating oil supply's low, which could keep inflation high and push up heating bills this winter. Some say only a recession can dent prices.
Union rail workers rejected latest deal with railroads: What to know
A union rail worker who voted against a new contract with his employer says he does not want a strike to occur but working conditions must be addressed.
GABEL | Trucking troubles a supply-chain storm brewing
It’s the height of the fall run, the time of year when ranchers are selling their calves and bull haulers are busy hauling calves to sale barns, feedyards and ranches. As corn fields are harvested, ranchers move bred cows to cornstalks for winter forage and move cows home to prepare for cold temperatures and winter feeding. Trucks hauling sugar beets, corn silage and corn are also trucking from the field to the coop, feedyard or bins on the farm.
Low diesel supply threatens to worsen inflation crisis
The U.S. is grappling with the one of the worst diesel shortages in decades, with reserves of the fuel used for heating and trucking at the lowest seasonal level ever. Government data released last week showed the country has just 25 days of diesel supply remaining, with stockpiles at the lowest level for records going back to 1993. In the Northeast, where more people depend on diesel to heat their homes in the winter, supplies are one-third of their typical levels during this time of year, the Department of Energy said.
Inflation Is Driving Up McDonald's Profits
The cost of everything is dramatically up these days. Although gas prices were down slightly in September compared with the month before, they are still more than $1.50 higher than two years prior, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Additionally, housing prices in the U.S. in June 2022 were 17% higher than the year before, says CEIC. But nowhere have people been feeling the more constant pinch of tight finances than in the grocery food aisle or at their local restaurant.
Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
TravelCenters of America dropped 20% after a mixed earnings report. With a looming diesel fuel shortage, this article asks if now is a time to buy TA stock
Used car prices finally starting to cool off
Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, the used vehicle market has been anything but normal. Inventory dropped precipitously, causing used car prices to hit record highs in 2021. But, finally we have some good news. Let’s look at the current market, Hurricane Ian’s potential impact, and how Indiana’s used...
Soybean market dealing with transportation issues
Restricted barge traffic on the Mississippi River is having an impact on the soybean and corn markets, although it’s more of an issue for soybeans. “One of the big things hitting the news is that the Mississippi River, in particular the lower Mississippi River, is now very dry, water levels are very low, and barge traffic is restricted,” said Frayne Olson, grain marketing economist at North Dakota State University.
Why is gas sometimes cheaper across the street?
Experts say it comes down to a few key factors: taxes, wholesale prices and profit margins.
Alaska hatchery to pay USD 1 million over employee's jet fuel burns
Prince Willam Sound Aquaculture Corporation agreed to pay USD 1 million (EUR 1.01 million) as part of a plea deal with the U.S. government. The Cordova, Alaska, U.S.A.-based operator of two salmon hatcheries recently pleaded guilty to illegal disposal of hazardous waste and agreed that the burning of fuel led to the serious injury of an employee, identified as “C.F.” in court documents.
