Related
Why do we have Daylight Saving Time?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Daylight Saving Time is a concept that's become the norm for Americans, but why do we use it?. "It is a uniquely American idea. The idea goes back to none other than Benjamin Franklin," said David Ware. Ware is the state historian for Arkansas. He...
Have You Heard Arkansas is Home to the Rare Black Apple?
Did you know that Arkansas is home to the Black Apple? Yeah, I know it sounds like something you would hear about in a Snow White fairy tale and you may be asking, Is it poisonous?. Arkansas Black Apple. The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it...
Young Arkansas mother with hyperovulation juggling two sets of twins under age 2
A Central Arkansas single mother had two sets of twins by the age of 22.
Flu infection levels in Arkansas move from low to high-level classification for last week of October, deaths increase
Influenza tracking numbers continue to increase in Arkansas, showing a growing reach and impact.
What One Word Does Arkansas Have Trouble Spelling?
Can you believe that in the state of Arkansas this is the word they misspell the most?. We spent a lot of our time online, writing things on social media or if you are like me working on stories to share with you. Well between the spellcheck on various plug-ins we have some protection against misspelled words. Right now my plug-in is telling me I have misspelled, I know right?
Kait 8
Study: Economy the most important problem for Arkansas voters
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – With several topics on the minds of many Arkansans this upcoming election, economic concerns are something most can agree is a big one. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the University of Arkansas released its 2022 Arkansas Poll report. The goal is the poll is to...
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
Kait 8
Snoop Dogg urges Arkansans to ‘vote yes’ on recreational marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Music star and noted marijuana fan Snoop Dogg is campaigning voters in several states, including Arkansas, to pass legislation to legalize marijuana. Recreational marijuana is on the ballot in Arkansas, and Snoop urged his 77 million followers to “vote yes” on issue 4.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : CMS OKs Arkansas’ experimental Life360 program for vulnerable Medicaid groups
The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a new component of Arkansas’ Medicaid expansion program focused on high-risk pregnancies, rural mental health care and at-risk young adults. Life360 Homes was one of the final outstanding portions of Arkansas’ Medicaid expansion waiver that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services hadn’t...
KHBS
Arkansas pregnant woman and her baby found dead; married couple in custody
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A pregnant Arkansas woman and the 31-week-old baby she was carrying were found dead in southern Missouri, law enforcement said Thursday. Ashley Bush, 33, was 31 weeks pregnant. The baby's name was Valkyrie Grace Willis. The bodies of Bush and her daughter were found in separate...
Missing northwest Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in southwest Missouri
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri.
This Arkansas farmer is changing how they farm due to climate change
JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — This spring marked the fourth consecutive abnormally wet planting season for the Shoffner Research Farm in Jackson County. Multiple heavy rain storms prevented sixth-generation farmer Hallie Shoffner from being able to work in her fields, which ultimately cost her small 1,000-acre farm a lot of money, and they inevitably reduced yield.
The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana?
For some voters, whether they’ll vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas next week comes down to one question. Could 60% of Arkansas voters support marijuana legalization in a future election? It’s this group of cannabis proponents that makes Issue 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot so interesting. They dislike Issue 4’s strict market structure […] The post The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
KHBS
2022 Arkansas Poll shows what residents are thinking ahead of election
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With help from the Arkansas Fulbright College and Dr. Janine Parry, the 24th annual Arkansas Poll was released Thursday. The poll questions 800 Arkansas residents via cellphones and landlines about the most important political and social issues across the state. “We had a hard time, you...
myarklamiss.com
Issue 1: What to know before heading to the Arkansas polls
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD— Issue 1 is one of four constitutional amendments on the 2022 Arkansas ballot for voters to decide. This issue proposes an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution that would allow the state’s legislators to call special meetings of the legislature (formally called the General Assembly) at any time. This is an authority that only the Governor holds currently.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe weather Friday night – early Saturday
Fall is our secondary severe weather season in Arkansas and severe weather is in the forecast Friday night.
Less Arkansans supporting recreational marijuana ahead of election day
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We're exactly one week away from Election Day, and as the day grows closer, could support for Issue 4 be declining?. Arkansans have been making their stance known. "You got people that drink, there's a liquor store on every corner, so for us to have...
Gas prices in Arkansas expected to be higher this winter
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Although it hasn't been too cold outside just yet, that doesn't mean it's too soon to prepare for heating your home this winter. Local utility companies have been trying to warn customers about higher bills. According to Summit Utilities, customers in Arkansas will have to...
KATV
Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
Federal approval allows Medicaid expansion in Arkansas
The Biden Administration and the Center for Medicaid Services have approved an amendment that will expand Arkansas' Medicaid program, ARHOME, at Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson's request.
