Arkansas State

Why do we have Daylight Saving Time?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Daylight Saving Time is a concept that's become the norm for Americans, but why do we use it?. "It is a uniquely American idea. The idea goes back to none other than Benjamin Franklin," said David Ware. Ware is the state historian for Arkansas. He...
What One Word Does Arkansas Have Trouble Spelling?

Can you believe that in the state of Arkansas this is the word they misspell the most?. We spent a lot of our time online, writing things on social media or if you are like me working on stories to share with you. Well between the spellcheck on various plug-ins we have some protection against misspelled words. Right now my plug-in is telling me I have misspelled, I know right?
Study: Economy the most important problem for Arkansas voters

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – With several topics on the minds of many Arkansans this upcoming election, economic concerns are something most can agree is a big one. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the University of Arkansas released its 2022 Arkansas Poll report. The goal is the poll is to...
Arkansas Black Apple

The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
Arkansas Advocate : CMS OKs Arkansas’ experimental Life360 program for vulnerable Medicaid groups

The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a new component of Arkansas’ Medicaid expansion program focused on high-risk pregnancies, rural mental health care and at-risk young adults. Life360 Homes was one of the final outstanding portions of Arkansas’ Medicaid expansion waiver that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services hadn’t...
This Arkansas farmer is changing how they farm due to climate change

JACKSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — This spring marked the fourth consecutive abnormally wet planting season for the Shoffner Research Farm in Jackson County. Multiple heavy rain storms prevented sixth-generation farmer Hallie Shoffner from being able to work in her fields, which ultimately cost her small 1,000-acre farm a lot of money, and they inevitably reduced yield.
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana?

For some voters, whether they’ll vote to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas next week comes down to one question.  Could 60% of Arkansas voters support marijuana legalization in a future election?  It’s this group of cannabis proponents that makes Issue 4 on the Nov. 8 ballot so interesting. They dislike Issue 4’s strict market structure […] The post The 60% question: Is Issue 4 Arkansas’ last shot at recreational marijuana? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
2022 Arkansas Poll shows what residents are thinking ahead of election

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With help from the Arkansas Fulbright College and Dr. Janine Parry, the 24th annual Arkansas Poll was released Thursday. The poll questions 800 Arkansas residents via cellphones and landlines about the most important political and social issues across the state. “We had a hard time, you...
Issue 1: What to know before heading to the Arkansas polls

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD— Issue 1 is one of four constitutional amendments on the 2022 Arkansas ballot for voters to decide. This issue proposes an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution that would allow the state’s legislators to call special meetings of the legislature (formally called the General Assembly) at any time. This is an authority that only the Governor holds currently.
Gas prices in Arkansas expected to be higher this winter

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Although it hasn't been too cold outside just yet, that doesn't mean it's too soon to prepare for heating your home this winter. Local utility companies have been trying to warn customers about higher bills. According to Summit Utilities, customers in Arkansas will have to...
Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
