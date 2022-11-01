this why seniors don't need 2 drive or every 3yrs go in 4 a 👁️ exam & driving test & if @ fault of a accident have 2 repeat the 👁️ test & driving test B4 being permitted 2 drive again & the officer should take their 🪪 @ the scene
guest, I wonder if you would say the same thing if that was your son. he had the green light it doesn't matter how fast he was going. who are you to judge or profile because he rides a motorcycle? she was wrong, that's it.!! too bad . He didn't jump the light. she did.! I will pray for him too.
I lost my 21 year old son. It’s the worst nightmare you can live. Prayers are all we need right now. There are family and friends devastated in the fact this young man is injured. Please be respectful. No time to judge anyone.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmatesAabha GopanSummerfield, FL
Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Comments / 34