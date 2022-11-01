A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after she was found slumped over in a golf cart. A Fruitland Park police officer found the golf cart at 6:15 p.m. Monday on Wise Way with 53-year-old Christina Lynn Bullen, who lives at 3197 Dressendorfer Drive in the Village of Pine Ridge, behind the wheel. Her speech was slurred and it appeared she had been drinking. Bullen attempted to push herself out of the golf cart and almost fell to the ground, according to the arrest report. The Villages Public Safety Department was summoned to the scene.

