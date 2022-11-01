Read full article on original website
Burgling bears: Videos capture black bears trying to open doors in Asheville community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — People living in one Asheville community may want to ensure their doors stay locked after a couple of viewers shared videos of black bears trying to get into their homes. Eva Cogburn and Debbie Ellison -- both of Riceville -- shared three security videos, each...
Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
After I-26 vehicle-versus-bear wreck, woman starts petition for safe wildlife passageways
An online petition is calling for changes along I-26 after a bear-versus-vehicle collision last week, on Oct. 26. “All of a sudden, a gigantic 400-pound bear jumps right in front of our car and it was like boom, air bags off, car is totaled, we are terrified,” said Jennifer Pharr Davis of the wreck last Wednesday night along I-26 near the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Private parking lot owners get money with each tow, proprietor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since the summer of 2022, News 13 has investigated towing practices on privately-owned parking lots in the South Slope area of Asheville. Zack Noble, whose company owns a parking lot along Banks Avenue, confirmed the contracted towing company gives lot owners a cut of their fee.
Meetings set for those who want to learn more about parking permits in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Next week, the city of Hendersonville will be hosting parking permit interest meetings ahead of updates to downtown parking options. Because of the demand for parking, the city is building a four-story parking garage. The garage is scheduled to open in March 2023, when the...
4 parts of Asheville poised for conversion to urban zones
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking toward the future with an urban development plan designed to transform several areas of the city. The plan, called the Urban Centers Initiative, mixes residential, retail and walking space in an environment that minimizes the need for a car and maximizes the potential for pedestrian and bike traffic.
Vacant house badly damaged in Asheville fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville fire crews responded Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, to a fully involved structure fire off Florida Avenue at around 7 p.m. A battalion chief at the scene to News 13 crews that the structure was an abandoned home that had been boarded up for several years.
Firefighters battle early morning fire at store, apartment building near WCU
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters were called to a structure fire early Thursday morning, Nov. 3 in Cullowhee near Western Carolina University. First responders were called to the scene a little after 6 a.m., and officials said the fire destroyed the Old Moss General Store and damaged a nearby apartment building at the intersection of Central Drive and Old Cullowhee Road.
Work to begin on $150,000 stormwater project in Asheville's Southside community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville neighborhood is getting some environmental help. Work is set to begin on a system to help with stormwater runoff in Asheville's Southside community. RiverLink received a $150,000 grant for a stormwater project near Erskine Street Apartments. The system will make it easier for...
Christmas at Biltmore begins with the annual tree-raising
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The holiday season is officially here! On Wednesday, the Biltmore Estate will celebrate with the annual Fraser fir Christmas tree arrival and raising in the Banquet Hall. The Banquet Hall Christmas tree is the final and largest holiday decoration installed inside Biltmore House before Christmas...
Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas features 6 million dazzling lights
PIGEON FORGE, Tn. (WSET) — With several new lighting displays across its 160 acres, Dollywood theme park—the 14-time winner for Best Theme Park Christmas Event—now boasts more than 6 million shining, shimmering lights as part of the popular Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana. The event runs...
"It's horrible" Merrimon Avenue changes prompt online petition with hundreds of signatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of people have signed an online petition against the ongoing 4/3 conversion of Merrimon Avenue in Asheville. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 900 people have signed the petition titled, “Save Merrimon Ave Before It’s Too Late.”. “It is already evident that this...
Lawsuit filed in deadly Hendersonville wall collapse
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A complaint has been filed in the case of a man who survived a deadly wall collapse in Hendersonville in January 2021. One man died and four people were injured when the retaining wall separating the Hajoca plumbing store from its neighboring property gave way without any warning.
Millions of dollars heading to Buncombe, Asheville City schools for upgrades and repairs
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — During Tuesday night's meeting, Buncombe County commissioners approved a school budget amendment. Commissioners approved $31,185,440 for Asheville City and Buncombe County schools capital projects. Of that funding, the county says $10,600,440 for Asheville City Schools, of which $4,440,920 will be used to increase the existing FY22 Herring project budget to complete HVAC repairs. Buncombe County Schools will get $20,585,000.
'They feel victimized twice:' Couple attacked by off-duty Hendersonville K-9 files lawsuit
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Hendersonville regarding an incident involving an off-duty K-9 in 2020. WARNING: Video contains some images that might be disturbing to some viewers:. In the lawsuit, plaintiffs Kevin and Mary O'Neill allege that Sergeant Robert Cantwell, who...
Downtown Drinking: City council tables discussion of social district idea
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The idea of a downtown district that allows people to purchase and openly consume alcoholic beverages was tabled Thursday by Hendersonville City Council. In September 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law House Bill 890, which had bipartisan support. Sponsored by Rep. Tim Moffitt, of...
Pediatric flu, RSV hospitalizations spike ahead of typical season, Mission doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina has reported its first pediatric flu death this season -- which is the first one since February 2020. Here in the mountains, hospitalizations are up as children battle the flu and many other viruses currently circulating. Mission Hospital Chief of Staff Dr. Ansley...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Support is growing for an online petition against the changes to Asheville’s Merrimon Avenue. The petition pushes back on the current work to convert the road to a three-lane pattern. More than 1200 people have signed it. A city spokesperson sent us a statement saying that once the project is finished the DOT and the City of Asheville will closely monitor the new section.
I-26 reopens in Buncombe County after "chain reaction" of vehicle crashes force closure
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of Interstate-26 west was closed Tuesday morning for hours after a multi-vehicle crash near the Airport Road exit in Buncombe County. According to the NCDOT, crews were dispatched to the scene Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at around 7:30 a.m. Officials say the...
Commissioners approve pilot program to reduce parking rates for downtown workers
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Tuesday, Buncombe County commissioners approved an affordable parking program that would reduce parking rates for some downtown Asheville workers. As it stands now, the pilot program will be income-based for low- to moderate-income workers who make $20 an hour or less. Plans include...
