Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

After I-26 vehicle-versus-bear wreck, woman starts petition for safe wildlife passageways

An online petition is calling for changes along I-26 after a bear-versus-vehicle collision last week, on Oct. 26. “All of a sudden, a gigantic 400-pound bear jumps right in front of our car and it was like boom, air bags off, car is totaled, we are terrified,” said Jennifer Pharr Davis of the wreck last Wednesday night along I-26 near the Blue Ridge Parkway.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Private parking lot owners get money with each tow, proprietor says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Since the summer of 2022, News 13 has investigated towing practices on privately-owned parking lots in the South Slope area of Asheville. Zack Noble, whose company owns a parking lot along Banks Avenue, confirmed the contracted towing company gives lot owners a cut of their fee.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

4 parts of Asheville poised for conversion to urban zones

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking toward the future with an urban development plan designed to transform several areas of the city. The plan, called the Urban Centers Initiative, mixes residential, retail and walking space in an environment that minimizes the need for a car and maximizes the potential for pedestrian and bike traffic.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Vacant house badly damaged in Asheville fire

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville fire crews responded Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, to a fully involved structure fire off Florida Avenue at around 7 p.m. A battalion chief at the scene to News 13 crews that the structure was an abandoned home that had been boarded up for several years.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Firefighters battle early morning fire at store, apartment building near WCU

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Firefighters were called to a structure fire early Thursday morning, Nov. 3 in Cullowhee near Western Carolina University. First responders were called to the scene a little after 6 a.m., and officials said the fire destroyed the Old Moss General Store and damaged a nearby apartment building at the intersection of Central Drive and Old Cullowhee Road.
CULLOWHEE, NC
WLOS.com

Christmas at Biltmore begins with the annual tree-raising

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The holiday season is officially here! On Wednesday, the Biltmore Estate will celebrate with the annual Fraser fir Christmas tree arrival and raising in the Banquet Hall. The Banquet Hall Christmas tree is the final and largest holiday decoration installed inside Biltmore House before Christmas...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Lawsuit filed in deadly Hendersonville wall collapse

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A complaint has been filed in the case of a man who survived a deadly wall collapse in Hendersonville in January 2021. One man died and four people were injured when the retaining wall separating the Hajoca plumbing store from its neighboring property gave way without any warning.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Millions of dollars heading to Buncombe, Asheville City schools for upgrades and repairs

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — During Tuesday night's meeting, Buncombe County commissioners approved a school budget amendment. Commissioners approved $31,185,440 for Asheville City and Buncombe County schools capital projects. Of that funding, the county says $10,600,440 for Asheville City Schools, of which $4,440,920 will be used to increase the existing FY22 Herring project budget to complete HVAC repairs. Buncombe County Schools will get $20,585,000.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Support is growing for an online petition against the changes to Asheville’s Merrimon Avenue. The petition pushes back on the current work to convert the road to a three-lane pattern. More than 1200 people have signed it. A city spokesperson sent us a statement saying that once the project is finished the DOT and the City of Asheville will closely monitor the new section.
ASHEVILLE, NC

