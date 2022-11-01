ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

John Smoltz’s honest take on Lance McCullers Jr. tipping pitches to Bryce Harper, Phillies in World Series

To say that Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. struggled in his Game 3 start in the World Series would be a massive understatement. In only 4.1 innings of action, McCullers allowed as many home runs (five) as the number of opponents he struck out, allowing seven earned runs in such a historically putrid pitching […] The post John Smoltz’s honest take on Lance McCullers Jr. tipping pitches to Bryce Harper, Phillies in World Series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash

Steve Nash was regarded as one of basketball’s brightest young coaches when the Brooklyn Nets hired him in September 2020. He’s out just over two years later, a pair of failed seasons, never-ending drama and wholly dispiriting beginning to 2022-23 prompting Nash’s mutually agreed upon departure from Brooklyn. Nash, obviously, wasn’t the Nets’ only problem. […] The post Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Nets decision to fire Steve Nash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IRVING, NY
The Spun

Look: Paulina Gretzky's Racy Outfit Going Viral

Last week, Paulina Gretzky made headlines for the outfit she wore to a LIV Golf party in Miami. Now, just a few days later, she's doing so again. The wife of golf star Dustin Johnson took to social media with an outfit that immediately went viral. Check it out. Just...
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Lance McCullers Jr. gets real on speculation Bryce Harper caught him tipping

Game 3 of the 2022 World Series will be talked about for days to come, mainly because of Lance McCullers Jr.’s meltdown on the mound. McCullers was taken to the woodshed by Bryce Harper and the hot bats of the Philadelphia Phillies, who scored a 7-0 victory on the strength of five home runs off of the Houston Astros’ righty. It was the most home run given up in a World Series game by a pitcher — ever.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Biden barbs 'virulent' Phillies fans during World Series

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden took his own playful swing at Philly’s infamously ornery sports fans — including one real close to home. “Phillies fans are the most virulent, obnoxious fans in the world,” he said Tuesday while campaigning in Florida. Biden, who grew up in Pennsylvania, made his remarks hours before the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series. First lady Jill Biden wasn’t on the campaign trail with her husband in Florida. She’s set to attend Game 4 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Astros manager Dusty Baker’s response to leaving in Lance McCullers won’t inspire confidence

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker explains his logic behind keeping Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound far longer than it should be after his horrible start in Game 3 of the World Series. The Astros lost the Tuesday showdown after the Philadelphia Phillies enjoyed a home run party in the first two innings of the […] The post Astros manager Dusty Baker’s response to leaving in Lance McCullers won’t inspire confidence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Houston Astros Lance McCullers Jr.’s Wife, Kara McCullers

Lance Graye McCullers Jr., a baseball pitcher for the Houston Astros, has trouble containing the Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series. Lance McCullers Jr.’s wife, Kara McCullers, recently spoke with a media channel. She revealed how she handles criticism and the superstitions she relies on before each of her husband’s matches. However, followers want to know more about Lance McCullers Jr.’s wife, Kara McCullers. So we reveal the full background of the MLB player’s wife in this Kara McCullers wiki.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

The reason Astros can’t celebrate too much after no-hitter vs. Bryce Harper, Phillies

The Houston Astros made history Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies by tossing just the second no-hitter in World Series history. It was the first ever combined no-hitter as Cristian Javier tossed six innings and the Astros bullpen did the rest. Don Larsen previously threw a perfect game for the New York Yankees against the […] The post The reason Astros can’t celebrate too much after no-hitter vs. Bryce Harper, Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jayme Hoskins puts beers on World Series tab for Phillies fans

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jayme Hoskins is tapped in to Philly sports fans. The wife of Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins has let fans crush some World Series beers on her tab.Jayme Hoskins has turned into a baseball barfly and let the free beers fly during recent Phillies' postseason games.The beer runs are nearly as popular as the ones the Phillies poured on against the Astros in Game 3, a 7-0 drubbing that included a homer from Rhys.Wearing a red Phillies blazer with "Hoskins" printed on the back, Jayme had fans chanting her name Wednesday night as she sidled up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Tom Coughlin This Wednesday

Tom Coughlin and his family are mourning the loss of Tom's wife, Judy. She passed away at 77 years old this week.  Coughlin, the former NFL head coach who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl titles after coaching the Jaguars for eight seasons (1995-2002), had been married to Judy for 55 ...
FLORIDA STATE
