NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police Department wants your input on the quality of policing in the community. NPD launched an online community survey as part of its ongoing accreditation process through the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies. A press release Tuesday states that the questions in the survey are designed to measure and improve the quality of policing done by the NPD.

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO