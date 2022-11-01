A motorist from Chaska has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for being on meth and aon amphetamines when he hit an oncoming car while trying to pass vehicles on Highway 14 killing a Nicollet man. Prosecutors say while in the hospital with non-critical injuries, Steven Hess acknowledged to a State Patrol sergeant that he had used meth, but said it was three days earlier and he “had not recently slept.” Aaron Lloyd died in that January 2020 crash on Highway 14 between New Ulm and Mankato.

