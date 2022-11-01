ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Lake, MN

WEAU-TV 13

Man charged with homicide in Polk County reaches plea arrangement

OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County has reached a plea arrangement with prosecutors. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court on Oct. 27.
POLK COUNTY, WI
willmarradio.com

Former Albany man pleads guilty to rape

(Undated) -- A man formerly from Albany has pleaded guilty to raping a woman at her home last January while she was under the influence of sleeping pills. Forty-year-old Chad Repp of Melrose was charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim told investigators she took sleeping pills the night before and woke up to find Repp sexually assaulting her. Repp will be sentenced January 30th.
ALBANY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

St. Croix County stabbing suspect appears in court Tuesday

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County on July 30 briefly appeared in court Tuesday. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn. appeared virtually in St. Croix County Circuit Court for a status conference. Prosecutors asked...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
WSB Radio

Minnesota man allegedly killed co-worker after she rejected his advances

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A Minnesota man allegedly killed his co-worker after she rejected his advances, according to prosecutors. According to KMSP, Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed one of his co-workers, Nicole Hammond, 28, in the parking lot of where they both worked in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The shooting happened on Oct. 24 just before 7 a.m.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knuj.net

CHASKA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR DEATH OF NICOLLET MAN

A motorist from Chaska has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for being on meth and aon amphetamines when he hit an oncoming car while trying to pass vehicles on Highway 14 killing a Nicollet man. Prosecutors say while in the hospital with non-critical injuries, Steven Hess acknowledged to a State Patrol sergeant that he had used meth, but said it was three days earlier and he “had not recently slept.” Aaron Lloyd died in that January 2020 crash on Highway 14 between New Ulm and Mankato.
CHASKA, MN
willmarradio.com

Musician killed in crash with accused drunk driver

(Hudson, WI) -- An Alexandria woman is charged with drunk driving and reckless endangerment connected to a crash that killed a Twin Cities musician. 31-year-old Amber Lea Pospisil is accused of drinking vodka while driving the wrong way on I-94 near Hudson Wisconsin. Mark Filbrandt, 54 of Robbinsdale was lead guitarist of the group "Gorrified" and was leaving a performance in Wisconsin when Pospisil's car hit his SUV head-on early Sunday morning. Pospisil was serving three years' probation for a previous drunk-driving incident. She was reportedly driving home after a wedding in Wisconsin at the time of the crash.
HUDSON, WI
CBS Minnesota

2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-694 in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 694 in the Fridley area Monday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said a Brooklyn Center man was driving a Ford Fusion the wrong way on the freeway and crashed head-on into a 78-year-old Mounds View woman driving a Lexus SUV. It happened just before 10 p.m. Their names will be released later this morning.  
FRIDLEY, MN
lptv.org

Driver Injured in Drive-By Shooting Near Staples

A man was injured in a drive-by shooting near Staples this past weekend. According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, on October 30th at approximately 7:04 p.m., an unnamed driver was traveling south along County Road 21, near the intersection to County Road 24, when a passing vehicle fired one gunshot at the victim’s car. The shot struck the car and the driver’s leg.
STAPLES, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: Car catches fire after hitting deer on I-35W near Lino Lakes

LINO LAKES, Minn. -- Transportation officials say a car caught fire after hitting a deer Wednesday morning, but everyone inside was able to get out safely.It happened on Interstate 35W southbound near County Road 23 in Lino Lakes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.As of 6:30 a.m., the crash had been cleared, per MnDOT cameras.WCCO is awaiting more details on the crash.
LINO LAKES, MN
willmarradio.com

Man falls to his death from Downtown Minneapolis parking ramp

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis police say a man fell to his death, "possibly accidentally," early Sunday morning from one of the cluster of downtown parking ramps close to Target Center and Target Field. Police found an unresponsive man in his 20s on the road near the "C" Ramp, and authorities say it remains an open investigation as they try to pinpoint what happened. The medical examiner will release the man's name and cause of death.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day

 The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BLOOMINGTON, MN

