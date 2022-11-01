Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with homicide in Polk County reaches plea arrangement
OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County has reached a plea arrangement with prosecutors. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court on Oct. 27.
willmarradio.com
Former Albany man pleads guilty to rape
(Undated) -- A man formerly from Albany has pleaded guilty to raping a woman at her home last January while she was under the influence of sleeping pills. Forty-year-old Chad Repp of Melrose was charged with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim told investigators she took sleeping pills the night before and woke up to find Repp sexually assaulting her. Repp will be sentenced January 30th.
Police: Two dead in North St. Paul incident in which man attacked his family
Two adults have died following a double-stabbing and shooting inside a North St. Paul home on Tuesday, police confirmed. The North St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to the incident in the 2300 block of Shoshone Rd. around 12:40 p.m. and found three people with life-threatening injuries. A man...
WEAU-TV 13
St. Croix County stabbing suspect appears in court Tuesday
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with killing a teenage boy and hurting four other people in St. Croix County on July 30 briefly appeared in court Tuesday. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn. appeared virtually in St. Croix County Circuit Court for a status conference. Prosecutors asked...
Minnesota man allegedly killed co-worker after she rejected his advances
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A Minnesota man allegedly killed his co-worker after she rejected his advances, according to prosecutors. According to KMSP, Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed one of his co-workers, Nicole Hammond, 28, in the parking lot of where they both worked in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The shooting happened on Oct. 24 just before 7 a.m.
knuj.net
CHASKA MAN GETS PRISON TIME FOR DEATH OF NICOLLET MAN
A motorist from Chaska has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for being on meth and aon amphetamines when he hit an oncoming car while trying to pass vehicles on Highway 14 killing a Nicollet man. Prosecutors say while in the hospital with non-critical injuries, Steven Hess acknowledged to a State Patrol sergeant that he had used meth, but said it was three days earlier and he “had not recently slept.” Aaron Lloyd died in that January 2020 crash on Highway 14 between New Ulm and Mankato.
willmarradio.com
Musician killed in crash with accused drunk driver
(Hudson, WI) -- An Alexandria woman is charged with drunk driving and reckless endangerment connected to a crash that killed a Twin Cities musician. 31-year-old Amber Lea Pospisil is accused of drinking vodka while driving the wrong way on I-94 near Hudson Wisconsin. Mark Filbrandt, 54 of Robbinsdale was lead guitarist of the group "Gorrified" and was leaving a performance in Wisconsin when Pospisil's car hit his SUV head-on early Sunday morning. Pospisil was serving three years' probation for a previous drunk-driving incident. She was reportedly driving home after a wedding in Wisconsin at the time of the crash.
Teen charged after leading police on 40-mile pursuit in St. Paul
The Ramsey County Attorney's Office has charged a 16-year-old boy who allegedly led police on a 40-mile pursuit through the east metro. The Chanhassen teenager reached speeds in excess of 100 mph during the hour-long police pursuit, according to the charges. Prosecutors involved in the case have not stated whether he will be tried as an adult or not.
Police called to fight involving 2 Blaine High School students
Police were called to Blaine High School Thursday following a fight in a hallway between two students that was witnessed by "many" others. A letter to parents stated the two students left school with "adult supervision." No weapons were used and no injuries were reported, according to the Blaine Police Department.
Minnesota Man Convicted For Role in $1.4 Million Medicare Fraud Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Maple Grove man has been convicted in federal court for his role in a $1.4 million Medicare fraud case. 40-year-old Eskender Yousuf was convicted on seven counts including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft Tuesday. Prosecutors said Yousuf...
‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Explores Unnerving Missing Person Case from Central Minnesota
The popular Netflix series Unsolved Mysteries has a new episode entitled What Happened to Josh featuring the disappearance of Josh Guimond who has been missing for two decades from a college campus in central Minnesota. On November 9th it will be 20 years since Guimond went missing on the campus...
2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-694 in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 694 in the Fridley area Monday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said a Brooklyn Center man was driving a Ford Fusion the wrong way on the freeway and crashed head-on into a 78-year-old Mounds View woman driving a Lexus SUV. It happened just before 10 p.m. Their names will be released later this morning.
lptv.org
Driver Injured in Drive-By Shooting Near Staples
A man was injured in a drive-by shooting near Staples this past weekend. According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, on October 30th at approximately 7:04 p.m., an unnamed driver was traveling south along County Road 21, near the intersection to County Road 24, when a passing vehicle fired one gunshot at the victim’s car. The shot struck the car and the driver’s leg.
NEXT Drive: Car catches fire after hitting deer on I-35W near Lino Lakes
LINO LAKES, Minn. -- Transportation officials say a car caught fire after hitting a deer Wednesday morning, but everyone inside was able to get out safely.It happened on Interstate 35W southbound near County Road 23 in Lino Lakes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.As of 6:30 a.m., the crash had been cleared, per MnDOT cameras.WCCO is awaiting more details on the crash.
Mural promoting diversity prompts legal threat from small Minnesota town
RUSH CITY, Minn. — A mural promoting diversity in a small town caused a big uproar after the business behind it was threatened with legal action by the city. The mural depicting raised fists of all skin tones rising from a flower garden was commissioned by Erin and Jason Oare, who have owned the Hairdo or Dye salon in Rush City for 13 years.
willmarradio.com
Man falls to his death from Downtown Minneapolis parking ramp
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis police say a man fell to his death, "possibly accidentally," early Sunday morning from one of the cluster of downtown parking ramps close to Target Center and Target Field. Police found an unresponsive man in his 20s on the road near the "C" Ramp, and authorities say it remains an open investigation as they try to pinpoint what happened. The medical examiner will release the man's name and cause of death.
Hockey player seeks communicable disease testing after blood-spitting fight in Elk River
The Furniture and Things Community Event Center. Courtesy of City of Elk River. An 18-year-old junior hockey player went to the hospital to be tested for communicable diseases after a fellow player reportedly spat blood on his face during a game-time fight last month, according to the Elk River Police Department.
fox9.com
Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day
The state Department of Human Services awarded Ayan Abukar with an “outstanding refugee” entrepreneurship award last year. Even as the state was lauding her service to the community, Abukar’s nonprofit was claiming to feed 6,400 children per day, multiple times per day, via what federal prosecutors now say was a fraud-riddled federal child nutrition program. The post Prominent Bloomington woman’s nonprofit claimed to feed 6,400 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
Minnesota family's dog had to be put down after they say he was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
