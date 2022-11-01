Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmatesAabha GopanSummerfield, FL
Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Breakfast Spots in Lake County, Florida
There are just some days that you don’t feel like getting up and making breakfast! Lucky for you, Lake County, Florida has some great options for breakfast!. La Hacienda Restaurant at The Mission Inn Resort: travel to Howey in the Hills and you’ll find this hidden treasure at 10400 County Road 48. Dine inside or outside on the patio overlooking Mission Inn’s beautiful golf course and ponds. Breakfast is served daily from 6:00 - 10:30 am and can accommodate golfers before or after golfing. You can order off of their breakfast menu, or for a real treat, indulge in their breakfast buffet featuring made-to-order omelets, pancakes, waffles, breakfast meats, potatoes, cereals, fresh fruits, juices, pastries, and more. Adults pay $24 and children 5-12 pay $14 plus tax and gratuity including a beverage.
Let’s Have Fun in Lake County, Florida on Friday, 11/4/22
The weekend is fast approaching. If you don’t have any plans yet for Friday, November 4, 2022, here are a few options for things to do in Lake County, Florida:. Friday farmers market at Cagan CrossingsAnne Preble / Unsplash.
villages-news.com
Who are the outsiders?
The Villagers complain about the outsiders using the squares. They believe their amenity fees should give them exclusive rights to the squares, roads within the villages and most businesses in The Villages. But all county residents have paid for the roads, parking lots and most of the businesses. However, they...
Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County, Florida
I recently focused on a few great places to take kids in Lake County, Florida after parents mentioned not being able to find anything fun and inexpensive to do with their kids. Let's check out a few more options:
villages-news.com
Lake Panasoffkee woman dies at scene of collision with tractor trailer truck
A Lake Panasoffkee woman died Wednesday at the scene of a collision with a tractor trailer truck. The 57-year-old woman was at the wheel of a pickup truck at 12:42 p.m. that was eastbound on County Road 470 west of SE 88th Terrace when she crossed the centerline and collided nearly head-on with the tractor trailer truck which had been westbound on County Road 470 and driven by a 34-year-old Orlando man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Villages Daily Sun
November car shows roll into The Villages
Local residents who love cars should clear their calendars, as both classics and brand-new models will be featured at events throughout the month. The first show features The Villages Thunderbirds club and is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square. The Villages Entertainment will host...
ocala-news.com
Orange Evening Sky Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
This orange sky photo was taken in early October in the Summercrest neighborhood. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday. Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1...
villages-news.com
Apartments are driving traffic in and around The Villages
I don’t think the complaints about population growth at this time of year are about renters, as much as they are about snowbird owners. I do think that a larger problem facing us is the growth of apartment complexes in and around The Villages. This increase to the traffic...
WCJB
“It’s opening a big can of worms”: Possible zoning change angers Ocala residents in single-family neighborhood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - What is currently a neighborhood of single-family homes, could soon have a multi-family development. The plot of land on the corner of Pine Radial Run and Water Trak could become a development with 21 townhouses, and the people who live across the street are not happy about it.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus Watercolor Society: ‘Resuscitate’ your work
Having problems adding life to your painting? We may have the answer. Citrus Watercolor Society is pleased to announce that well-known Florida Artist Sue Primeau will be our November presenter for a demonstration on Friday, Nov. 11, as well as a one-day workshop on Saturday, Nov. 12. Both events will be held at the First Christian Church Fellowship Hall at 2018 Colonade St., Inverness.
villages-news.com
Villagers think outsiders shouldn’t be able to park at square
The Villages doesn’t own the public street and there are other people that live here in Sumter County and we might not have a lot of money, but we do pay our taxes just as you guys do so we should be able to enjoy the same as you.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man concerned after sinkhole forms outside his house
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Lake Mary man is turning to FOX 35 News for help after a month of back-and-forth with his landlord over sinkholes forming in his yard. One is several feet wide, and extremely deep. Blaine pointed out, other divots are starting to form on the other side of his yard too.
villages-news.com
Juergen (Jerry) Meusel
On October 7, 2022, Juergen (Jerry) Meusel passed away. He was born in Berlin, Germany on September 29, 1930 and just celebrated his 92nd birthday. He was the son of William Meusel and Martha (Schumann) Meusel. He was the loving husband of the late Joyce (Boehmer) Meusel. He was an...
wmfe.org
Wildwood takes ‘a great first step’ toward transforming its downtown
Wildwood took a big step Monday toward transforming its downtown, with approvals for a parking garage and a commercial building with shops, restaurants and outdoor spaces. The development is called The Railyard, a nod to Wildwood’s railroad heritage. It will use city property near City Hall along the west side of Main Street, which is U.S. 301.
WCJB
Missing 24-year-old in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that 24-year-old Crystalyn Mobley was last seen on October 16th on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
Citrus County Chronicle
Promotor of Inverness' first three-day Cooter Country Jam reflects on changes and improvements for next year
The promotor of Inverness’ annual Cooter Country Jam said months before the three-day October event that he expected to lose money the first time organizing the attraction, which included 15 music acts and two sound stages. Steve Pritchard, of Pro Event Tours Management, was not surprised then when the...
WCJB
Ocala city leaders reject golf cart route expansion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A golf cart route in Ocala won’t be expanded after city leaders voted no in a heated argument. The proposal was to expand the route into parts of downtown Ocala. City council members went back and forth, with some bringing up the dangers of more...
Citrus County Chronicle
U.S. 19 road projects slated to wrap up in 2023
All three sections of the U.S. 19 widening and resurfacing projects from Homosassa to Crystal River are still scheduled to finish in 2023. The Chronicle asked the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for details about what’s been done recently and what’s coming up. Here’s what it said:
villages-news.com
Wildwood to build on rich railroad history in downtown revitalization
Wildwood’s rich railroad heritage will be a theme of a nearly $8-million downtown renovation plan presented Monday to the City Commission. The project will include a 126-space parking garage and 8,000 square feet of commercial space in an area called the Railyard. City officials also plan to develop a...
Comments / 0