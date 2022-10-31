ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot at Family Dollar, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Family Dollar store, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at the Family Dollar store on Summer Avenue around 5:45 p.m. When police made the scene, they said they...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspects crash stolen car into Midtown lawn, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a car crashing into a nearby lawn Thursday night. MPD says the two suspects stole the car on Netherwood Avenue and crashed it near a home on East Parkway and Elzey Avenue. When they crashed, the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man injured in shooting at FedEx Supply Chain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting at the FedEx Supply Chain Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department says officers responded just before 11 p.m. to the scene on East Holmes Road. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday. Police say officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Merton Street around 2:50 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving a white […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

SCSO investigates string of car break-ins in Memphis suburbs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 56 vehicles have been broken into in Memphis suburbs in less than 48 hours, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Residents of The Village at White Oaks in Arlington are some of the latest victims. “I want them to get caught,” said Dougie...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shots fired near school in Whitehaven leads to lockdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shots fired in a Whitehaven neighborhood led to a lockdown at a school Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said about 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of Brownlee Rd., not far from Freedom Prep High School. MPD investigators said property was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect on run after police chase in Collierville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville police are searching for a suspect following a chase early Thursday. Police say a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the area of Houston Levee and Poplar Avenue. After an officer initiated a traffic stop, police say the suspect fled in the vehicle. The suspect then stopped, got out of the vehicle […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Man stabbed to death in Fox Meadows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning in Fox Meadows, and a woman is detained. Officers responded at 10 a.m. to an apartment in the 5300 block of Meadowlake Drive North. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victim knew the woman who was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis family gets help after tragic loss of loved one

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A family is still mourning over the loss of their loved one who was shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas almost a month ago. With the Hampton family dealing with such a tragic loss, playmaker Tiffany Franklin wanted to help. “Her name is Christle Hampton and she recently, October 8th […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates string of restaurant burglaries including Chick-Fil-A

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three burglaries that took place on Oct. 19. Officers say a suspect used a sledgehammer to break the glass door of the Chick-Fil-A on Summer Avenue. MPD says the suspect took a cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash. According...
MEMPHIS, TN

