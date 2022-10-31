Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
Man shot at Family Dollar, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Family Dollar store, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at the Family Dollar store on Summer Avenue around 5:45 p.m. When police made the scene, they said they...
actionnews5.com
Suspects crash stolen car into Midtown lawn, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery that led to a car crashing into a nearby lawn Thursday night. MPD says the two suspects stole the car on Netherwood Avenue and crashed it near a home on East Parkway and Elzey Avenue. When they crashed, the...
actionnews5.com
Man injured in shooting at FedEx Supply Chain
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting at the FedEx Supply Chain Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department says officers responded just before 11 p.m. to the scene on East Holmes Road. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday. Police say officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Merton Street around 2:50 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving a white […]
Man shot at FedEx supply chain facility, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot overnight in the parking lot of a local FedEx supply chain facility. On Nov. 2, around 11 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at FedEx in the 3900 block of Holmes Road. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with...
Woman wanted in robbery, assault at Memphis phone store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is wanted after she assaulted and pepper-sprayed a cashier who rejected her counterfeit money during a store robbery Wednesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the woman tried to use the fake cash a Cricket phone store on Winchester...
2 men injured, one critically, in crash on I-240, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital, one critically injured, after a crash on I-240 early Thursday morning. At 6:48 a.m., officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the crash at I-240 westbound, east of Getwell Road. One man was taken to Regional One...
actionnews5.com
SCSO investigates string of car break-ins in Memphis suburbs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 56 vehicles have been broken into in Memphis suburbs in less than 48 hours, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Residents of The Village at White Oaks in Arlington are some of the latest victims. “I want them to get caught,” said Dougie...
Shots fired near school in Whitehaven leads to lockdown
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shots fired in a Whitehaven neighborhood led to a lockdown at a school Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said about 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of Brownlee Rd., not far from Freedom Prep High School. MPD investigators said property was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.
Suspect on run after police chase in Collierville
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville police are searching for a suspect following a chase early Thursday. Police say a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the area of Houston Levee and Poplar Avenue. After an officer initiated a traffic stop, police say the suspect fled in the vehicle. The suspect then stopped, got out of the vehicle […]
Family mourns 80-year-old rideshare driver shot to death in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is still looking for answers days after an 80-year-old man was shot to death in Memphis. Sunday afternoon, 80-year-old Richard Skelskey was shot to death on Barron Avenue near Getwell Road, Memphis Police confirmed to FOX13. Skelskey’s sister, Carol Soto, believes he died as...
Woman steals car from Memphis hotel on Halloween night, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who tricked a man and got her hands on a stolen treat on Halloween night was arrested, according to police. Memphis Police said that a man’s red 2022 Kia Sportage was stolen from the Holiday Inn on Union Avenue on Halloween night.
actionnews5.com
Bass Pro Shops hotel guest charged after police say he groped employee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A hotel guest of the Big Cypress Lodge inside the Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid has been arrested and charged after police say he harassed an employee and groped her. Police say that on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 50-year-old Dempsey R. Riddle followed an employee onto...
Man stabbed to death in Fox Meadows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning in Fox Meadows, and a woman is detained. Officers responded at 10 a.m. to an apartment in the 5300 block of Meadowlake Drive North. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victim knew the woman who was […]
Two arrested, two officers injured after car chase in Southeast Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car chase in Southeast Memphis ended Wednesday afternoon with gunfire, two people arrested, two injured officers and several crashed cars, the Memphis Police Department said. It all started just after 5 p.m., when officers attempted to stop a black Infiniti car at a gas station...
West Memphis family gets help after tragic loss of loved one
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A family is still mourning over the loss of their loved one who was shot and killed in West Memphis, Arkansas almost a month ago. With the Hampton family dealing with such a tragic loss, playmaker Tiffany Franklin wanted to help. “Her name is Christle Hampton and she recently, October 8th […]
1 killed, 2 injured after crash in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were hurt, and one was killed in car crashes. At approximately 6 AM, Memphis Police responded to two crashes near Thomas Street and Stage Avenue. The first crash involved 3 vehicles. Luckily, no one was injured, police said. The second crash involved a pedestrian...
One killed after multiple accidents at Thomas and Stage| All lanes now reopened
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: MPD confirmed that there was more than one accident at the Thomas and Stage intersection. The first accident involved multiple cars, and the second accident left one pedestrian dead and another victim in critical condition. MPD said the first accident happened at 5:37 a.m. The...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates string of restaurant burglaries including Chick-Fil-A
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three burglaries that took place on Oct. 19. Officers say a suspect used a sledgehammer to break the glass door of the Chick-Fil-A on Summer Avenue. MPD says the suspect took a cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash. According...
Man dead after shooting near North Memphis apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting near a North Memphis apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. At 2:52 pm, Memphis Police officers responded to the 1500 Block of North Merton Street, near the Goodwill Village Apartments, regarding a shooting. Officers located one male victim with apparent gunshot...
Comments / 0