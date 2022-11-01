ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

USM offers campus facilities to MDHS, addresses ongoing investigation

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced Thursday that the school would make campus facilities available to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) for the next five years. The announcement also addressed the ongoing MDHS fraud investigation. In 2017, with the approval of the MDHS,...
Career opportunities for students in Jones County

The City of Waynesboro is getting ready for a Food Truck Festival this weekend. The Laurel Police Department is gearing up for its annual food drive this Friday. A local church is preparing for its annual fall festival. Southern Eye Center shows support for Mississippi Walk for Diabetes. Updated: Oct....
EDA of Jones County hires 2 career coaches to serve public schools

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Economic Development Authority of Jones County has launched a new initiative designed to connect and prepare local public high school students with Jones County’s most in-demand career opportunities. The Career Coach program is funded by a grant from the State of Mississippi’s new...
2 men running in Covington Co. School Board Dist. 1 race

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men are running for the School Board District One position in Covington County. Scotty McRaney has been on the School Board since last April. He was appointed after former board member Lynn Smith resigned, and he is a deputy state fire marshal. “Instead of...
Students Members of local Catholic Church walk to pray over neighborhood

Rosaries in hand and nothing but dim streetlights as a guide, student members of Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church have been praying over neighborhoods for years.  . Every Monday, students and faculty of The University of Southern Mississippi join Pastor Mark Ropel at five in the morning for a rosary walk. The walk spans nearly three miles and covers an entire neighborhood.  
Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities. The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”. The goal is...
Busy week at Forrest County DA Office

Covington County School Board District One race

Hattiesburg Pocket Museum hosts ‘I Spy’ exhibit for November

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Convention Commission rolled out its latest exhibit at the Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg. The museum is inspired by a different theme every month. This month’s theme is “I SPY,” and HCC Executive Director Rick Taylor said it’s a great way to keep families...
Petal firefighter running for congress

Punter Ray Guy passes

Brief history: When did the Hattiesburg Zoo open?

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – What began as a park and lost animal sanctuary in the early 20th century is today the bustling Hattiesburg Zoo attraction that welcomes 230,000 guests each year. In 1908, Meridian businessman John Kamper donated 40 acres of his land in Hattiesburg to the city to be used as a park for […]
Sample of Ballot for November 8th Election

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Over 200 people have voted absentee. Make sure to exercise your right to vote...
Introducing District 4 Libertarian Candidate, Alden Johnson

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - At his day job, he fights fires in Petal. In his free time, he is trying to earn a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. District Four Libertarian Candidate Alden Johnson of Petal will be running against Johnny Dupree and Mike Ezell to represent Mississippi in Washington, D.C.
Pharmacist reacts to prescription shortages in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Prescription shortages are rising across the United States. Around 80 percent of medications used in the U. S. are imported as reported by the Council on Foreign Relations. These nationwide concerns are making their way to the Pine Belt. Dr. Brent Lindley, a pharmacist at Petal...
