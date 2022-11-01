Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
USM offers campus facilities to MDHS, addresses ongoing investigation
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi announced Thursday that the school would make campus facilities available to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) for the next five years. The announcement also addressed the ongoing MDHS fraud investigation. In 2017, with the approval of the MDHS,...
WDAM-TV
Career opportunities for students in Jones County
The City of Waynesboro is getting ready for a Food Truck Festival this weekend. The Laurel Police Department is gearing up for its annual food drive this Friday. A local church is preparing for its annual fall festival. Southern Eye Center shows support for Mississippi Walk for Diabetes.
ESPN
Mississippi Department of Human Services rejects Southern Mississippi's offer to make campus facilities available
The Mississippi Department of Human Services on Thursday rejected a proposal from the University of Southern Mississippi to make campus facilities, including a volleyball facility at the heart of the state's ongoing welfare investigation, available to the government agency, which serves the state's poor. The university announced the proposal earlier...
WKRG
Custodian ‘Miss Annie’ named George County Schools employee of the month
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A beloved George County High School custodian is the school district’s employee of the month for November 2022. Miss Annie Cody was recognized during the monthly school board meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 1. She starts her shift at 4 a.m. making sure the building...
WDAM-TV
Lamar Co. schools participate in FARMtastic agricultural field trip
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Agriculture plays a big role in the state of Mississippi, generating more than $8 billion dollars every year and making it the number one industry in the state. The Lamar County School District got to see firsthand the process of getting produce from the field to...
WDAM-TV
EDA of Jones County hires 2 career coaches to serve public schools
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Economic Development Authority of Jones County has launched a new initiative designed to connect and prepare local public high school students with Jones County’s most in-demand career opportunities. The Career Coach program is funded by a grant from the State of Mississippi’s new...
WDAM-TV
2 men running in Covington Co. School Board Dist. 1 race
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two men are running for the School Board District One position in Covington County. Scotty McRaney has been on the School Board since last April. He was appointed after former board member Lynn Smith resigned, and he is a deputy state fire marshal. “Instead of...
sm2media.com
Students Members of local Catholic Church walk to pray over neighborhood
Rosaries in hand and nothing but dim streetlights as a guide, student members of Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church have been praying over neighborhoods for years. . Every Monday, students and faculty of The University of Southern Mississippi join Pastor Mark Ropel at five in the morning for a rosary walk. The walk spans nearly three miles and covers an entire neighborhood.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt Habitat launches new accessibility ramp program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is not just helping to build houses for deserving families, they’re also assisting in the construction of ramps for people with disabilities. The organization has launched a new initiative called, “Ramp Up Pine Belt.”. The goal is...
WDAM-TV
Busy week at Forrest County DA Office
The Jones County Economic Development Authority is working to connect high school seniors with different industry leaders before graduation. Two men are running for the School Board District One position in Covington County.
Southeast Mississippi Voting Guide: A break-down of each race on the ballot
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide on a number of local races including local judges, school board members and the U.S. Representative. Below is a breakdown of what each office is responsible for and a profile of the candidates running for office. Chancery Judge […]
WDAM-TV
Covington County School Board District One race
A former probation officer for the Mississippi Department of Corrections was sentenced to 95 years in prison and members of the Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on a capital murder indictment in connection to a 2020 homicide.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Pocket Museum hosts ‘I Spy’ exhibit for November
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Convention Commission rolled out its latest exhibit at the Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg. The museum is inspired by a different theme every month. This month’s theme is “I SPY,” and HCC Executive Director Rick Taylor said it’s a great way to keep families...
WDAM-TV
‘Warrior Within 5K’ to help raise funds for OGHS bands
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Get those running shoes ready!. Oak Grove bands are hosting the inaugural “Warrior Within 5K” and Fun Run on Nov. 12. The fun run will start at 8 a.m. and the 5k is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m, both at Oak Grove High School.
WDAM-TV
Petal firefighter running for congress
Jones College opens MACCC playoffs at Northwest Mississippi. Reigning 3A champion Jefferson Davis embarks on new playoff run.
WDAM-TV
Punter Ray Guy passes
The Hattiesburg Convention Commission rolled out its latest exhibit at the Pocket Museum in downtown Hattiesburg. Jones College opens MACCC playoffs at Northwest Mississippi. Reigning 3A champion Jefferson Davis embarks on new playoff run.
Brief history: When did the Hattiesburg Zoo open?
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – What began as a park and lost animal sanctuary in the early 20th century is today the bustling Hattiesburg Zoo attraction that welcomes 230,000 guests each year. In 1908, Meridian businessman John Kamper donated 40 acres of his land in Hattiesburg to the city to be used as a park for […]
mageenews.com
Sample of Ballot for November 8th Election
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Over 200 people have voted absentee. Make sure to exercise your right to vote...
WDAM-TV
Introducing District 4 Libertarian Candidate, Alden Johnson
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - At his day job, he fights fires in Petal. In his free time, he is trying to earn a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. District Four Libertarian Candidate Alden Johnson of Petal will be running against Johnny Dupree and Mike Ezell to represent Mississippi in Washington, D.C.
WDAM-TV
Pharmacist reacts to prescription shortages in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Prescription shortages are rising across the United States. Around 80 percent of medications used in the U. S. are imported as reported by the Council on Foreign Relations. These nationwide concerns are making their way to the Pine Belt. Dr. Brent Lindley, a pharmacist at Petal...
