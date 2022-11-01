Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Candidates for KS top election official debate how to respond to conspiracy theories
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab and Democratic challenger Jeanna Repass sparred over the best response to mistrust in Kansas’ voter systems in a debate Tuesday night. Schwab, an Olathe Republican seeking a second term, has built a reputation of forcefully rejecting unfounded claims of voter fraud and irregularities that have grown in Kansas in the wake of the 2020 election.
Wichita Eagle
3 brothers die in suspected drug overdose, CO family says. ‘All I can do is cry’
Three brothers died of a suspected drug overdose in Colorado, police and local media outlets reported. On Sunday, Oct. 30, police announced they were investigating three deaths at a home on Kittredge Street, in Denver, the city’s police department stated in a news release. “Preliminary investigation revealed that it...
Comments / 0