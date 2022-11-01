ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Wichita Eagle

Candidates for KS top election official debate how to respond to conspiracy theories

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab and Democratic challenger Jeanna Repass sparred over the best response to mistrust in Kansas’ voter systems in a debate Tuesday night. Schwab, an Olathe Republican seeking a second term, has built a reputation of forcefully rejecting unfounded claims of voter fraud and irregularities that have grown in Kansas in the wake of the 2020 election.
KANSAS STATE

