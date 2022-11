A tranquil estate that could be someone’s secluded corner of the world has landed on the real estate market in Kirksville, Missouri, for $5 million. Sitting on 250 acres, complete with rolling green grass and clusters of trees, the 10,495-square-foot estate offers stunning views and its very own private lake. Even the tree-lined road leading up to the four-bedroom, 3.5-plus-bathroom home looks like something pulled from an aesthetically pleasing film.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO