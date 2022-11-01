Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
What is not working? Clay County holds community walk to survey area of Wells RoadZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Related
Steelers Trade Chase Claypool to Bears
The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt their third-year receiver.
Grading Bills’ trades for Nyheim Hines, Dean Marlowe: Is Odell Beckham Jr. signing next?
When the Buffalo Bills made third-year running back Zack Moss inactive a few weeks ago in a game against the rival Kansas City Chiefs, the writing was on the wall that a change was coming at the position. Moss was active last week against the Green Bay Packers, but he...
Calvin Ridley has telling reaction to being traded to Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a surprising trade on Tuesday when they acquired Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons, and the wide receiver seems quite pleased with the move. Ridley, who is currently serving an indefinite suspension for gambling on NFL games, sent a simple tweet after he was traded...
NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills, Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars, and more
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
Calvin Ridley 'Bizarre' Trade: Falcons Send Suspended WR to Jaguars - Live-Blog NFL Tracker
Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL News, Rumors and Transaction Tracker, on the roster-building effort and more ...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Tony Pollard and James Bradberry making noise
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NBC Sports
Jaguars believe the trade for Calvin Ridley will make receiver room “stronger”
The Jaguars can talk about being focused on this season all they want, but at 2-6, the rest of this season is about the future. That’s why the Jaguars took a flier on Calvin Ridley. Jacksonville acquired Ridley for two conditional draft selections. It was a no-risk, high-reward deal...
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill, Jonathan Taylor, other stars react to wild NFL trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline brought some major fireworks Tuesday, with several impact players changing teams. Stars from around the NFL – including some who were traded themselves – reacted to the flurry of moves on social media. Let's look at some of the most notable Twitter reactions from NFL players.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Colts injury report: Harris, Taylor, Gilmore all miss practice
The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in a pivotal Week 9 matchup for both teams. The losing side will face a tough, uphill climb toward the AFC playoffs. Injuries could play a key role in the outcome of Sunday's game. The Patriots had four players -- center...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get protection for Justin Fields
The NFL trading deadline is approximately a week away and already several organizations are restructuring their roster. Teams are either unloading salary for draft capital, or aggressively trading for better talent to make a long playoff run. Whatever the case, these late season moves will initially affect prospect positioning; how significantly is an undeterminable mystery that won't be solved until the draft.
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Glenn: ‘Nothing Surprises Me’
The Detroit Lions roster has expressed frustration this week that defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant lost his job. When all is said and done, players are tasked with receiving instructions from coaches and executing at the highest level. Fail and the result ends up being position coaches, friends and colleagues...
Wichita Eagle
NFC East Notebook: Week 9 Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. Week 8 was another successful week for most of the NFC East. The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders all won their respective games. However, the New York Giants did not, and as a result, they fell to third place, behind the Eagles and Cowboys, despite holding a very impressive 6-2 record.
TIAA Bank announces sale, Jaguars stadium name to change
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ home won’t be called TIAA Bank Field much longer, although the new stadium name hasn’t yet been revealed. On Thursday, TIAA announced it’s selling its bank to a group of investment funds and will focus on its retirement and management businesses, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.
Comments / 0