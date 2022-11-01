Read full article on original website
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Bill Walton goes off on UCLA’s move from Pac-12 to Big Ten
Bill Walton is not in favor of the UCLA Bruins transferring conferences from Pac-12 to the Big Ten. He made that extremely clear in a written statement, as shared by John Canzano. I don’t believe that joining the Big 10 is in the best interest of UCLA, its students, its...
3 reasons USC will win Pac-12 over Oregon, UCLA, Utah
USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.
USC AD Mike Bohn made himself clear
The fallout from this past Saturday’s latest Pac-12 refs horror show is still emerging. On Saturday evening during the USC-Arizona game, USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn offered an initial reaction to the mess just before halftime, but not in any spoken words. Bohn retweeted several tweets from journalists who were eviscerating the officiating crew. We were all doing that. Bohn indirectly but very clearly joined the parade.
Yardbarker
Beavers Have Better Bye Week Than UW, Climb Rankings
During a shared bye week, Oregon State apparently practiced, ate and slept just a little better than its University of Washington football counterpart. It's one way to explain how the 24th-ranked Beavers, without playing a game last week, entered the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time this season, and then leapfrogged the Huskies in the SI Pac-12 power rankings.
Sports Illustrated Week 10 Pac-12 Football Power Rankings
The final four weeks of Pac-12 play are going to be insane
UCLA vs. Arizona State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Week 10 Pac-12 football game?
The Arizona State Sun Devils host the UCLA Bruins in a Week 10 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday in Tempe. Which team will win the game? Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. MST and can be seen on FS1. ...
Wichita Eagle
James Franklin: The Big Ten Model Is ‘Changing’
Penn State coach James Franklin expects the Big Ten to abandon its divisional format for a one-conference format when USC and UCLA become members on 2024. On Thursday's edition of the Penn State Coaches Show, Franklin addressed how he anticipates the Big Ten will adjust when it becomes a 16-team conference. The Big Ten recently released its 2023 football schedules, which will maintain the East and West formats. However, Franklin said he expects that to change.
No. 10 UCLA hoping to avoid slipup against Arizona State
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — UCLA coach Chip Kelly saw the schedule for Saturday’s game against Arizona State and cringed. Another Pac-12 After Dark game. “One thing that’s sad about playing those night games is the exposure that our student-athletes don’t get that other student-athletes get,” Kelly said. “There’s a bunch of really, really good football players here and at all the schools on the West Coast. And that’s one of the reasons why we’re excited about going to the Big Ten is that there’s better exposure for you by going to the Big Ten.”
Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Oregon to Rose, USC to Cotton - For Now
One of our 10 experts still has the Ducks in a College Football Playoff national semifinal game.
Trojans: Wired podcast looks at Arizona game and how much it really means to USC
Did USC’s shaky win at Arizona reveal a team in trouble? Did that 45-37 victory show that the Trojans are going to be exposed when they face a better team such as UCLA? Or, did that game basically tell us nothing? Did that game basically tell us that with a lot of top players injured, USC will naturally play at a lower level, and that the Trojans simply need their main players back?
