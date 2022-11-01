ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

3 reasons USC will win Pac-12 over Oregon, UCLA, Utah

USC football fans can breathe a sigh of relief. The Clay Helton era is over, and the Trojans have moved on to a better and brighter side of college football with Lincoln Riley. Despite a tough late-game loss to the Utah Utes, the Trojans stand at second in the Pac-12 at 5-1, a game behind Oregon, who is undefeated through five games. UCLA is still hot on USC’s tail with a 4-1 record and an impending Nov. 19 matchup that could decide the fate of the 2022 Pac-12 championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC AD Mike Bohn made himself clear

The fallout from this past Saturday’s latest Pac-12 refs horror show is still emerging. On Saturday evening during the USC-Arizona game, USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn offered an initial reaction to the mess just before halftime, but not in any spoken words. Bohn retweeted several tweets from journalists who were eviscerating the officiating crew. We were all doing that. Bohn indirectly but very clearly joined the parade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Beavers Have Better Bye Week Than UW, Climb Rankings

During a shared bye week, Oregon State apparently practiced, ate and slept just a little better than its University of Washington football counterpart. It's one way to explain how the 24th-ranked Beavers, without playing a game last week, entered the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time this season, and then leapfrogged the Huskies in the SI Pac-12 power rankings.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

James Franklin: The Big Ten Model Is ‘Changing’

Penn State coach James Franklin expects the Big Ten to abandon its divisional format for a one-conference format when USC and UCLA become members on 2024. On Thursday's edition of the Penn State Coaches Show, Franklin addressed how he anticipates the Big Ten will adjust when it becomes a 16-team conference. The Big Ten recently released its 2023 football schedules, which will maintain the East and West formats. However, Franklin said he expects that to change.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Associated Press

No. 10 UCLA hoping to avoid slipup against Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — UCLA coach Chip Kelly saw the schedule for Saturday’s game against Arizona State and cringed. Another Pac-12 After Dark game. “One thing that’s sad about playing those night games is the exposure that our student-athletes don’t get that other student-athletes get,” Kelly said. “There’s a bunch of really, really good football players here and at all the schools on the West Coast. And that’s one of the reasons why we’re excited about going to the Big Ten is that there’s better exposure for you by going to the Big Ten.”
TEMPE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trojans: Wired podcast looks at Arizona game and how much it really means to USC

Did USC’s shaky win at Arizona reveal a team in trouble? Did that 45-37 victory show that the Trojans are going to be exposed when they face a better team such as UCLA? Or, did that game basically tell us nothing? Did that game basically tell us that with a lot of top players injured, USC will naturally play at a lower level, and that the Trojans simply need their main players back?
