Michigan State

Detroit News

Endorsement: Our picks for county executives

Voters in Metro Detroit will be choosing executives to lead Macomb and Wayne counties when they go to the polls Tuesday. In both counties, the current leaders are seeking reelection to four-year terms. Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter is not up for reelection until 2024. Here are our recommendations in the county executive races in Wayne and Oakland.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan voters speak out on absentee voting, election for governor

LANSING — For Troy resident Richard Peluso, a Republican, showing up at the polls on Election Day is part of one's civic duty, unless voters have good reasons why they can't. For Oak Park resident Michelle Spencer, a Democrat who remembers waiting in line for hours to vote for former President Barack Obama in 2008, attacks on early voting and absentee voting are in many cases attempts to inconvenience and disenfranchise urban residents generally and Black voters...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Prop 1: What it will change and what it means for Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - The first of three proposals on the ballot in Michigan could change term limits for lawmakers and require them to disclose certain details about their finances. Prop 1 (Transparency and Term Limits) would look to reduce the number of years a person can serve in the state legislature. Currently, a lawmaker can serve a maximum of six years in the House and eight years in the Senate — a total of 14 years. If Prop 1 passes, lawmakers could serve a flat 12-year-term, which can take place in one chamber. "It's actually going to help enhance and...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Full list: Michigan general election results for Nov. 8, 2022

Michigan’s general election is being held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. You can track results from races in Southeast Michigan counties and statewide elections here. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit, but results are expected to be delayed due to mail-in ballot processing times. Final results may take several hours to days to determine, and results may fluctuate as batches of results are reported by local clerks.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

26 Michigan school districts want to charge Free Press $85,000 for public records

Alone in a school social worker’s office, forced to remain inside but wailing to leave, Amanda’s 7-year-old son grabbed a butter knife and picked at the room’s door handle. That day in 2017 was a turning point for Amanda, marking the moment that seclusion — the act of isolating a child in crisis alone in a room — transformed and traumatized her son. The Free Press is using only Amanda’s first name, to protect the privacy of...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: My patients need Proposal 3 to pass in Michigan

Today I held the hand of a patient who traveled across three state lines to see me. She was exhausted and anxious, but also relieved to finally be here. She told me about her serious health problems including multiple sclerosis and the complications she had with her prior pregnancies. She was fearful that continuing her current pregnancy would leave her unable to walk and care for her two children. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

ACLU warns Michigan school districts of book bans, urges schools to protect students' rights

(CBS DETROIT) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan (ACLU) sent letters to public school districts throughout the state urging them to protect the constitutional rights of students by opposing book bans in school libraries.The letter, which is being sent to hundreds of school districts, warns that banning books violates students' First Amendment rights."Together with public school students and their families all over the state, the ACLU of Michigan is monitoring this situation carefully and will take action if necessary to stop censorship and protect the rights of all children to safe and inclusive learning environments. In addition to...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election

The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on the ballot this election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Michigan voters largely support proposals 1 and 2. Proposal 3 is a bit more complicated, as a majority of voters support it, but that support has decreased in recent weeks.
MICHIGAN STATE

