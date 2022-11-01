Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Benson: Clerks, law enforcement prepared to respond to Election Day interference
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday her office has been working with local and state law enforcement and election officials to ensure safe access to voting booths and a smooth counting process across the state. Benson said her office and Attorney General Dana Nessel's office will have field teams...
Flint judge dismisses Republican lawsuit seeking appointment of more GOP election workers
A Genesee County judge dismissed a Republican lawsuit Wednesday seeking a court ruling ordering Flint election officials to hire additional GOP election workers for the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm. The Michigan GOP and Republican National Committee filed the legal challenge last Friday, alleging that Flint election administrators violated Michigan election...
Hostilities run high in closing days of Michigan's race for governor
MIDLAND, Mich. — The closing days of Michigan’s midterm elections for governor and other statewide offices have erupted into a scramble, with tightening polls, hostile tones and dire warnings from both parties. “As the state of Michigan goes, so goes the whole country, and as the United States...
What happens after your absentee ballot is received in Michigan?
There's a whole process that happens once that absentee ballot is received by your city or township clerk, and we spoke with one local clerk to detail the process of what happens after it's received.
Is Whitmer or Dixon leading the Michigan Governor race?
LANSING, Mich. — With the midterm election less than a week away, GOP gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon continues to erode the lead of Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The latest poll conducted by Cygnal shows Whitmer's lead has slipped even further over Dixon in the last two days. Cygnal releases...
Detroit News
Endorsement: Our picks for county executives
Voters in Metro Detroit will be choosing executives to lead Macomb and Wayne counties when they go to the polls Tuesday. In both counties, the current leaders are seeking reelection to four-year terms. Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter is not up for reelection until 2024. Here are our recommendations in the county executive races in Wayne and Oakland.
Michigan Republican Candidate’s Last-Minute Election Lawsuit Aims To ‘Disenfranchise Black Voters,’ NAACP Says
Republican secretary of state nominee Kristina Karamo's last-second lawsuit aims to stop absentee ballots in Detroit, Michigan's Blackest city. The post Michigan Republican Candidate’s Last-Minute Election Lawsuit Aims To ‘Disenfranchise Black Voters,’ NAACP Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Michigan has 32 marijuana proposals on local ballots. Some have murky origins
There’s a record number of local marijuana-related initiatives or proposals set to appear on ballots across Michigan Nov. 8. The vast majority are petition-based proposals, some with unclear origins. Of 32 ballot proposals reviewed by MLive, if approved, five would block recreational marijuana businesses; 22 would allow recreational marijuana...
Michigan voters speak out on absentee voting, election for governor
LANSING — For Troy resident Richard Peluso, a Republican, showing up at the polls on Election Day is part of one's civic duty, unless voters have good reasons why they can't. For Oak Park resident Michelle Spencer, a Democrat who remembers waiting in line for hours to vote for former President Barack Obama in 2008, attacks on early voting and absentee voting are in many cases attempts to inconvenience and disenfranchise urban residents generally and Black voters...
The key cities, counties that helped Whitmer swing Michigan blue in 2018
In 2018, Gretchen Whitmer had to find about 130,000 new votes. That was roughly the margin of victory for Republican Gov. Rick Snyder over Democrat Mark Schauer in 2014.
Prop 1: What it will change and what it means for Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - The first of three proposals on the ballot in Michigan could change term limits for lawmakers and require them to disclose certain details about their finances. Prop 1 (Transparency and Term Limits) would look to reduce the number of years a person can serve in the state legislature. Currently, a lawmaker can serve a maximum of six years in the House and eight years in the Senate — a total of 14 years. If Prop 1 passes, lawmakers could serve a flat 12-year-term, which can take place in one chamber. "It's actually going to help enhance and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Full list: Michigan general election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Michigan’s general election is being held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. You can track results from races in Southeast Michigan counties and statewide elections here. Polls close at 8 p.m. in Metro Detroit, but results are expected to be delayed due to mail-in ballot processing times. Final results may take several hours to days to determine, and results may fluctuate as batches of results are reported by local clerks.
Detroit News
Michigan election could swing in Kent County, where history, momentum collide
Grand Rapids — Michigan Democrats are hoping Kent County, a one-time GOP stronghold and home to powerful Republican financiers such as the DeVos family, will provide a set of historic victories Tuesday with a seat in Congress and control of the state Legislature up for grabs. While Republicans said...
One-on-one with Republican AG Candidate Matt DePerno ahead of Midterm Election
Our Brian Abel sat down one-on-one with Republican Attorney General Candidate Matt DePerno ahead of the election.
POLL: Whitmer holds strong lead over Dixon one week before election
If veteran Michigan pollster Richard Czuba's survey for the Detroit News is correct, the governor over challenger Tudor Dixon, who has some good news regarding older voters who vote in large numbers.
26 Michigan school districts want to charge Free Press $85,000 for public records
Alone in a school social worker’s office, forced to remain inside but wailing to leave, Amanda’s 7-year-old son grabbed a butter knife and picked at the room’s door handle. That day in 2017 was a turning point for Amanda, marking the moment that seclusion — the act of isolating a child in crisis alone in a room — transformed and traumatized her son. The Free Press is using only Amanda’s first name, to protect the privacy of...
Opinion: My patients need Proposal 3 to pass in Michigan
Today I held the hand of a patient who traveled across three state lines to see me. She was exhausted and anxious, but also relieved to finally be here. She told me about her serious health problems including multiple sclerosis and the complications she had with her prior pregnancies. She was fearful that continuing her current pregnancy would leave her unable to walk and care for her two children. ...
Election Day 2022 in Michigan is next week. Here's what you need to know
We are less than a week away from Election Day in Michigan, when voters will get to decide a slew of issues and positions affecting the Great Lakes state. There's quite a bit on the ballot this year — so here's a quick primer on what you need to know about this year's midterm elections.
ACLU warns Michigan school districts of book bans, urges schools to protect students' rights
(CBS DETROIT) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan (ACLU) sent letters to public school districts throughout the state urging them to protect the constitutional rights of students by opposing book bans in school libraries.The letter, which is being sent to hundreds of school districts, warns that banning books violates students' First Amendment rights."Together with public school students and their families all over the state, the ACLU of Michigan is monitoring this situation carefully and will take action if necessary to stop censorship and protect the rights of all children to safe and inclusive learning environments. In addition to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election
The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on the ballot this election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Michigan voters largely support proposals 1 and 2. Proposal 3 is a bit more complicated, as a majority of voters support it, but that support has decreased in recent weeks.
Comments / 1