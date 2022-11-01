ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Cubs Left Fielder Ian Happ Wins NL Gold Glove

Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ won his first Gold Glove, Rawlings announced Tuesday. Happ, who led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs, beat out David Peralta and Christian Yelich. Peralta split the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays, while Yelich is with the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta (2019) and Yelich (2014) have previously won the award.
ClutchPoints

Phillies OF Bryce Harper’s immediate reaction after blasting 2-run HR over Lance McCullers

The World Series made its return to Citizens Bank Park as the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros for Game 3 of the Fall Classic. And Bryce Harper and the Phillies lineup immediately delivered in front of their raucous home crowd, hitting a two-run home run shot to right field off of Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr., who may or may not be caught tipping his pitches.
FOX Sports

2022 World Series: Harper, Schwarber lead Phillies to Game 3 win

The Philadelphia Phillies gave their home crowd plenty to cheer about on Tuesday night. Philadelphia's Ranger Suárez pitched five shutout innings, while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered and added two RBIs in an impressive 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series.
CBS Philly

Jimmy Rollins signs autographs for fans at NJ mall

DEPTFORD, NJ (CBS) -- On Tuesday night, Phillies fans had the chance to meet a team legend who's back in town for the World Series against the Houston Astros. Former shortstop Jimmy Rollins was at Dick's Sporting Goods, where he signed autographs for fans. He's throwing out one of the ceremonial first pitches Wednesday night at Game 4. Rollins is a four-time Gold Glove winner, 2007 National League MVP and the Phillies' all-time hits leader. He retired from the MLB in 2016 with a total of 2,455 hits.Rollins is not the only member of the 2008 World Series winning Phillies who's back in the area this week. Former first baseman Ryan Howard, pitcher Cole Hamels and outfielders Jayson Werth and Shane Victorino caught the first pitches for Game 3 Tuesday night.    Catcher Carlos Ruiz was also spotted at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night.
KTLO

Cardinals’ Arenado, Donovan win Gold Glove Awards

Nolan Arenado (left) and Brendan Donovan (Photos courtesy of Major League Baseball) ST. LOUIS, Mo., November 1, 2022 – Third baseman Nolan Arenado and infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan were named National League recipients of the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award for defensive excellence Tuesday afternoon. The St. Louis Cardinals have had 99 Rawlings Gold Glove selections since the award originated in 1957-most among all MLB teams. It is the 32nd time the Cardinals have had multiple Gold Glove winners in the same season.
