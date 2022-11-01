Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
MLB Awards: Rawlings Names 2022 National League Gold Glove Award Winners
Rawlings announced the 2022 National League Gold Glove Award winners live on ESPN 2 Tuesday evening. The St. Louis Cardinals were the only team to have more than one Gold Glover. Here is a look Major League Baseball's 2022 AL Gold Glove Award winners.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Learned Valuable Lesson From Freddie Freeman
When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Freddie Freeman last offseason to a six-year contract, they knew he was bringing a power bat and defensive presence at first base to the team. Perhaps what wasn’t as readily apparent, however, is they would be getting a source of wisdom and advice in...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Roy Campanella Wins 1951 NL MVP Award; Jim Tracy & Joe Torre Hired
On November 1, 1951, Roy Campanella won the first of three career National League MVP Awards after putting together and impressive season with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Campanella, who was in his fourth season with the Dodgers, went on to win NL MVP in 1953 and 1955 as well. That stretch coincided with eight consecutive All-Star Game appearances.
Yardbarker
Cubs Left Fielder Ian Happ Wins NL Gold Glove
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ won his first Gold Glove, Rawlings announced Tuesday. Happ, who led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs, beat out David Peralta and Christian Yelich. Peralta split the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays, while Yelich is with the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta (2019) and Yelich (2014) have previously won the award.
Phillies OF Bryce Harper’s immediate reaction after blasting 2-run HR over Lance McCullers
The World Series made its return to Citizens Bank Park as the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Houston Astros for Game 3 of the Fall Classic. And Bryce Harper and the Phillies lineup immediately delivered in front of their raucous home crowd, hitting a two-run home run shot to right field off of Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr., who may or may not be caught tipping his pitches.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Harper, Schwarber lead Phillies to Game 3 win
The Philadelphia Phillies gave their home crowd plenty to cheer about on Tuesday night. Philadelphia's Ranger Suárez pitched five shutout innings, while Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each homered and added two RBIs in an impressive 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Becomes First 3-Time Cy Young Award Winner
On Nov. 1, 1966, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax became the first three-time Cy Young Award winner in MLB history. Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton broke Koufax’s record when he won a fourth career Cy Young in 1982. That was then surpassed by Randy Johnson (five) and Roger...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Ofrenda For Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Maury Wills & Mike Brito Placed At Dodger Stadium
A Los Angeles Dodgers ofrenda was set up at Dodger Stadium to pay tribute to the late Mike Brito, Tommy Lasorda, Vin Scully and Maury Wills, among others with ties to the organization in recognition of Día de Los Muertos. All but Lasorda passed away this year. The Hall...
Jimmy Rollins signs autographs for fans at NJ mall
DEPTFORD, NJ (CBS) -- On Tuesday night, Phillies fans had the chance to meet a team legend who's back in town for the World Series against the Houston Astros. Former shortstop Jimmy Rollins was at Dick's Sporting Goods, where he signed autographs for fans. He's throwing out one of the ceremonial first pitches Wednesday night at Game 4. Rollins is a four-time Gold Glove winner, 2007 National League MVP and the Phillies' all-time hits leader. He retired from the MLB in 2016 with a total of 2,455 hits.Rollins is not the only member of the 2008 World Series winning Phillies who's back in the area this week. Former first baseman Ryan Howard, pitcher Cole Hamels and outfielders Jayson Werth and Shane Victorino caught the first pitches for Game 3 Tuesday night. Catcher Carlos Ruiz was also spotted at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night.
Wichita Eagle
Taylor’s the central piece in Royals’ outfield, but they have an offseason of options
The Kansas City Royals’ outfield may be the team’s most intriguing unit this offseason because of the bevy of young talent both present and knocking at the door, the multiplicity of potential outfield configurations as well as the potential for additions. Michael A. Taylor remains the centerpiece of...
Wichita Eagle
Why new Royals manager Matt Quatraro will be guided by analytics but not in its thrall
The last two times the Royals hired managers, the preferred candidate already was in the organizational pipeline in the forms of former big-league managers serving as special advisors: Ned Yost (2010) and Mike Matheny (2019). This time, the prime directive of the search that led to former Tampa Bay bench...
KTLO
Cardinals’ Arenado, Donovan win Gold Glove Awards
Nolan Arenado (left) and Brendan Donovan (Photos courtesy of Major League Baseball) ST. LOUIS, Mo., November 1, 2022 – Third baseman Nolan Arenado and infielder/outfielder Brendan Donovan were named National League recipients of the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award for defensive excellence Tuesday afternoon. The St. Louis Cardinals have had 99 Rawlings Gold Glove selections since the award originated in 1957-most among all MLB teams. It is the 32nd time the Cardinals have had multiple Gold Glove winners in the same season.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Whether Or Not Matt Ryan Buzzer Beater Was Planned
In the least dramatic way possible, reserve Los Angeles Lakers small forward Matt Ryan may have saved the Lakers' 2022-23 season on Wednesday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Okay, maybe not really. But the shot he hit in the corner to force overtime and an eventual...
dodgerblue.com
Watch: Justin Turner Thanks Dodgers Fans After Winning 2022 Roberto Clemente Award
Justin Turner became the third Los Angeles Dodgers player to win the Roberto Clemente Award, which is presented annually to the player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. Turner, who has been the Dodgers’...
Bohm hits 1,000th HR in World Series history, Phillies tie home run record
Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history Tuesday night - and that was only one of the MLB records made during Game 3.
Comments / 0