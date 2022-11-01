ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Brandin Cooks posts cryptic tweet after not being traded; Lovie Smith says WR is wanted on Texans

By Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONdi7_0iv2BNlZ00

The NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday and Brandin Cooks remained on the Houston Texans .

The wide receiver was reportedly drawing interest from the Green Bay Packers and other teams , but no one was able to finalize a trade.

There were reports that Cooks' salary — $18 million, fully guaranteed next season — was a major obstacle at getting a deal done .

NFL TRADE DEADLINE WINNERS, LOSERS: Bills, Packers miss out on upgrades as Dolphins load up

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

He shared a cryptic message on Twitter right around the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

"Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted," he wrote. "Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career."

The former first-round draft pick signed the post with a bow and arrow emoji in reference to his nickname, "The Archer."

Cooks was not at practice on Tuesday and head coach Lovie Smith told the media he was "excused for personal reasons."

Smith bristled at several questions about the trade rumors and stood his ground that he would not provide answers about private conversations or hypotheticals.

"When I say a guy's excused for a personal reason, and I never talk about something personal we're talking about behind closed doors like all players," he said. "Have a conversation with most of the guys each day, Brandin's no different."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7kcG_0iv2BNlZ00
Brandin Cooks makes a catch against the Titans. Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports

He continued that he didn't have information about potential trade offers for Cooks. The press conference was held before the trade deadline expired.

"If we did, we're not going to talk about that in here. I think most of y'all know that," he said. "You know that I can't and wouldn't answer that question. ... When there's something, some information that we think that you need to get, we'll get it to you."

Cooks, who has previously played for the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, has started all seven games so far this season as the Texans have gone 1-5-1. He's had 32 catches for 354 yards and a touchdown as the offense tries to help quarterback Davis Mills step into his role as a leader.

Amid the tense questioning, Smith said he was confident in Cooks' place on the roster.

"Brandin has a big role for us, he's one of the best players on our team," he said. "Kinda as simple as that. It's the reason why he's on the team. We like him here."

The Texans face the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brandin Cooks posts cryptic tweet after not being traded; Lovie Smith says WR is wanted on Texans

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
The Spun

NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision

The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
NESN

How Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Is Feeling After Divorce From Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady recently finalized their divorce, but the wounds from their split might no longer be fresh. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sounded like he was at peace with the situation when he issued his first public comments about the divorce on the latest episode of his podcast. The legendary Brazilian supermodel appears to be in the same boat, as a source tells PEOPLE magazine that the split was “hard at first” for Bündchen “but enough time has passed that she is settling in.”
ClutchPoints

Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins

The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
DENVER, CO
Popculture

NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team

One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady & Gisele made huge move before divorce

After a tumultuous couple of months and a pattern of marital problems over the past few years, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen finally made the separation official this month, ending their 13-year marriage with a divorce. But before they could do that, they had to come together for one important reason: their children.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

666K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy