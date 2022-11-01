Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
PRVB - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.34 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.46. This compares to loss of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
4 Utilities Set to Surpass Estimates This Earnings Season
AES - Free Report) and Ameren Corporation (. AEE - Free Report) , Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (. PRMW - Free Report) ,which are poised to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks.com
Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SSBK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20.31%. A...
Zacks.com
Installed Building Products (IBP) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
IBP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.19%. A...
Zacks.com
Cable One (CABO) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CABO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $11.53 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $8.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.56%. A...
Zacks.com
WideOpenWest (WOW) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
WOW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -85.71%. A...
Zacks.com
Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CDAY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 66.67%. A...
Zacks.com
MGE (MGEE) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
MGE (. MGEE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.97 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ABC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.78%. A...
Zacks.com
Vontier Corporation (VNT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
VNT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.80 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.15%. A...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 1st
FFNW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days. First Financial Northwest, Inc. Price and Consensus. First Financial Northwest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Northwest, Inc. Quote.
Zacks.com
SLR Investment (SLRC) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
SLR Investment (. SLRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
Zacks.com
Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
CNQ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.40%. A...
Zacks.com
Momentive (MNTV) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
MNTV - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Zacks.com
Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
BKNG - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of $53.03 per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3%. Further, the figure increased 41% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Revenues of $6.05 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.91 billion. The top line improved 29% year...
Zacks.com
Host Hotels (HST) Q3 FFO Lag Estimates
HST - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
What Awaits Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) This Earnings Season?
LNTH - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, Lantheus Holdings’ earnings of 89 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average being 54.6%.
Zacks.com
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Fall Y/Y
CAKE - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the announcement, shares of the company declined 7.4% during the after-hours trading session on Nov 1.
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
