Zacks.com

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

PRVB - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.34 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.46. This compares to loss of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

4 Utilities Set to Surpass Estimates This Earnings Season

AES - Free Report) and Ameren Corporation (. AEE - Free Report) , Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (. PRMW - Free Report) ,which are poised to beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in third-quarter earnings. These stocks have the ideal combination of two ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) — to surpass expectations. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks.com

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

SSBK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20.31%. A...
Zacks.com

Installed Building Products (IBP) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

IBP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.19%. A...
Zacks.com

Cable One (CABO) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CABO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $11.53 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $8.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.56%. A...
Zacks.com

WideOpenWest (WOW) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

WOW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -85.71%. A...
Zacks.com

Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CDAY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 66.67%. A...
Zacks.com

MGE (MGEE) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

MGE (. MGEE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.97 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ABC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.78%. A...
Zacks.com

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

VNT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.80 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.15%. A...
Zacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 1st

FFNW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days. First Financial Northwest, Inc. Price and Consensus. First Financial Northwest, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Northwest, Inc. Quote.
Zacks.com

SLR Investment (SLRC) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates

SLR Investment (. SLRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

CNQ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.40%. A...
Zacks.com

Momentive (MNTV) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates

MNTV - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Zacks.com

Booking Holdings (BKNG) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

BKNG - Free Report) reported non-GAAP earnings of $53.03 per share for third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3%. Further, the figure increased 41% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Revenues of $6.05 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.91 billion. The top line improved 29% year...
Zacks.com

Host Hotels (HST) Q3 FFO Lag Estimates

HST - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com

What Awaits Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) This Earnings Season?

LNTH - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, before the opening bell. In the last-reported quarter, Lantheus Holdings’ earnings of 89 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average being 54.6%.
Zacks.com

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Fall Y/Y

CAKE - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the announcement, shares of the company declined 7.4% during the after-hours trading session on Nov 1.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...

