FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Fiber Guild Holiday Sale Nov. 19
DULUTH, Minn. — Kit Sitter from Duluth Fiber Guild came on the morning show to talk about an upcoming event. The Duluth Fiber Guild is putting on a holiday sale November 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church (The Coppertop) in Duluth. The free...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Students Host Pumpkin Compost Drive
DULUTH, Minn.–Not sure what to do with your Jack-O-Lantern after Halloween? Well instead of letting it turn to mush, you can add it to a compost pile. UMD students researching Sustainable Food Systems are coming together to collect unwanted pumpkins. There are two dumpsters on campus designated for collecting pumpkins. One is located near the Bagley Nature Center and the other is within the Maroon Parking Lot B.
FOX 21 Online
City and Ecolibrium3 Promote “GetGreen” App To Duluth Residents
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth has become a pilot city to test out an app called “GetGreen” that encourages residents to make choices with the climate in mind. “GetGreen” is a startup that’s based in Seattle, but the smartphone app was tailored to Duluth residents by local nonprofit Ecolibrium3.
FOX 21 Online
152nd Annual Duluth Area Chamber Of Commerce Dinner
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s that time of the year when Duluth’s businesses and leaders come together to celebrate. The annual meeting and dinner celebration of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce went on Wednesday at the DECC. The get-together got its start back in 1870. This year...
FOX 21 Online
Ceremony Held For The Newly Elected African Heritage Commission
DULUTH, Minn. — Earlier Wednesday, the City of Duluth swore in 5 black community leaders to the African Heritage Commission. City officials spoke proudly about those who will be a part of the commission. Fox 21 heard from the newly appointed commissioner, Archie Davis, who’s excited to help further his community.
FOX 21 Online
Temporary Superior Street Closure In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A Superior Street road closure in Duluth might make it hard for travelers to bring their kids to Congdon Park Elementary. The temporary closure began Wednesday from North Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. The purpose of the project is to facilitate a sanitary sewer project.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Junk Hunt Returns for 10th Year Anniversary
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Junk Hunt is a three-day indoor market filled with vintage goodness. This year, it’s celebrating 10 years of success. Event organizer, Emily Broman, joined FOX21 in studio to preview the event. There will be over 100 booths and vendors from across the state.
FOX 21 Online
Community Garden Program Free to Public in Lincoln Park
DULUTH, Minn.–Even though it’s not gardening season, a community garden in Lincoln Park is still looking for those with a green thumb to get involved. There’s a plot near Harrison Park that is now reserved for growing fruits and vegetables. This garden was awarded two free libraries through the city of Duluth’s Love Your Block campaign. The free libraries that were granted to the space are actually to store non-perishable food items instead of books.
FOX 21 Online
Haunted Ship Wrecks Past Attendance Records
DULUTH, Minn. — How many people can the Haunted Ship scare? Well, apparently a record-breaking amount. Thousands trekked through the tank of terror this October, 29,525 to be exact, and that’s not counting ghosts. A new single day record was also set at more than 4,000 people. This...
Take A Look Inside Duluth’s Central High School & Their Last Assembly
Duluth's Central High School closed in 2011, take a look inside the old high school before it's gone. There has always been some drama revolving around the building once home to Central High School. In June of this year, a sale was reported, however that deal ultimately fell through. Then...
boreal.org
Rejuvenation and building up is going on in Canal Park in Duluth
There are so many shops and activities to do in Canal Park, and soon there will be a few new changes coming to the area. “We have been excited to have some new businesses coming here. We have had some that have left, sadly, but they have been filled with a lot of other new businesses; ones that we have welcome, and we look forward to more people coming here,” said Tony Benson, the President of Canal Park Business Association.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
WDIO-TV
The Duluth Junk Hunt is returning to the DECC
November 3rd-5th the Duluth Junk Hunt is returning to the DECC. The event hosts 140+ booths of vintage finds and repurposed treasures. The Duluth Junk Hunt has been operating since 2012, Organizer Emily Broman says she loves to see people make discoveries. “They get really excited which is really fun they don’t really know what they are on the hunt for, but it’s really fun to see people get excited to find what they are looking for”, says Broman.
FOX 21 Online
Animal Allies Looks To Clear The Kennels With Discounted Dog Adoption Fees This Week
DULUTH, Minn. — November might be known for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but if you love dogs, you don’t want to miss a deal happening this week in Duluth. Animal Allies says its shelter is overflowing with dogs, with more than 25 looking for...
Z-Rock 107.7
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
8 Of The Best Places To Get Fried Chicken In Duluth & Superior
Fried chicken is one of people's favorite comfort foods. Some people say the only way to do it great is by making it yourself at home, but let's be real. That's a ton of work! There are a lot of places in the Twin Ports that serve up some tasty, sometimes already ready-to-go fried chicken.
FOX 21 Online
Post Office In Superior Recommends Bringing Absentee Ballots In Person
SUPERIOR, Wis. — If you submit your absentee ballot by mail in Superior, it may not arrive on time for Election Day on November 8. In a press release sent by the Mayor Jim Paine’s office, it says the Post Office is experiencing staffing issues and mail has been taking longer than normal.
City Leaders Offer Plan To ‘Fix’ Downtown Duluth Problems, Taskforce Results Provide Action Plan For The Future
The problems in downtown Duluth are hard to ignore. Blight. Crime. Drugs. Homelessness. While these have always been issues for the downtown business community, it seems that - for a variety of reasons - they've gotten worse over the last few years. And the pandemic didn't help. To address the...
boreal.org
$50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Duluth, Virginia
Photo: Two winning Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, were recently sold in Duluth and Virginia. By Cody Lenarz - Northern News Now - November 1, 2022. Two winning Powerball tickets, each worth $50,000, were recently sold in Duluth and Virginia. It comes after nobody won Monday night’s billion-dollar Powerball jackpot....
Members Sought For St. Louis County Public Health + Human Services Advisory Committee
You could help shape the response to needs for St. Louis County residents. You could also make a little spending money for your time. St. Louis County is looking for volunteers to serve on its Public Health and Human Services Advisory Committee (PHHS). The committee is tasked with making recommendations to both the St. Louis County Board and the PHHS Department regarding public health and human service needs for communities and residents.
