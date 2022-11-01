ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Division Chief discusses importance of fire safety and home security in Columbus

By Cristina Feliciano
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OqbAz_0iv2AJ8200

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – In wake of recent residential fires, WRBL sat down with Fire Marshall Division Chief, John Shull, to discuss the importance of home security that does not infringe on fire safety. He said so far this year, there have been 251 residential fires in the Fountain City.

Chief Shull said certain security systems such as burglar bars can present an obstacle to firefighters responding to a call and increase response time.

“On average, you have about two minutes and 14 seconds to get out of your home before the entire structure is either filled with smoke or burning to the level where it’s not survivable anymore,” said Chief Shull.

Burglar bars are an effective way to ensure home security but also pose a threat during a house fire. Bars and other security systems tend to be installed shortly after a break-in occurs.

According to the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) , “about 25 people are injured or die in house fires every year because their exits are blocked by burglar bars or gates.”

Along with security bars, Chief Shull emphasized the importance of fire safety equipment like smoke detectors. He said early detection can be all the difference between life and death. Smoke detectors serve as an early signal to the presence of smoke, giving families enough time to escape the home and call first responders.

“You want quick notification or a quick alert system telling you that you have a fire or smoke in your home so that you can act and get out of your home as quick as you can,” said Chief Shull.

He said it’s important to have an emergency escape plan and emergency release in place that everyone in the household is aware of. Emergency releases can include a lever, button or pedal on the floor that provides an immediate way to escape a house fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Planting a biblical foundation for new home catches on

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Highland community gathered together to support one resident as she added the missing piece to the foundation of her new home — her bible. First-time home owner, Felicia Edwards, arrived to her lot on the corner of 4th Avenue and 38th Street as neighbors and churchgoers welcomed her with hugs […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Botanical Garden needs help planting 5,000 plants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Botanical Garden has over 5,000 fall plants that it needs to plant as soon as possible. It is looking for volunteers to help with this. If you are interested in helping, you can sign up here. According to Lauren Money, the digital media specialist at the Columbus Botanical Garden, planting […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Humorology Atlanta Clowns makes weekly appearance and brings a sense of happiness to Piedmont Columbus Regional patients

 COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – No one ever plans to go to a hospital, but for patients at Piedmont Columbus Regional, Humorology Atlanta continues to do what they know best; relieve stress for patients. The partnership between Humorology Atlanta and Piedmont Columbus Regional created a program that originally started in 2019 and reopen in 2021 due […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

City leaders approve cancer screening kits for Columbus Fire & EMS

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— New information is emerging in relation to the health risks associated with fighting fires. While our first responders are saving lives; they are also putting themselves at risk. “Cancer is the most dangerous, unrecognized threat to the health of firefighters. What we know is that 9% of firefighters, that the risk is […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

2022 Tri-City Veterans Day Parade scheduled for next Saturday

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The 2022 Tri-City Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to start on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. According to Columbus Parks and Recreation Director Holli Browder, when it ends will depend on how many people are in it. Browder said the parade is a joint effort between Columbus Parks and Recreation, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus city workers fighting for pay increase

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Local employees and city leaders have expressed concern over the growing number of vacancies and high turnover rates in the City of Columbus. While officials are working towards improving these issues, the solution still hangs in the balance for the more than 2,000 employees. As part of the solution city officials brought […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Oakland Fire and Rescue hosts haunted house

MAUK, Ga. (WRBL) — Oakland Fire and Rescue held a haunted house on Oct. 30 with the intention to give back to the Marion County community. The volunteer fire department accepted donations during the event. The department plans to host more haunted houses and other community-based events in the future. Anyone interested in donating to […]
MARION COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus police investigate shooting at Wilson Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting that took place at Wilson Apartments on 33rd Street near 8th Avenue. The shooting left one injured, according to the CPD’s Twitter. There is no further information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Around the Town: Ashlee Griffin of the Lola Strong Cares Foundation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The first of November marks the beginning of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. To commemorate the day, WRBL’s Teresa Whitaker spoke with Ashlee Griffin of the Lola Strong Cares Foundation. Griffin lost her mother to pancreatic cancer. With this foundation, she’s found a way to honor her while also raising awareness. Griffin […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Jordan High School students participate in skills trade competition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 1,900 students across Georgia participated in a state competition highlighting professional trade skills like construction and welding - competing in different parts of the state. The competition is sponsored by the Associated General Contractors of Georgia - and promotes hands-on-skills and trade jobs as they...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Pet(s) of the Week: Humane Society of Harris County

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - As the holidays approach a few pets are still in need of families. We do have an important reminder for you though, dogs and cats are a 10 plus year commitment and they do not stay puppies/kittens forever. After the holidays shelters find more pets being surrendered due to people receiving them as gifts and realizing they do not want the animal and the responsibility that it comes with. That being said, if you are ready for the commitment of a new family member for the holidays we have a few to share!
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Getting ready for the 32nd Fountain City Classic

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 32nd Annual Fountain City Classic will kickoff at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Albany State Golden Rams and the Fort Valley State Wildcats will clash once again. Fort Valley alumnus and WRBL Creative Services producer Carlos Williams stops by the studio to preview this match up. The Fountain City Classic […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Dream Center needs volunteers for regular operations, holiday meals and toy drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Dream Center (CDC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that helps low-income families in the Chattahoochee Valley area. It is currently in need of volunteers in the following areas throughout the week: Clothing bank Food bank Administration Facility organization Case management CDC Executive Director Beatrice Allen estimated that between 20 and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy