Wilton First Selectwoman Update: Public Info Session on Proposed Cell Tower Tomorrow, NRVT North Loop Grant Award, Election and More!

Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFORoger MarshStamford, CT
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Federal, State, Local and Community Leaders Celebrate the Norwalk's Business Development Center
Today, November 3, 2022, federal, state, local and community leaders joined Mayor Rilling to celebrate the grand opening of the City of Norwalk's Business Development Center on 3 Belden Avenue. This week also marks the third anniversary of the launch of the City's Small Business and Main Street (SBMS) program....
As County Residents Face Rising Heat Prices, County Executive Latimer Announces Suspension of Sales Tax on Home Energy Costs
As County Residents Face Rising Heat Prices, County Executive Latimer Announces Suspension of Sales Tax on Home Energy Costs. View full press conference here: https://youtu.be/zUeO-PC0LRk. Ensuring residents aren’t left out in the cold, and can save some much needed dollars during the Winter months, County Executive George Latimer proposed –...
Fairfield to Hold "How To" Workshop on Accessory Apts.
Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield will hold a workshop on accessory dwelling units (ADUs), more commonly known as accessory or “in-law” apartments, beginning at 7:00 PM on Monday, November 14, at the Fairfield Museum & History Center, located at 320 Beach Road. The workshop is free and open to the public, and is being co-hosted by the Town of Fairfield Affordable Housing Committee and Fairfield Senior Advocates.
Gift of Adoption Fund CT Chapter Building a Larger Presence in Fairfield County
Fairfield County, CT – One year ago, Sullivan joined his permanent family in Fairfield with the help of a Gift of Adoption grant. Christine and Ashby, and their 7-year-old son, Sawyer, knew they wanted to expand their family and have all the resources to share their lives and home with a 4th family member. The biggest hurdle for the mental health professional and small business owner was the upfront adoption fees. Ashby works for a nonprofit and Christine’s business was adversely affected by Covid. The $4,500 Gift of Adoption grant provided the final funds needed for the family to bring Sullivan home from Los Angeles shortly after his birth.
Wilton Farmers' Market thanks community for 22 weeks of farm-fresh greatness on the Town Green
On Wednesday, Oct. 26th we wrapped up the first season of the Wilton Farmers' Market at our new location on the Town Green. Our 22-week season was full of memories, first-time shoppers, new vendors, and plenty of laughs during the long afternoons at our outdoor market. I met so many new people, learned so much about the fresh produce that our farmers offer weekly at their stand, enjoyed the selection of deliciously prepared foods, and witnessed the passion and care that's required to create the variety of products that local artisans offer.
Golden Road! Lewisboro Garden Club to plant 3000 daffodils on Saturday!
On Saturday, November 5, from 8 am until 1 pm, the Lewisboro Garden Club will be planting 3000 daffodils as part of their Golden Roads program. They will be planting on either side of the exit road between the townhouse and the Library so the exit road will be closed off.
Road Closure necessitates temporary Polling places for Early Voting which continues through Sunday
Due to the announced closure of Route 52 for the funeral services of Monsignor Anthony Marchitelli, the Putnam County Board of Elections Commissioners Catherine P. Croft and Kelly K. Primavera have announced the following additional Early Voting poll location for the 2022 General Election:. Putnam County Board of Elections at...
Brookfield Gingerbread House Contest
The Brookfield Arts Commission is once again hosting a Gingerbread House Contest. Here’s your chance to create an edible masterpiece for all of Brookfield to see!. Gingerbread Houses should be dropped off at Town Hall on Monday, December 5, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. For required registration form...
Milford Mayor Blake Announces Start of Annual Leaf Pickup
Mayor Benjamin G. Blake announced today that the annual citywide Leaf Pickup Program will run from Wednesday, November 16, 2022 through Wednesday, December 14, 2022. During this time leaf pickup will occur on Wednesdays and Saturdays. As in past years, only leaves placed in paper bags will be collected. Leaves...
New Bridgeport Community Center Helps the Formerly Incarcerated Reestablish Lives
Bridgeport, CT - HomeBridge Ventures, a new, Bridgeport-based nonprofit, is providing a new resource to help formerly incarcerated individuals reestablish their lives. HomeBridge will unveil its new reentry community center on November 16 as part of its mission to break the cycle of recidivism. The center, located in downtown Bridgeport...
Earth Animal Kicks Off The 15th Annual Mitten Project Supporting CT Foodshare
Westport, CT - Since 1979, Earth Animal has been dedicated to caring for animals, people, and the Earth. The company’s commitment to supporting families in its community heightens during times of crisis. Due to COVID-19 and the striking downward trend of the economy, the number of people in need from Connecticut has increased by 44% due to lost jobs and income. This means 400,000 people are now food insecure due to the pandemic. As a result, families – many with young children - have turned to the Connecticut Foodshare (CFS) for assistance for the first time.
Charles Shaw of Milford Interns at St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce
Charles Shaw of Milford Interns at St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. Charles Shaw, a member of St. Lawrence University's Class of 2022, feels that he has found a home in the North Country. After four years at St. Lawrence, he wanted to give back to the surrounding community. That's...
Darien businesses join Tiny Miracle Foundations inaugural prematurity awareness campaign
Nearly 20 retail outlets will be home to The Tiny Miracles Foundation’s first-ever “Prematurity Awareness Campaign” this month. The community-wide campaign was created to generate visibility for the widespread incidence of premature births, while raising funds for Tiny Miracles programs for families of premature babies. “Prematurity impacts...
Westport Police to Hold Thanksgiving Holiday Food Drive to Benefit Homes with Hope’s Gillespie Center & Westport Human Services
The Westport Police Department and Stop & Shop supermarket will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Holiday” Food Drive. All donations will directly support Homes with Hope’s Food Pantry located at the Gillespie Center, Westport, CT, and Westport Human Services’ Food Pantry. Westport Human Services collaborates with Homes...
Ridgefield Travel Alert: One Lane Open, Alternating Traffic on Farmingville Road Westbound Lane
ROUTE 7 PUMP STATION, FORCE MAIN, AND WWTF DECOMMISSIONING PROJECT. The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished. The work is anticipated to occur from April 2022 through August 2023.
Chamber of Commerce Launches New Ridgefield Community eGift Card
The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the launch of the new Ridgefield Community eGift Card. This is the first digital gift card redeemable at Ridgefield’s participating restaurants, retailers and service providers and a great way to Support Local Businesses by keeping dollars in Ridgefield. The Ridgefield...
Westport Book Shop Welcomes Artist Julie Leff
Westport, CT — The Westport Book Shop is pleased to welcome artist Julie Leff as guest exhibitor for the month of November at the Book Shop’s Drew Friedman Art Place. Julie is exhibiting four vibrant, photorealistic oil paintings with a floral motif. "I paint for myself — for my love of color and form — but in a way that invites others to discover the beauty I see in the world,” said Julie.
Westchester County Bee-Line Stuff-A-Bus Food Drive a Success in 2022
More than 5,600 Pounds of Food Donated for People in Need this Holiday Season. Westchester County’s Bee-Line Stuff-a-Bus Food Drive was a tremendous success for 2022, yielding 5,656 pounds of food for our neighbors in need. The food drive is sponsored by Bee-Line’s SMART Commute Program, in partnership with Feeding Westchester and Stop & Shop, and the equivalent of 4,713 meals were donated to Westchester County families.
Young's of Ridgefield joins forces with Ridgefield scout to create Fence of Community
Young’s of Ridgefield recently joined forces with James Dunphy, a Boy Scout in Ridgefield’s Troop 76, to bring shade to the bocce courts at Founders Hall. James, a senior at Ridgefield High School, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout after completing his Eagle Scout project. He installed two beautiful new pergolas to provide much-needed shade to the bocce-playing members at Founder’s Hall.
Bernard’s in Ridgefield Has Sold: New Year’s Eve Celebration Passes Torch
After 22 years of wowing Tri-State area restaurant goers, Bernard and Sarah Bouissou are closing the doors of the beloved Bernard’s to undertake their next culinary endeavor. Since opening in March of 2000, the elegant French restaurant and wine bar quickly won the heart of Ridgefield, CT, stood the...
