Msgr. Henry Kriegel is retiring from the Diocese of Erie after 52 years in ministry. Serving at Saint Patrick parish for the last 12 years, Father Kriegel oversaw growth in attendance by younger families, 58 baptisms in the last year alone, and a $1.4 million restoration of the church in 2012. "It was fun bringing this grand old lady back to life because the place had really deteriorated," Kriegel said. "It was down to about 130 families, most of whom were elderly and we were able to restore the church in 2012 it's a magnificent building," he added.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO