Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Federal heating assistance program to help with heating costs

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. N.C. health officials to release new flu numbers today. Updated: 7 hours ago. The state's first flu-related pediatric death of the season was reported yesterday. Update on CO leak that sent 11 people...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

One injured in North Charlotte shooting, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Medic. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Early Thursday morning just after 4 a.m., there was a heavy police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Medic: 2 people shot in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital after being shot in northwest Charlotte, Medic says. The shooting happened sometime before 9 p.m. near State Street and Whitehaven Avenue. Medic says one person was transported with life-threatening injuries and another was transported with minor injuries. More details...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

N.C. congressional candidate’s house target of shooting

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that ended with him standing in front of his opponents house, weeks after a bullet was shot into the home. The Jackson campaign pulled the ad from WBTV late Thursday morning. The ad featured Jackson standing in...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Community working to help homeless man

The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. An all new WBTV investigation has found cases being dismissed en mass. ‘It’s going to be great’: Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating Shooting in Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic confirms one person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday morning. It happened on W Sugar Creek Road at Reagan Drive near the Exxon. CMPD has not released further information about the investigation at this time. This comes after two juveniles were shot in this...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Alexander County to hire seven new school resource officers

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Good news when it comes to the safety of school kids in Alexander County. The school system was just awarded a grant by the Safer School Center. That means over three-hundred-thousand dollars to go to pay for seven new school resource officers. Now every school in the district will now have a police presence just in case the unthinkable happens.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother, grieving her 4-year-old child who died after a gun was left improperly stored, is asking for stronger gun safety. Brandi Parham lost her son, Demario Warren Wednesday night, she said his death could have been prevented. “My son is shot and basically unattended, I...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Details Its 911 Response Times To Illegal Street Takeovers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is addressing criticism over its police response times to so-called illegal street takeovers. In a news release, CMPD says multiple media outlets are reporting that vehicles are shutting down some city streets and intersections doing donuts and what is known as “street takeovers” with delayed or even no CMPD response.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Catawba County Schools receives grant to hire school resource officers

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba County Schools was given a North Carolina Department of Public Instruction School Safety Grant of almost $960,000 for safety equipment and hiring school resource officers. The grant is provided by the Center for Safer Schools alongside the North Carolina General Assembly. “The Catawba County School...
NEWTON, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Fire and Police are hosting a winter coat drive

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Fire and Police Departments are holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12 in the community. Anyone wishing to make a donation is asked to bring new coats to these three locations by December 1:. Kannapolis Police Department lobby...
KANNAPOLIS, NC

