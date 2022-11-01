Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
WBTV
Federal heating assistance program to help with heating costs
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. N.C. health officials to release new flu numbers today. Updated: 7 hours ago. The state's first flu-related pediatric death of the season was reported yesterday. Update on CO leak that sent 11 people...
One injured in North Charlotte shooting, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in one victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Medic. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Early Thursday morning just after 4 a.m., there was a heavy police...
WBTV
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that focused on a house owned by his opponent, Pat Harrigan. The move comes weeks after police began investigating a bullet that was shot into a house owned by Harrigan’s parents. The Jackson campaign pulled the...
Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
'I appreciate it so much': Charlotte nonprofit helps furnish new homes for those who were homeless
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With rent prices on the rise, inflation driving up the cost of other essentials, plus the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the homeless community in Charlotte has faced unprecedented challenges in the effort to find housing. A nonprofit formed just before the pandemic has been...
WBTV
Medic: 2 people shot in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital after being shot in northwest Charlotte, Medic says. The shooting happened sometime before 9 p.m. near State Street and Whitehaven Avenue. Medic says one person was transported with life-threatening injuries and another was transported with minor injuries. More details...
UNC Charlotte student scared to live at off-campus apartments due to crime
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 spoke with a UNC Charlotte student who said she is worried about her safety while living at the East Village apartments, an off-campus housing complex. “It’s definitely scary, and it makes it hard to sleep,” said the woman, who did not want to be identified.
WBTV
N.C. congressional candidate’s house target of shooting
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Democrat Jeff Jackson has pulled a campaign ad that ended with him standing in front of his opponents house, weeks after a bullet was shot into the home. The Jackson campaign pulled the ad from WBTV late Thursday morning. The ad featured Jackson standing in...
Spirit announces new flight destinations. Here's how it can help you
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some more competition on popular flight routes could help your bottom line. This week Spirit Airlines is launching new flights to new York city and Miami. The airline is taking on some key routes of American-dominated Charlotte Douglas Airport. Charlotte, Laguardia and Miami all serve as...
WBTV
Community working to help homeless man
The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. An all new WBTV investigation has found cases being dismissed en mass. ‘It’s going to be great’: Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigating Shooting in Northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic confirms one person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday morning. It happened on W Sugar Creek Road at Reagan Drive near the Exxon. CMPD has not released further information about the investigation at this time. This comes after two juveniles were shot in this...
wraltechwire.com
American Merchandising Specialists laying off NC workers amidst national job cuts
IREDELL COUNTY – American Merchandising Specialists, Inc., which operates under the brand name AMS Retail Solutions, will cut 115 jobs across the country due to the loss of a client. The company, based in Mooresville, North Carolina, disclosed the nationwide layoffs in a required legal notice sent to the...
‘No teeth’: Prosecutors face challenges in stopping Charlotte’s street racers
CHARLOTTE — We’ve shown you the reckless street takeovers all across the Queen City -- drivers block traffic and eat up the asphalt, and innocent people are caught in the chaos. Now Channel 9 is learning that even if the drivers are caught, they may not face much punishment.
WBTV
Alexander County to hire seven new school resource officers
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Good news when it comes to the safety of school kids in Alexander County. The school system was just awarded a grant by the Safer School Center. That means over three-hundred-thousand dollars to go to pay for seven new school resource officers. Now every school in the district will now have a police presence just in case the unthinkable happens.
WBTV
Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mother, grieving her 4-year-old child who died after a gun was left improperly stored, is asking for stronger gun safety. Brandi Parham lost her son, Demario Warren Wednesday night, she said his death could have been prevented. “My son is shot and basically unattended, I...
WBTV
‘Bethany’s Butterflies’: Charlotte mom creates foundation in late daughter’s name to help other families
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte mom says she is determined to turn the horror of her 12-year-old’s death into something beautiful. Throughout the years we’ve shared Bethany’s battle with a rare neurological disorder as a part of Molly’s Kids. Her mother Abby was the first...
Hickory Police investigating shooting into GOP congressional candidate parent’s home
Hickory Police are investigating a shooting into a home owned by the parents of Republican congressional candidate Pat Harrigan, who is running in the 14th Congressional District that includes Mecklenburg and Gaston counties. The shooting into the home’s laundry room happened between Oct. 16 and 18, according to the police...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Details Its 911 Response Times To Illegal Street Takeovers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is addressing criticism over its police response times to so-called illegal street takeovers. In a news release, CMPD says multiple media outlets are reporting that vehicles are shutting down some city streets and intersections doing donuts and what is known as “street takeovers” with delayed or even no CMPD response.
WBTV
Catawba County Schools receives grant to hire school resource officers
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba County Schools was given a North Carolina Department of Public Instruction School Safety Grant of almost $960,000 for safety equipment and hiring school resource officers. The grant is provided by the Center for Safer Schools alongside the North Carolina General Assembly. “The Catawba County School...
WBTV
Kannapolis Fire and Police are hosting a winter coat drive
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Fire and Police Departments are holding a new winter coat drive for children in grades K-12 in the community. Anyone wishing to make a donation is asked to bring new coats to these three locations by December 1:. Kannapolis Police Department lobby...
