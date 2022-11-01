ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stacey Abrams offers condolences on Migos rapper Takeoff’s death

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SwEQF_0iv29hXk00
Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) offers her condolences to slain “Migos” rapper Takeoff, referring to the Atlanta-based artist as an influential part of the hip-hop and Georgia communities.

“This is heartbreaking news and a tragic loss to GA and the music industry,” Abrams wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. “Born and raised in Gwinnett County, Kirshnik Khari Ball influenced Hip Hop and our Culture beyond measure.”

“My condolences are with Takeoff’s family, friends, and all those who were inspired by his talent,” the politician concluded in her tweet.

A representative for Migos confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed after being shot during an altercation outside of the 810 Billiards & Bowling alley, located in a three-story retail complex in Houston, Texas.

Houston Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to a call about a shooting incident early Tuesday morning where dozens of individuals were gathered outside of the complex’s third-floor balcony.

Authorities discovered the young rapper dead when they arrived, adding that two other people were injured in the shooting but were driven to nearby medical facilities in private vehicles.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, HPD police chief Troy Finner said the department is currently investigating the incident, urging the hip-hop community to take a stand against gun violence, referring to Ball as a “great,” “peaceful” young man.

“And I’m calling upon everybody, Hip-Hop artists in Houston and around the nation … we got to police ourselves. So many talented individuals, men and women in their community, again I love and I respect,” Finner said at the news conference. “And we all need to stand together and make sure nobody tears down that industry.”

Ball, 28, was a part of the Atlanta-based hip-hop trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo, born Quavious Keyate Marshall, and cousin Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus. The trio first broke onto the scene in 2013 with hit songs such as “Hannah Montana” and ”Versace,” reaching mainstream prominence four years later with the success of their sophomore album “Culture” and No. 1 hit song “Bad and Boujee,” featuring fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

Abrams’s condolences follow statements on the rapper’s death from fellow prominent figures such as musicians SZA and Kid Cudi, YG, The Game, and Machine Gun Kelly.

“Rest in peace, Takeoff,” Legendary Atlanta-based hip-hop duo OutKast tweeted on Tuesday. “Sending our deepest condolences and prayers to his family, friends and community of people touched by his craft.”

Ball’s death follows the shooting homicides of multiple fellow hip-hop artists in recent years, including Young Dolph, PnB Rock, Nipsey Hussle, King Von, and Pop Smoke.

