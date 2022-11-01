ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sundown Lightfoot
1d ago

Residents of Alabama complain about the lack of a state lottery, but steadfastly refuse to embrace a candidate for governor that will push for one.

Wolf Chili
1d ago

Hey Ivey,look at all the Money Going to Georgia that could be going to Alabama if we had a Lottery!!!

Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
GEORGIA STATE
ValueWalk

Yes, Tax Rebate Checks from Alabama Very Possible Now

If you live in Alabama, some money could soon be coming your way, thanks to the state’s historic revenue surplus. Over the past few months, lawmakers have been discussing how to use the $2 billion revenue surplus. Though nothing has been finalized as of yet, many seem to favor sending one-time tax rebate checks from Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Record high holiday spending predicted in Alabama

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — According to the Alabama Retail Association, holiday spending in Alabama should near $18 billion, growing 5% from last year’s record-shattering spending. Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association said shoppers are still prioritizing buying gifts for loved ones despite inflation. "Shoppers tend to, in the...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Kay Ivey announces $1.3 million for state innovation and research

Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday awards of $1.3 million in order to stimulate new research and development at three Alabama universities and university systems hoping to help improve lives. The University of Alabama at Birmingham was awarded two grants totaling $666,910, the University of Alabama was awarded two grants totaling...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Georgia double homicide suspect captured in Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) — Biloxi police arrested a man who was wanted for a double homicide that happened in Georgia. Biloxi police said they were contacted by the Chamblee Police Department with a possible location of the suspect, 55-year-old Pedro Armentero Mesa, of Texas. Officers were told his possible location was at the Love’s off […]
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Who can you vote for? Here’s how you can find your sample ballot in the November election: Alabama

ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama voters will face big decisions on their ballots in the upcoming midterm elections. State-wide races will appear on everyone’s ballot. Gov. Kay Ivey looks to hold off Democratic challenger Yolanda Flowers, while Republican Katie Britt and Democrat Will Boyd face-off to replace outgoing Senator Richard Shelby. But most of the choices […]
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Wet weather arrives to start the weekend after one more very warm day

Rain likely Saturday and then even warmer weather for next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. This kind of weather happens often in the Fall, but is usually comes a bit earlier than November. A gentle breeze made Thursday feel fantastic; Friday looks similar:. A comfortably cool, clear...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

