Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Reveals The Brooklyn Nets Want To Trade Kyrie Irving: "He Probably Knows"
Thinking back to the preseason, the Brooklyn Nets seemed to be thrilled with the way that Kyrie Irving was conducting himself. Kevin Durant and Steve Nash were singing his praises for his leadership, but the good times don't tend to last for too long when it comes to Irving. He...
Adam Silver Reacts to Kyrie Irving Not Apologizing Over Antisemitic Tweet
Adam Silver is very disappointed in Kyrie Irving.
Column: Kyrie Irving’s latest controversy is no laughing matter — and the NBA needs to put an end to his promotion of hate
Kyrie Irving was once just another famous goofball whose belief that Earth is flat was laughed at by most observers. How could you take someone like that seriously? Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, a fellow product of Duke, seemed to blow it off. “Kyrie and I went to the same college,” Silver said of Irving’s flat Earth theory. “He may have taken some different courses.” Irving eventually ...
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
The graphic video of Takeoff's death and what it says about our desensitization to trauma
A viral video of Migos rapper Takeoff's death on Tuesday morning has circulated online, which experts call "dehumanizing" and "disgusting."
NBA commissioner Adam Silver critical of Kyrie Irving in statement
Kyrie Irving has yet to issue a clear apology after he supported a movie that contains antisemitic messages, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver is not happy with the Brooklyn Nets star. Irving last week tweeted a link to the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America.” Rolling Stone wrote...
Kyrie Irving apologizes for reposting antisemitic movie
Kyrie Irving, the spectacular yet troubled NBA point guard, has finally apologized to the Jewish community for reposting a flagrantly anti-Semitic post on his social media platform. After initially refusing to even address the questionable movie, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which disparaged Jews, the Brooklyn Nets point...
BBC
NBA: Brooklyn Nets fans wear 'Fight Anti-Semitism' T-shirts after Kyrie Irving tweet
Some fans wore 'Fight Anti-Semitism' T-shirts at the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Indiana Pacers after Kyrie Irving was criticised for a social media post about a film featuring anti-Jewish tropes. The group was sat courtside at the Barclays Center in New York as Irving scored 26 points in a...
NBA commissioner Adam Silver disappointed Kyrie Irving has not apologized, will meet with player
The Brooklyn Nets organization hoped the fuss, to use Sean Marks’ phrasing, over Kyrie Irving latest controversial actions and words would blow over. But NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement on Thursday announcing he will meet with Irving next week to discuss the situation. After Irving was shielded...
Comments / 0