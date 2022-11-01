ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Chicago Tribune

Column: Kyrie Irving’s latest controversy is no laughing matter — and the NBA needs to put an end to his promotion of hate

Kyrie Irving was once just another famous goofball whose belief that Earth is flat was laughed at by most observers. How could you take someone like that seriously? Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, a fellow product of Duke, seemed to blow it off. “Kyrie and I went to the same college,” Silver said of Irving’s flat Earth theory. “He may have taken some different courses.” Irving eventually ...
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
rolling out

Kyrie Irving apologizes for reposting antisemitic movie

Kyrie Irving, the spectacular yet troubled NBA point guard, has finally apologized to the Jewish community for reposting a flagrantly anti-Semitic post on his social media platform. After initially refusing to even address the questionable movie, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which disparaged Jews, the Brooklyn Nets point...
