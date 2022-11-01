Trout Season in Kansas has started. Trout season runs through April 15th, 2023 in Kansas. Anglers can find a list of stocked locations with stocking schedules at ksoutdoors.com. While most fish stocked are rainbows, occasionally golden rainbows have been added for a genetic variation or novelty fish. Fish that are stocked will be good eating sizes, however, a few lunkers are added at each site to give enthusiasts the opportunity to catch a trophy. A Kansas trout permit must be purchased for those 16 and older, unless exempt, and is $14.50. Anglers 15 and younger can get the permit for $7. Follow the link in the online version of this story to purchase a permit, download the GoOutdoorsKS mobile app or visit a vendor near you.

KANSAS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO