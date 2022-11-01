Read full article on original website
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong storms overnight, system ends as rain/snow mix
Stout southerly winds are amping up the moisture as the cold front enters the northwest. A potent storm system will travel through the area over the next 48 hours bringing strong to severe storms tonight, a healthy shot of rain farther east and a few snowflakes in the mix as it comes to a close.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm and windy, severe storm threat returns
Warm and windy is the name of the game on Wednesday. Most of us will make another run at upper 70s during the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 35-45 mph in spots, especially to the west. Because of the lack of rain and windy conditions, much of western Kansas...
KWCH.com
Widespread rain, thunder, and some snow
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As a cold front makes its way through the state overnight and early Friday, showers and storms will develop along and behind the front. Although a few storms may produce some strong wind gusts to around 60 mph, most of the storms will not be severe, but will continue some heavy rainfall.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Heightened fire danger, cold front arriving this weekend
Temperatures surge this afternoon, with highs ranging from the mid to upper 70s. Mostly skies will follow us through the evening, making for a warm and sunny day with highs more than ten degrees above our seasonal average. Strong southerly winds will continue to usher in warmer air for the...
When do you think these southwest Kansas towns will get their first snowfall?
When do you think the southwest Kansas towns of Ashland, Dodge City, Elkhart, Garden City, Hays, Healy, Larned, Liberal, Medicine Lodge, Scott City and Wakeeney will get their first snowfall?
Kansas Cold Weather Rule begins today
The Cold Weather Rule, a rule that helps Kansans who have fallen behind on their utility bill payments, is set to begin on Nov. 1. and will remain in effect through March 31.
The Kansas Cold Weather Rule takes effect November 1
TOPEKA – The Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months, will begin on Tuesday, November 1 and remain in effect through March 31. With energy costs expected to rise this winter, the protections offered by the...
kggfradio.com
Trout Season In Kansas Is Here
Trout Season in Kansas has started. Trout season runs through April 15th, 2023 in Kansas. Anglers can find a list of stocked locations with stocking schedules at ksoutdoors.com. While most fish stocked are rainbows, occasionally golden rainbows have been added for a genetic variation or novelty fish. Fish that are stocked will be good eating sizes, however, a few lunkers are added at each site to give enthusiasts the opportunity to catch a trophy. A Kansas trout permit must be purchased for those 16 and older, unless exempt, and is $14.50. Anglers 15 and younger can get the permit for $7. Follow the link in the online version of this story to purchase a permit, download the GoOutdoorsKS mobile app or visit a vendor near you.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: serious crash, Special Olympics
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — Authorities say 43-year-old David McKay of Waynesville, Missouri sexually abused four children while serving as the youth ministry director at Fort Leonard Wood. Mckay pleaded guilty to one count of transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and four counts of sexually abusing a minor. He is sentenced to 30 years in federal prison without parole.
koamnewsnow.com
MDC announces harvest numbers for Fall’s Firearm Turkey Season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation says a total of 1,846 turkeys were harvested during Missouri’s Fall firearm season. The season lasted from Oct. 1-31. The top harvest counties were as follows:. Franklin – 70 birds. Gasconade – 52 birds. Laclede – 50...
Supermarket chain to close all locations for Thanksgiving Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be closing all of its stores, including those in Kansas, for Thanksgiving Day to give their employees time to be with their friends and families. Hy-Vee said that all 285 of their locations would be closing on Nov. 24, giving more than 80,000 of their employees a […]
WIBW
Report finds unemployment claims continue to decrease in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that unemployment claims continue to decrease in the Sunflower State. With new unemployment claims slightly decreased week-over-week on Oct. 24 and high inflation still threatening a recession, WalletHub.com says it released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most on Thursday, Nov. 3.
koamnewsnow.com
Special Olympics Kansas hosts a bowling event
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Bowling can be a fun activity during school, with friends, or with your family. However, Special Olympics Kansas is using it to bring the community together. Happening from 9 AM to 1 PM at Holiday Lanes — their athletes get to enjoy time away from school. They also get to interact with people such as members of law enforcement who are presenting the athletes awards. They’re also encouraging the community to come out and support the athletes participating in the competition.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Nationwide recall impacts Kansas stores due to wheat sensitivity, allergy risks
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for products sold at Tractor Supply Company stores across Kansas. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the alert on Nov. 1 after an alert was posted by Cedar Creek Popcorn of Sac City, Iowa. This alert concerns the product 18 oz. Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn […]
koamnewsnow.com
Oklahoma releases voter registration trends ahead of general election
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Election Board says registered voters are up in the state with nearly 2.3 million Oklahomans registered ahead of the November 8 General Election. According to the press release, the state had a net increase of over 77,000 registered voters since January 15.
Gruesome, frightening tales from the Capitol Building
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Statehouse, also known as the “Peoples House,” is home to two of the creepiest stories in the state. Warning, the story is also a gruesome tale. The Statehouse was built in the early 1900s and harbors two frightening tales, one including a worker who was fastening plates on the building’s […]
Spike in Coyote Attacks Leaves Kansas Dog Owners Terrified
Kansas dog owners are on edge these days as residents are seeing a spike in coyote attacks on their beloved pets. According to reports, vet clinics in and around Kansas’s Johnson County are seeing a major spike in attacks on small animals. Most of these attacks, the experts note are the result of aggressive coyotes.
fourstateshomepage.com
KSN-KODE/Emerson poll shows slim margins in two Kansas races
JOPLIN – Mo. — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has a 3% lead against Republican candidate Derek Schmidt. In our latest KSNF-KODE/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Kelly has 46% of the support for re-election. Schmidt has 43%. Independent candidate Dennis Pyle is getting about 5% of the vote, and 4% of voters are still undecided.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
