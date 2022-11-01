ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Widespread rain, thunder, and some snow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As a cold front makes its way through the state overnight and early Friday, showers and storms will develop along and behind the front. Although a few storms may produce some strong wind gusts to around 60 mph, most of the storms will not be severe, but will continue some heavy rainfall.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

The Kansas Cold Weather Rule takes effect November 1

TOPEKA – The Cold Weather Rule, designed to help Kansans who are behind on their utility payments avoid disconnection during the winter months, will begin on Tuesday, November 1 and remain in effect through March 31. With energy costs expected to rise this winter, the protections offered by the...
KANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

Trout Season In Kansas Is Here

Trout Season in Kansas has started. Trout season runs through April 15th, 2023 in Kansas. Anglers can find a list of stocked locations with stocking schedules at ksoutdoors.com. While most fish stocked are rainbows, occasionally golden rainbows have been added for a genetic variation or novelty fish. Fish that are stocked will be good eating sizes, however, a few lunkers are added at each site to give enthusiasts the opportunity to catch a trophy. A Kansas trout permit must be purchased for those 16 and older, unless exempt, and is $14.50. Anglers 15 and younger can get the permit for $7. Follow the link in the online version of this story to purchase a permit, download the GoOutdoorsKS mobile app or visit a vendor near you.
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: serious crash, Special Olympics

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — Authorities say 43-year-old David McKay of Waynesville, Missouri sexually abused four children while serving as the youth ministry director at Fort Leonard Wood. Mckay pleaded guilty to one count of transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and four counts of sexually abusing a minor. He is sentenced to 30 years in federal prison without parole.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

MDC announces harvest numbers for Fall’s Firearm Turkey Season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation says a total of 1,846 turkeys were harvested during Missouri’s Fall firearm season. The season lasted from Oct. 1-31. The top harvest counties were as follows:. Franklin – 70 birds. Gasconade – 52 birds. Laclede – 50...
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

Supermarket chain to close all locations for Thanksgiving Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be closing all of its stores, including those in Kansas, for Thanksgiving Day to give their employees time to be with their friends and families. Hy-Vee said that all 285 of their locations would be closing on Nov. 24, giving more than 80,000 of their employees a […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Report finds unemployment claims continue to decrease in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that unemployment claims continue to decrease in the Sunflower State. With new unemployment claims slightly decreased week-over-week on Oct. 24 and high inflation still threatening a recession, WalletHub.com says it released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most on Thursday, Nov. 3.
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Special Olympics Kansas hosts a bowling event

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Bowling can be a fun activity during school, with friends, or with your family. However, Special Olympics Kansas is using it to bring the community together. Happening from 9 AM to 1 PM at Holiday Lanes — their athletes get to enjoy time away from school. They also get to interact with people such as members of law enforcement who are presenting the athletes awards. They’re also encouraging the community to come out and support the athletes participating in the competition.
PITTSBURG, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KANSAS STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Oklahoma releases voter registration trends ahead of general election

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Election Board says registered voters are up in the state with nearly 2.3 million Oklahomans registered ahead of the November 8 General Election. According to the press release, the state had a net increase of over 77,000 registered voters since January 15.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSNT News

Gruesome, frightening tales from the Capitol Building

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Statehouse, also known as the “Peoples House,” is home to two of the creepiest stories in the state. Warning, the story is also a gruesome tale. The Statehouse was built in the early 1900s and harbors two frightening tales, one including a worker who was fastening plates on the building’s […]
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

KSN-KODE/Emerson poll shows slim margins in two Kansas races

JOPLIN – Mo. — Incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has a 3% lead against Republican candidate Derek Schmidt. In our latest KSNF-KODE/Emerson College/The Hill poll, Kelly has 46% of the support for re-election. Schmidt has 43%. Independent candidate Dennis Pyle is getting about 5% of the vote, and 4% of voters are still undecided.
KANSAS STATE
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
ABILENE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy