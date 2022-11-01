ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks Walmart Employee Groped Coworker, Police Say

By Mac Bullock
 2 days ago
Alexis Betancourt, 39, of Reading, is accused of groping a Walmart coworker, police say. Photo Credit: Caernarvon Twp. Police Department

A Berks County Walmart employee was arrested after police said he groped a female coworker while on the job.

Alexis Betancourt, 39, of Reading, was working a shift with a 20-year-old woman in the store's garden center when he "grabbed and touched her inappropriately multiple times," wrote Caernarvon Township police.

State court records allege the incident occurred on June 17, though a criminal complaint was not filed until Sept. 21.

Betancourt is charged with indecent assault and other related misdemeanors, and is due back in court for his arraignment on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to legal filings.

Elisa Griffith
2d ago

my God I reported my boss for the same thing and police told me to quit. Frank Satiro Pottstown owned Frank's flaming grill high st but it's closed now. A big scam artist. Owns property and a friend of mine her grandchildren gave him money for apt and when they went back he had rented it to someone else and refused to give them the money back. I Google him and he is known. Sorry for the rant 😅

Reply
2
