ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Fairfield DUI checkpoint results in multiple arrests, including for warrants and drug possession

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xLab_0iv28xSL00

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — On the last Friday of October, the Fairfield Police Department Traffic Unit held a DUI and Driver’s License checkpoint .

The checkpoint was held in the area of Travis Blvd. and N. Texas Street. This location was chosen due to a history of DUI crashes and arrests in the area.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News & Headlines from FOX 40

Fairfield Police said that they made a total of eight arrests during the checkpoint. Five of the arrests were for drivers under the influence, two arrests were related to outstanding warrants and one arrest was for drug possession.

Police also issued 30 tickets for unlicensed or suspended driver’s licenses and eight vehicles were towed.

Drivers who are under the influence “can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000,” according to Fairfield Police.

Motorcyclist dies in collision with Sacramento Police vehicle

According to Fairfield Police, DUI checkpoints and “saturation patrols” have lowered the number of people killed or injured in alcohol and drug-related crashes. Fairfield Police also said that crashes involving a driver under the influence can be reduced by up to 20% when police conduct DUI checkpoints routinely.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

3 arrested after grab-and-run leads to $7K in merchandise

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Over $7,000 in merchandise was recovered in the Target shopping center parking lot last night by Pleasant Hill police after a grab-and-run theft, police stated. Two officers were in the parking lot already because of a large number of grab-and-run thefts when they saw one in progress. “After a brief […]
PLEASANT HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police arrest alleged serial liquor store armed bandit

OAKLAND -- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly holding up at least three Oakland liquor stores in the last two weeks, authorities announced Wednesday.Investigators said the suspect -- whose identity was not released -- has made a full confession and has been charged with multiple counts of robbery. According to investigators, the first robbery took place in the 2700 block of 23rd Ave.  just after 7:30 p.m. on October 20. The victim told police that an individual approached the counter as if they were going to pay for items, instead produced a firearm, demanded money and fled the scene.The second incident occurred three days later at a store in the 10800 block of Bancroft Ave. An individual entered the store shortly before 8:45 a.m.The suspect approached the counter to purchase an item before displaying a firearm, demanding money and fleeing the scene.The third armed robbery took place on Oct. 25 at a store in the 4200 block of MacArthur Boulevard, shortly before 8:30 p.m.The suspect used the same motive of approaching the counter, pointing a firearm at the victim and demanding money before fleeing the scene, this time in a vehicle.
OAKLAND, CA
Fox40

Pedestrian injured in early-morning Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting in Stockton early Thursday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the victim, a 41-year-old man, was walking near East Fremont Street when he was shot. According to police, the man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at...
STOCKTON, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Richmond Police Say Suspect Arrested for the Fourth Time for Murder

On Thursday, July 14th just before 10:00 pm, Emari Cook, a 26-year-old male from Vallejo was shot and killed near S. 49th St. and Cutting Blvd in the City of Richmond. A suspect exited the driver seat of a vehicle holding an assault rifle. The suspect confronted Cook and ultimately shot and killed him. Bullet casings to an assault rifle were located at the scene and a description of a vehicle was obtained from nearby commercial video surveillance cameras.
RICHMOND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento residents arrested in takedown of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring

SACRAMENTO — A nationwide theft ring with ties to Sacramento was busted, leaving 21 people handcuffed and accused of stealing catalytic converters as part of a multi-million-dollar operation.Three of the people arrested on Wednesday are from Sacramento. Authorities believe they ran an unlicensed business out of their home where they bought the stolen car parts and then sold them to a metal refinery on the East Coast for a whopping $38 million.Video out of Oklahoma shows authorities taking down part of what they call a network of thieves, dealers and processors in this scheme.A federal grand jury indictment says Sacramento's...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Drugs and firearms seized in Fremont traffic stop

(KRON) — Drugs and multiple firearms were found in a car during a traffic stop on Sunday, leading to the driver being arrested, according to a tweet from Fremont PD. The traffic stop was conducted for vehicle code violations, the tweet states. Among the firearms located in the car, one was loaded with a high-capacity […]
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 suspects arrested following double shooting in Santa Rosa

SAN RAFAEL -- Santa Rosa police arrested a man and a woman Wednesday a week after a shooting left two victims critically hurt.The shooting happened on October 28 just before 9 p.m. on Quigg Drive near Mission Boulevard and Sonoma Highway/Highway 12. Santa Rosa police said responding officers found one victim in the middle of Mission Blvd. suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.While officers tended to that victim, a second gunshot victim was found on the 4600 block of Quigg Drive. He was also transported to a hospital with injuries...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS Sacramento

"She had seen her daddy in blood": Woman makes plea for justice after Manteca freeway shooting

MANTECA — A mother is making a tearful plea for justice in a deadly Manteca freeway shooting.Amber Herrera's three-year-old daughter witnessed her father's killing while the little girl was inside his vehicle, riding in her car seat."She's traumatized," Herrera said. "She's really like, she knows what's going on. She said that she had seen her daddy in blood, 'my daddy had blood everywhere.' "Incredibly, her three-year-old daughter Hayley was not physically hurt when their vehicle crashed down an embankment.Herrera says her little girl has described the moments after the shooting."She did get out of her seat. She realized her dad...
MANTECA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect sought after man shot on Data Drive in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA — The search is on for a suspect after a man was shot in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Tuesday evening.The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a call regarding the shooting came in shortly after 5 p.m. The scene was along Data Drive.A perimeter was set up in the area as authorities search for a suspect. A suspect description was not available and it is unclear if there were multiple gunmen.The person shot, only described as an adult man, has since been taken to the hospital. Deputies say the victim is expected to survive his injuries, despite being hit multiple times. No further details were released at this time.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KRON4 News

Gunfire strikes police car in Oakland Tuesday

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland Police Department patrol car was hit by a gunshot Tuesday and the department is investigating, it has confirmed to KRON4 in a statement. No officers were injured in the shooting, according to an OPD spokesperson. The shooting occurred on Nov. 1 shortly before 3:45 p.m., the spokesperson said. The […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 die in custody at Santa Rita Jail 2 days

DUBLIN, Calif. - Two men in their 70s died in custody at Santa Rita Jail last week within the span of two days. The most recent death occurred on Sunday with the death of Ali Muhammad, 71, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday. Officials said he suffered from...
DUBLIN, CA
CBS San Francisco

BART police investigating Halloween night robbery as possible hate crime

OAKLAND -- A 19-year-old Oakland teen and three juveniles have been arrested for allegedly robbing three passengers on a BART train on Halloween night.BART police said Honesty Gray had been booked into the Alameda County jail on first degree robbery, battery on public transit and hate crime charges.A 17-year-old-male, 16-year-old female and 14-year-old male were being held Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center on similar charges.The 14-year-old also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant.Investigators said the four were detained by BART police in the area near Bay Fair Station at around 8 p.m. on Monday. The four suspects allegedly rob three individuals on a train. The victims told officers that the suspects made comments that they were targeted in part because they were Caucasian.The incident remains under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento police hosting catalytic converter etching event

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As part of an event to prevent catalytic converter theft, the West Sacramento Police Department is holding a free etching event on Nov. 9.  Police said it’s hosting the “etch and catch” event as a part of a partnership with Meineke Car Care Center and it’ll be the department’s first […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police to investigate fatal collision involving police vehicle

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department announced it would investigate the fatal collision between a motorcycle and a police vehicle that occurred Monday night. The Sacramento Police Department said an officer responding to a felony in progress and a motorcyclist collided near May Street and Bell Avenue around 8 p.m. The motorcyclist, Denzil […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy