PORTLAND, Maine — The latest production to take center stage at The Public Theatre in Lewiston is "The Victorian Ladies' Detective Collective." According to the Public Theatre's website, "It’s 'Sherlock Holmes' meets 'Arsenic & Old Lace' in this entertaining murder mystery with a modern female sensibility. Two strong-willed sisters run a London boarding house for single ladies. When a series of mysterious murders terrorize their neighborhood, they find Scotland Yard to be no help at all! Taking matters into their own hands, the two women team up with a cheeky American actress and set off to solve the crime."

LEWISTON, ME ・ 5 HOURS AGO