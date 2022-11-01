Read full article on original website
Oxford Hills considers new gender identity policy, parents speak out
SOUTH PARIS (WGME) – There was controversy and concerns from parents Tuesday night about a proposed gender identity policy for schools in Oxford Hills. The school board held a public forum after many in the community reached out both in opposition and support of the policy. School officials say...
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School Library
Regional School Unit 73 (RSU 73), which serves 1450 students in the towns of Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls, has had an appeal filed to remove two books from the school library at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Immigrants and asylum seekers transform Maine communities
The influx of asylum seekers and immigrants to Maine has transformed communities in the greater Portland area. It is a topic that WMTW viewers have selected as one of their most important of this election year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. South Portland High School has...
WMTW
Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
Nursing students to receive loan reimbursement from Central Maine Healthcare
LEWISTON, Maine — Nursing students graduating with two- or four-year degrees from the Maine College of Health Professions in Lewiston are eligible to receive student loan reimbursements from Central Maine Healthcare. The reimbursements come as part of the health organization's new Central Maine Healthcare Student Loan Program, a news...
More electric school buses coming to Maine
WELLS, Maine — Over the next year, Maine will be getting nearly three dozen more electric-vehicle school buses, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. On Monday, October 31, regional administrator with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency David Cash met with community members at Wells Junior High School to announce a $13.3 million grant that will help 13 Maine school districts buy 34 zero-emissions school buses.
'The Victorian Ladies' Detective Collective' takes center stage at Lewiston theatre
PORTLAND, Maine — The latest production to take center stage at The Public Theatre in Lewiston is "The Victorian Ladies' Detective Collective." According to the Public Theatre's website, "It’s 'Sherlock Holmes' meets 'Arsenic & Old Lace' in this entertaining murder mystery with a modern female sensibility. Two strong-willed sisters run a London boarding house for single ladies. When a series of mysterious murders terrorize their neighborhood, they find Scotland Yard to be no help at all! Taking matters into their own hands, the two women team up with a cheeky American actress and set off to solve the crime."
Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence
READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School were closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools and all school-based activities were closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
UNE researchers study ways to ease pain from chemotherapy
BIDDEFORD, Maine — It's considered a life-saving treatment for millions of patients, but the side effects of chemotherapy, including debilitating pain, can be very difficult to manage. A five-year study underway at the University of New England is looking at ways of using the body's own immune cells to...
Outdoor dining wraps up for the season in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Looking back at this fall and summer season, it was tough to complain about the weather. This might make thinking about winter, and the reality of snow, a little tough, especially during a mild week like this one. In Portland Wednesday, restaurants and businesses were doing...
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
Portland's Maps Bar named best dive bar in Maine by Yelp users
PORTLAND, Maine — Ranking the best bars in New England is always difficult — there are so many to choose from — but Yelp has a new list of the best one in each state. The list, using data through Oct. 17, ranks businesses identified as dive bars "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," according to Yelp's list.
Bowdoin College student, from Orono, survives South Korea stampede
PORTLAND, Maine — A young Maine woman is safe in South Korea after the Halloween celebration she attended Saturday night in downtown Seoul turned into a deadly "surge" that killed at least 154. Emma Fortier, a graduate of Orono High School and a junior at Bowdoin College in Brunswick,...
New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’
Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
wabi.tv
Teen summonsed after Maranacook school shooting threat
READFIELD, Maine - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a Readfield teen has been summonsed for terrorizing after a reported threat at the Maranacook Community Middle and High Schools. Officials say a 14-year-old girl received a text message Saturday from an unknown person that read, “I’m shooting up the...
Crews respond to fire in Portland Wednesday evening
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a fire at a building on St. John Street in Portland Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post made around 8 p.m. from the Portland Fire Department, crews arrived at an "all hands fire." The fire was under control as of 8:30 p.m.,...
Feds recover $102K in tips, back wages, damages from restaurants in South Portland, Brunswick, Gorham
PORTLAND, Maine — The federal government has recovered $102,000 in tips, back wages, and liquidated damages illegally withheld from Maine restaurant workers by their employers. The U.S. Department of Labor recovered the money from El Grand Rodeo, which operates El Rodeo in South Portland, El Rodeo Brunswick LLC in...
For three actors at Portland Stage Company, it’s a rare opportunity to perform for a hometown audience
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Stage Company is kicking off its new season with a production featuring a trio of actors who don’t need a GPS to find their way around town. Brian Lee Huynh grew up on Munjoy Hill in Portland and then Gorham, and Laura Darrell was raised in Yarmouth. Tom Ford is from Texas and, after acting at Portland Stage on and off for twenty years, moved to Portland a year ago.
Dead juvenile humpback whale washes up on Maine island
SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A dead juvenile humpback whale was found on Inner Heron Island on Tuesday. The island is in midcoast Maine, off the coast of South Bristol. Marine Mammals of Maine staff members responded to the scene. The organization said in a Facebook post that the whale was "already fairly decomposed, significantly limiting the amount of viable samples we could collect to learn more about his life and death."
Biddeford cracking down on contaminated recycling
BIDDEFORD, Maine — The City of Biddeford will soon enforce a new ordinance aimed at keeping trash out of the recycling bins. Beginning later this month, a three-strike policy will take effect, where if you are observed to have contamination in your recycling bin, your recycling services could be revoked.
