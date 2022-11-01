ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

WPFO

Oxford Hills considers new gender identity policy, parents speak out

SOUTH PARIS (WGME) – There was controversy and concerns from parents Tuesday night about a proposed gender identity policy for schools in Oxford Hills. The school board held a public forum after many in the community reached out both in opposition and support of the policy. School officials say...
OXFORD, ME
WMTW

Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

More electric school buses coming to Maine

WELLS, Maine — Over the next year, Maine will be getting nearly three dozen more electric-vehicle school buses, thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. On Monday, October 31, regional administrator with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency David Cash met with community members at Wells Junior High School to announce a $13.3 million grant that will help 13 Maine school districts buy 34 zero-emissions school buses.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

'The Victorian Ladies' Detective Collective' takes center stage at Lewiston theatre

PORTLAND, Maine — The latest production to take center stage at The Public Theatre in Lewiston is "The Victorian Ladies' Detective Collective." According to the Public Theatre's website, "It’s 'Sherlock Holmes' meets 'Arsenic & Old Lace' in this entertaining murder mystery with a modern female sensibility. Two strong-willed sisters run a London boarding house for single ladies. When a series of mysterious murders terrorize their neighborhood, they find Scotland Yard to be no help at all! Taking matters into their own hands, the two women team up with a cheeky American actress and set off to solve the crime."
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence

READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School were closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools and all school-based activities were closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
MANCHESTER, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Outdoor dining wraps up for the season in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — Looking back at this fall and summer season, it was tough to complain about the weather. This might make thinking about winter, and the reality of snow, a little tough, especially during a mild week like this one. In Portland Wednesday, restaurants and businesses were doing...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland's Maps Bar named best dive bar in Maine by Yelp users

PORTLAND, Maine — Ranking the best bars in New England is always difficult — there are so many to choose from — but Yelp has a new list of the best one in each state. The list, using data through Oct. 17, ranks businesses identified as dive bars "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," according to Yelp's list.
PORTLAND, ME
Kool AM

New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’

Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
AUBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Teen summonsed after Maranacook school shooting threat

READFIELD, Maine - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a Readfield teen has been summonsed for terrorizing after a reported threat at the Maranacook Community Middle and High Schools. Officials say a 14-year-old girl received a text message Saturday from an unknown person that read, “I’m shooting up the...
READFIELD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

For three actors at Portland Stage Company, it’s a rare opportunity to perform for a hometown audience

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Stage Company is kicking off its new season with a production featuring a trio of actors who don’t need a GPS to find their way around town. Brian Lee Huynh grew up on Munjoy Hill in Portland and then Gorham, and Laura Darrell was raised in Yarmouth. Tom Ford is from Texas and, after acting at Portland Stage on and off for twenty years, moved to Portland a year ago.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Dead juvenile humpback whale washes up on Maine island

SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — A dead juvenile humpback whale was found on Inner Heron Island on Tuesday. The island is in midcoast Maine, off the coast of South Bristol. Marine Mammals of Maine staff members responded to the scene. The organization said in a Facebook post that the whale was "already fairly decomposed, significantly limiting the amount of viable samples we could collect to learn more about his life and death."
SOUTH BRISTOL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Biddeford cracking down on contaminated recycling

BIDDEFORD, Maine — The City of Biddeford will soon enforce a new ordinance aimed at keeping trash out of the recycling bins. Beginning later this month, a three-strike policy will take effect, where if you are observed to have contamination in your recycling bin, your recycling services could be revoked.
BIDDEFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

