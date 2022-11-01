ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Laxalt leads Cortez Masto in Nevada Senate race: poll

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZPzC_0iv28tvR00

Republican candidate Adam Laxalt holds a 5-percentage point lead over Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) in the Nevada Senate race, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling, KLAS 8 News Now and The Hill released Tuesday.

The poll found Laxalt holding 50 percent support among very likely voters, compared to 45 percent for Cortez Masto. Three percent said they were undecided.

When the poll incorporates those who said they were undecided but were asked to say whom they were leading toward, Cortez Masto’s support rose slightly to 46 percent while Laxalt’s support rose to 51 percent.

When voters were asked whom they expected to prevail in the Nevada Senate race regardless of who they were supporting, the survey indicates an even tighter match-up: Fifty-one percent said they expected Laxalt to win while 49 percent said they expected the first-term senator to win.

The Nevada Senate race is considered Republicans’ best pickup opportunity in the upper chamber as recent polling has shown the two mostly polling within the margin of error. Cortez Masto, who made history in 2016 as the first Latina elected to the Senate, is trying to fighting local and national headwinds given how the issue of inflation and the economy has particularly impacted the state’s tourism- and hospitality-dominant industries.

The Emerson College Polling-KLAS 8 News Now-The Hill survey was conducted between Oct. 26-29, with 2,000 very likely voters surveyed. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.

Comments / 46

Victor West
2d ago

I don’t get it, why would anyone think about voting for any democrat? Adam Laxalt is the way to go and the only way to go. RED WAVE

Reply(1)
26
Shawna Carey
1d ago

Vote to bring America up off her knees🇺🇸 let’s vote Republican to help heal this beautiful place called American 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
22
WakeUpArizonaNow!
2d ago

We are taking ALL DEMOCRATS IN THIS COUNTRY to the funny farm where they all belong in November! 🎪

Reply
24
Related
The Hill

Lee holds 10-point lead over McMullin in Utah Senate race: poll

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) currently has a 10-point lead over his Independent challenger, Evan McMullin, according to a new Emerson College survey. The poll, published on Monday, found that 49 percent of likely Utah voters said they’ll vote for Lee in next week’s election, while 39 percent of respondents offered their support for McMullin.
UTAH STATE
People

Arizona Republican Kari Lake Booted from Gubernatorial Town Hall Audience: She 'Brought the Drama'

"Anyone who thinks she was there to follow all the rules doesn’t know Kari Lake," one of the event organizers told NBC News The organizers of a town hall event featuring two candidates running for Arizona governor say the Republican candidate, Kari Lake, was asked to leave the audience after it appeared she tried to disrupt the event for her opponent, Katie Hobbs. NBC News reports that both Lake and Hobbs had agreed that neither would be onstage while the other was speaking, with Hobbs slated to...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Schmitt holds double-digit lead in Missouri Senate race: poll

Republican Senate candidate Eric Schmitt holds a double-digit lead over Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine one week out from the midterms, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling and The Hill released Tuesday. Fifty-one percent of likely voters said they supported Schmitt, while 39 percent backed Valentine in the poll....
MISSOURI STATE
Business Insider

The Colorado Republican who lost to Lauren Boebert in the primaries penned a scathing op-ed endorsing her Democratic opponent and comparing her to AOC

Don Coram wrote a scathing op-ed slamming Lauren Boebert for being "disgraceful." He accused Boebert of "jet-setting around the country promoting herself and extreme rhetoric." Coram was a Republican congressional candidate who lost the GOP primary to Boebert in June. In an op-ed published on October 12, Don Coram, a...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Bennet leads O’Dea in Colorado Senate race: poll

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) holds a comfortable — yet slightly narrower — lead over his Republican rival Joe O’Dea in the Senate race in Colorado, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling and The Hill released Tuesday. Forty-nine percent of respondents classified as very likely voters...
COLORADO STATE
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink in Illinois: poll

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) have seen their leads shrink in Illinois, though both are still expected to prevail in their respective races, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey released on Wednesday showed 50 percent of very likely voters voting for...
ILLINOIS STATE
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
The Hill

Herrell leads Democrat in New Mexico House race: poll

Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.) holds a double-digit lead over Democratic challenger Gabriel Vasquez in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District race, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released Monday found Herrell with 54 percent support among very likely voters, compared to Vasquez, a former aide to Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and former Las Cruces City councilman, with 41 percent. A separate 4 percent were undecided.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

748K+
Followers
87K+
Post
535M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy