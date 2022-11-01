ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Neal Brown Silent After Latest Commit

Earlier today, the Mountaineers landed a HUGE commitment to the 2023 class in the form of 4-star wide receiver Tralon Ray. The North Florida Christian prospect garnered offers from Mississippi State, Florida, Florida State, and Tennessee among several others. This was a massive victory for WVU, right? So we should...
A Case for Tom Herman

(Photo via Texas Longhorns – YouTube) When the Texas Longhorns hired Tom Herman in 2017, it seemed like a home-run for the program. After a disappointing stint under Charlie Strong, Texas was desperate to find somebody to turn their fortunes around. Fast forward three years later and Herman was...
Experts make their picks for WVU-Iowa State

West Virginia (3-5, 1-5) returns to action this Saturday as they travel out to Ames to take on Iowa State (3-5, 0-5). Both the Cyclones and Mountaineers have been in a ton of close games this year but, more often than not, have ended up on the wrong side of the win-loss column. Currently, Iowa State is about a touchdown favorite. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.
Traylon Ray Commits to Play for the West Virginia Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Traylon Ray has committed to continue his football career with the West Virginia Mountaineers. Ray, a 6’2 190 pound four star wide receiver from Tallahassee, Florida, recently narrowed his list down to Mississippi State, Tennessee and West Virginia, but he had numerous offers from major programs around the country, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia Tech, among others.
A Case for Rich Rodriguez

(Photo via The New York Times) One of the most successful coaches in Mountaineer Football history, Rich Rodriguez, is back on the coaching scene at Jacksonville State. After stints at Michigan and Arizona since departing the Mountaineer, Rodriguez landed with the Gamecocks last November. Sitting with a 7-2 record in...
Popular Social Media Page Pegs Neal Brown as “Unlikable”

Though Neal Brown has been under heat for his coaching performance, many fans would agree that he is one of the friendliest coaches in the game today. However, despite many seeing Brown in this light, there are some who do not. Big Game Boomer, a popular Twitter page, revealed their...
ESPN Analyst Calls Out Bob Huggins

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers have made the NCAA Tournament once in the past four seasons and this season, Bob Huggins’ squad is predicted to finish in 9th place in the Big 12 Conference and once again miss the tournament. In ESPN’s Big 12 Conference...
One of WVU’s Top 2023 Recruits Visiting SEC School This Weekend

Back in June, WVU landed a MASSIVE commitment to the 2023 class in Georgia defensive lineman Justin Benton. Rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, Benton holds 20 total offers, per the recruiting service. While he is still technically part of next year’s class, he is still allowed to visit other...
Staff Shorts | Where's the best area to live in Morgantown?

The many parts of Morgantown are geared towards different personality types. Each area has a unique lifestyle built around its geography. For students who want to be walking distance to bars and downtown classes, living near High St. can be a great choice. Meanwhile, Grant Ave. is known for its...
West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Thursday

The Governor of West Virginia will be in Wheeling on Thursday.  Gov. Justice will give an address from West Virginia Independence Hall in Wheeling, the site of the first West Virginia Constitutional Convention and the first and second Wheeling Convention. The Governor will discuss his proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment […]
Morgantown shooting under investigation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second weekend in a row, police in Morgantown are investigating a downtown shooting. Officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fayette and High St., according to an alert from West Virginia University. Morgantown Police are handling the investigation,...
Human remains found near Boy Scout Camp Road in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Human remains were discovered on Grafton Rd. in the area of Boy Scout Camp Rd. Friday evening per a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning at 5:45 p.m., detectives were called to the scene to investigate. shutting down Grafton Rd. for two hours....
