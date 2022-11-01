Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Silent After Latest Commit
Earlier today, the Mountaineers landed a HUGE commitment to the 2023 class in the form of 4-star wide receiver Tralon Ray. The North Florida Christian prospect garnered offers from Mississippi State, Florida, Florida State, and Tennessee among several others. This was a massive victory for WVU, right? So we should...
voiceofmotown.com
A Case for Tom Herman
(Photo via Texas Longhorns – YouTube) When the Texas Longhorns hired Tom Herman in 2017, it seemed like a home-run for the program. After a disappointing stint under Charlie Strong, Texas was desperate to find somebody to turn their fortunes around. Fast forward three years later and Herman was...
WTRF
West Virginia expects loud environment inside rainy Jack Trice Stadium Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia and Iowa State are adept at winning in each other’s home stadiums. The Mountaineers won each of its first three trips to Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones have won two of their five journeys to Milan Puskar Stadium. Winning in Jack Trice...
Experts make their picks for WVU-Iowa State
West Virginia (3-5, 1-5) returns to action this Saturday as they travel out to Ames to take on Iowa State (3-5, 0-5). Both the Cyclones and Mountaineers have been in a ton of close games this year but, more often than not, have ended up on the wrong side of the win-loss column. Currently, Iowa State is about a touchdown favorite. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.
voiceofmotown.com
Traylon Ray Commits to Play for the West Virginia Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Traylon Ray has committed to continue his football career with the West Virginia Mountaineers. Ray, a 6’2 190 pound four star wide receiver from Tallahassee, Florida, recently narrowed his list down to Mississippi State, Tennessee and West Virginia, but he had numerous offers from major programs around the country, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia Tech, among others.
voiceofmotown.com
A Case for Rich Rodriguez
(Photo via The New York Times) One of the most successful coaches in Mountaineer Football history, Rich Rodriguez, is back on the coaching scene at Jacksonville State. After stints at Michigan and Arizona since departing the Mountaineer, Rodriguez landed with the Gamecocks last November. Sitting with a 7-2 record in...
voiceofmotown.com
Popular Social Media Page Pegs Neal Brown as “Unlikable”
Though Neal Brown has been under heat for his coaching performance, many fans would agree that he is one of the friendliest coaches in the game today. However, despite many seeing Brown in this light, there are some who do not. Big Game Boomer, a popular Twitter page, revealed their...
Metro News
On a roster filled with veteran transfers, freshman Josiah Harris stakes his claim for playing time
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Nine newcomers will take the court at the Coliseum this winter for the WVU men’s basketball team. Included in that group are just two freshmen. Canton, Ohio native Josiah Harris is joined by Teays Valley Christian graduate Josiah Davis. Harris says there’s a distinctive way that the two freshmen are called out in practice.
voiceofmotown.com
ESPN Analyst Calls Out Bob Huggins
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers have made the NCAA Tournament once in the past four seasons and this season, Bob Huggins’ squad is predicted to finish in 9th place in the Big 12 Conference and once again miss the tournament. In ESPN’s Big 12 Conference...
CBS Sports
Iowa State vs. West Virginia: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: West Virginia 3-5; Iowa State 3-5 The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 clash at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Jack Trice Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
voiceofmotown.com
One of WVU’s Top 2023 Recruits Visiting SEC School This Weekend
Back in June, WVU landed a MASSIVE commitment to the 2023 class in Georgia defensive lineman Justin Benton. Rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, Benton holds 20 total offers, per the recruiting service. While he is still technically part of next year’s class, he is still allowed to visit other...
Daily Athenaeum
Staff Shorts | Where's the best area to live in Morgantown?
The many parts of Morgantown are geared towards different personality types. Each area has a unique lifestyle built around its geography. For students who want to be walking distance to bars and downtown classes, living near High St. can be a great choice. Meanwhile, Grant Ave. is known for its...
connect-bridgeport.com
Chicken Franchise Coming to Morgantown First in the State and First-Ever Outside the State of Texas
According to WBOY, West Virginia University students are about to rejoice! A new fast food chain is coming to High Street in Morgantown, and best of all—it’ll be open past midnight. Layne’s Chicken Fingers is a Texas fast-food chain that, surprisingly, primarily serves chicken fingers. But it also...
West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Thursday
The Governor of West Virginia will be in Wheeling on Thursday. Gov. Justice will give an address from West Virginia Independence Hall in Wheeling, the site of the first West Virginia Constitutional Convention and the first and second Wheeling Convention. The Governor will discuss his proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment […]
WDTV
Morgantown shooting under investigation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second weekend in a row, police in Morgantown are investigating a downtown shooting. Officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fayette and High St., according to an alert from West Virginia University. Morgantown Police are handling the investigation,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 5A football roundup: No. 1 Bethel Park survives scare from North Hills
Kaden Wetzel’s 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter prevented No. 1 Bethel Park from being upset by No. 8 North Hills (3-8) in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals, 19-17, on Friday night. North Hills went into the fourth quarter with a one-point lead following Damon McKail’s 36-yard field...
Drivers should avoid this heavily traveled Morgantown road on Monday
A Morgantown road that is already affected by construction will see even more delays one day next week.
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Sweet Nana’s Bakery
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Sweet Nana’s Bakery in Clarksburg for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
Human remains found near Boy Scout Camp Road in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Human remains were discovered on Grafton Rd. in the area of Boy Scout Camp Rd. Friday evening per a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning at 5:45 p.m., detectives were called to the scene to investigate. shutting down Grafton Rd. for two hours....
