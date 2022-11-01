ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires & fire departments – Part 2

Another fire Augusta historian James North described was the one that destroyed Augusta’s bridge across the Kennebec River the night of April 2, 1827. (See the July 28, 2022, issue of The Town Line.) It was spotted a little after 11 p.m. and spread so fast that the “citizens [who] rushed to the scene of conflagration with fire engine and buckets” could do nothing. The building still called the Craig store (see last week’s article) at the northwest end of the bridge was destroyed and other buildings damaged.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

School bus and car collide in Windham

WINDHAM (WGME) -- Police say a school bus and a car collided in Windham Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 302 near Albion Rd. There were children on board at the time of the crash. The students were picked up by another bus. There is no word yet on...
WINDHAM, ME
WPFO

Oxford Hills considers new gender identity policy, parents speak out

SOUTH PARIS (WGME) – There was controversy and concerns from parents Tuesday night about a proposed gender identity policy for schools in Oxford Hills. The school board held a public forum after many in the community reached out both in opposition and support of the policy. School officials say...
OXFORD, ME
B98.5

Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend

By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Gorham woman wants changes to roadway after car hit her house

GORHAM, Maine — Route 202 and Libby Avenue in Gorham is a busy intersection. Jessie Treadwell and her husband know this first-hand because they live around the corner. "We were all inside and we heard a loud crash on this side of the house," Treadwell said. They found a...
GORHAM, ME
coast931.com

Portland restaurant damaged by fire

The cause of a fire at a Portland restaurant in under investigation. The two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. at Chez Bujabelle on St. John Street, across from the Union Station Plaza. The restaurant is on the first floor, where the fire started. The flames spread to the...
PORTLAND, ME
Kool AM

New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’

Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
AUBURN, ME
Q97.9

Epic Mile Long Maine Holiday Light Display Sets 2022 Opening Date

In 2021, one of the most talked about Holiday attractions was tucked away down a side road in the town of Winthrop, Maine. Located at Augusta West Kampground, Winter Wonderland was a mile long drive through (or walk through) Christmas lights display. The attraction featured lights that danced along the trees, vehicles and farm equipment illuminated by hundreds of twinkling lights, and buildings that were lit by lights. And, like similar attractions, a synchronized soundtrack was piped out through speakers and a low power FM transmitter (so you could get it in your car).
WINTHROP, ME
wabi.tv

Teen summonsed after Maranacook school shooting threat

READFIELD, Maine - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a Readfield teen has been summonsed for terrorizing after a reported threat at the Maranacook Community Middle and High Schools. Officials say a 14-year-old girl received a text message Saturday from an unknown person that read, “I’m shooting up the...
READFIELD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence

READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School were closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools and all school-based activities were closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
MANCHESTER, ME

