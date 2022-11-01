Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things To Do This Weekend in Maine 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Protesting lobstermen call on Maine to join lawsuit against NOAADoug StewartMaine State
Related
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires & fire departments – Part 2
Another fire Augusta historian James North described was the one that destroyed Augusta’s bridge across the Kennebec River the night of April 2, 1827. (See the July 28, 2022, issue of The Town Line.) It was spotted a little after 11 p.m. and spread so fast that the “citizens [who] rushed to the scene of conflagration with fire engine and buckets” could do nothing. The building still called the Craig store (see last week’s article) at the northwest end of the bridge was destroyed and other buildings damaged.
WMTW
Maine school evacuated after suspicious message found in bathroom
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A high school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after authorities say a suspicious message was found in a bathroom. Police say the message was found in the bathroom at Scarborough High School. Authorities did not elaborate on what the message said. Officials evacuated students for school and...
WGME
School bus and car collide in Windham
WINDHAM (WGME) -- Police say a school bus and a car collided in Windham Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 302 near Albion Rd. There were children on board at the time of the crash. The students were picked up by another bus. There is no word yet on...
WPFO
Oxford Hills considers new gender identity policy, parents speak out
SOUTH PARIS (WGME) – There was controversy and concerns from parents Tuesday night about a proposed gender identity policy for schools in Oxford Hills. The school board held a public forum after many in the community reached out both in opposition and support of the policy. School officials say...
WPFO
Outdoor dining options in Portland to end as winter approaches, some restaurants upset
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Winter is coming, and that means an end to some outdoor dining options in Portland. Restaurants must remove the temporary patios known as parklets from the streets for the season, and not everyone is happy with the move. The city says it let businesses know a month...
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School Library
Regional School Unit 73 (RSU 73), which serves 1450 students in the towns of Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls, has had an appeal filed to remove two books from the school library at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.
Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend
By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
WMTW
Cambria Hotel opens in Old Port, bringing 102 rooms for Portland visitors
PORTLAND, Maine — It's a $200 million investment in a section of Portland that has seen tremendous growth in recent years. A grand-opening ceremony was held on the rooftop deck of the new Cambria hotel on Hancock Street Wednesday. The hotel features six stories and 102 rooms. It's not...
WMTW
Gorham woman wants changes to roadway after car hit her house
GORHAM, Maine — Route 202 and Libby Avenue in Gorham is a busy intersection. Jessie Treadwell and her husband know this first-hand because they live around the corner. "We were all inside and we heard a loud crash on this side of the house," Treadwell said. They found a...
coast931.com
Portland restaurant damaged by fire
The cause of a fire at a Portland restaurant in under investigation. The two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday around 7:45 p.m. at Chez Bujabelle on St. John Street, across from the Union Station Plaza. The restaurant is on the first floor, where the fire started. The flames spread to the...
Crews respond to fire in Portland Wednesday evening
PORTLAND, Maine — Crews responded to a fire at a building on St. John Street in Portland Wednesday evening. According to a Facebook post made around 8 p.m. from the Portland Fire Department, crews arrived at an "all hands fire." The fire was under control as of 8:30 p.m.,...
nbcboston.com
Recent Violence in Downtown Portland Has Businesses Worried Visitors Will Stay Away
A calm Sunday morning in Monument Square in Portland, Maine, was interrupted by the latest in a string of violent incidents in the city’s downtown. According to Portland Police, officers were called to the address of the city's main library around 9:45 a.m. for a reported stabbing. The stabbing...
New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’
Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
Epic Mile Long Maine Holiday Light Display Sets 2022 Opening Date
In 2021, one of the most talked about Holiday attractions was tucked away down a side road in the town of Winthrop, Maine. Located at Augusta West Kampground, Winter Wonderland was a mile long drive through (or walk through) Christmas lights display. The attraction featured lights that danced along the trees, vehicles and farm equipment illuminated by hundreds of twinkling lights, and buildings that were lit by lights. And, like similar attractions, a synchronized soundtrack was piped out through speakers and a low power FM transmitter (so you could get it in your car).
wabi.tv
Teen summonsed after Maranacook school shooting threat
READFIELD, Maine - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office says a Readfield teen has been summonsed for terrorizing after a reported threat at the Maranacook Community Middle and High Schools. Officials say a 14-year-old girl received a text message Saturday from an unknown person that read, “I’m shooting up the...
I took my whole family to a fancy hotel in Maine that charges $500-plus a night. It was surprisingly kid-friendly.
My family stayed one night at the super-exclusive Cliff House Hotel in York, Maine. In low season, rooms go for $500 and up; in the summer, rooms can cost thousands of dollars. I was surprised at how kid-friendly and accommodating the hotel was.
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Immigrants and asylum seekers transform Maine communities
The influx of asylum seekers and immigrants to Maine has transformed communities in the greater Portland area. It is a topic that WMTW viewers have selected as one of their most important of this election year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. South Portland High School has...
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
A filmmaker needed scenes with a California look & Maine provided the solution
PORTLAND, Maine — When Lone Wolf Media in South Portland got the green light to produce a second season of “Wild Crime,” producer-director Lisa Wolfinger knew she wanted to shoot as many re-enactment scenes as possible in Maine. "Wild Crime" is a series about bad things happening...
Two Maine schools closed on Halloween due to threat of violence
READFIELD, Maine — Maranacook Community High School and Middle School were closed Monday due to a threat of violence. According to a message by RSU 38 Superintendent Jay Charette, the two schools and all school-based activities were closed “out of an abundance of caution” after school officials received an anonymous text on Saturday that threatened violence at the high school.
Comments / 1