Duluth, MN

152nd Annual Duluth Area Chamber Of Commerce Dinner

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s that time of the year when Duluth’s businesses and leaders come together to celebrate. The annual meeting and dinner celebration of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce went on Wednesday at the DECC. The get-together got its start back in 1870. This year...
DULUTH, MN
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Junk Hunt Returns for 10th Year Anniversary

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Junk Hunt is a three-day indoor market filled with vintage goodness. This year, it’s celebrating 10 years of success. Event organizer, Emily Broman, joined FOX21 in studio to preview the event. There will be over 100 booths and vendors from across the state.
DULUTH, MN
UMD Students Host Pumpkin Compost Drive

DULUTH, Minn.–Not sure what to do with your Jack-O-Lantern after Halloween? Well instead of letting it turn to mush, you can add it to a compost pile. UMD students researching Sustainable Food Systems are coming together to collect unwanted pumpkins. There are two dumpsters on campus designated for collecting pumpkins. One is located near the Bagley Nature Center and the other is within the Maroon Parking Lot B.
DULUTH, MN
Ceremony Held For The Newly Elected African Heritage Commission

DULUTH, Minn. — Earlier Wednesday, the City of Duluth swore in 5 black community leaders to the African Heritage Commission. City officials spoke proudly about those who will be a part of the commission. Fox 21 heard from the newly appointed commissioner, Archie Davis, who’s excited to help further his community.
DULUTH, MN
Group Hosts Trick-Or-Treating Event With Shipwreck Stories

DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior has its number of ghostly stories, and one group is bringing that experience to trick-or-treaters. Over at the Harrison Community Center, people could hear some ghostly-inspired stories of the shipwrecks of Lake Superior with seven different scenes, including one about the SS Edmund Fitzgerald.
DULUTH, MN
Temporary Superior Street Closure In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A Superior Street road closure in Duluth might make it hard for travelers to bring their kids to Congdon Park Elementary. The temporary closure began Wednesday from North Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. The purpose of the project is to facilitate a sanitary sewer project.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth Downtown Task Force Holds News Conference To Reveal Recommendations

DULUTH, Minn. — Many people who care about Downtown Duluth have been worried about its future, but Tuesday there were 27 recommendations on how to make it better. The backdrop was the Minnesota Surplus Store on Superior Street. A 15-member task force has been meeting since April, after Mayor Emily Larson made downtown a priority in her State of the City Address. Almost half the recommendations deal with safety.
DULUTH, MN
Coffee Conversation: Singer/Songwriter Austin Castle Performs Live

DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota native and country artist, Austin Castle, performed live on the FOX21 morning show. You’ll have a chance to hear him play at Ursa Minor Brewing in Duluth on November 12. His latest album, “Northwoods,” is available for streaming on Spotify, SoundCloud, and Apple Music....
DULUTH, MN
Mayor’s Task Force Recommendations In Duluth: Funding Could Be A Challenge

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth now has a potential roadmap for improving the experience downtown. Finding the funding to make it happen could be the next challenge. Members of a Mayor’s task force unveiled 27 recommendations at a downtown business Tuesday. Half of the recommendations focused on safety, and others on everything from tearing down blighted properties to encouraging investment.
DULUTH, MN
Dip On 21st Avenue East And 2nd Street May Cause Issues

DULUTH, Minn. — There was a big relief when a major Duluth roadway opened up Monday, but now there may be some additional headaches. 21st Avenue East was closed for much of the summer. It is a major artery heading up and down the hill. But now that its open again, many drivers have noticed an issue where it crosses 2nd Street.
DULUTH, MN
Gov. Walz Visits Fire Department, UMD With Less Than A Week Until Election Day

DULUTH, Minn. — With the midterm election less than a week away, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (DFL) made a couple of campaign stops in Duluth on Wednesday. One was at the Duluth fire department after the Minnesota Professional Firefighters organization and the Duluth Firefighters Local 101 union endorsed him.
DULUTH, MN
Post Office In Superior Recommends Bringing Absentee Ballots In Person

SUPERIOR, Wis. — If you submit your absentee ballot by mail in Superior, it may not arrive on time for Election Day on November 8. In a press release sent by the Mayor Jim Paine’s office, it says the Post Office is experiencing staffing issues and mail has been taking longer than normal.
SUPERIOR, WI

