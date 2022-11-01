Read full article on original website
152nd Annual Duluth Area Chamber Of Commerce Dinner
DULUTH, Minn. — It’s that time of the year when Duluth’s businesses and leaders come together to celebrate. The annual meeting and dinner celebration of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce went on Wednesday at the DECC. The get-together got its start back in 1870. This year...
Christmas Assistance Applications Now Accepted At Salvation Army In West Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Those who may need some help celebrating Christmas this year can sign up for assistance starting Tuesday. At the Duluth Salvation Army, families can apply for different types of assistance for the holidays. Applications for the Salvation Army’s Christmas dinner package can sign up November 1...
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Junk Hunt Returns for 10th Year Anniversary
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Junk Hunt is a three-day indoor market filled with vintage goodness. This year, it’s celebrating 10 years of success. Event organizer, Emily Broman, joined FOX21 in studio to preview the event. There will be over 100 booths and vendors from across the state.
UMD Students Host Pumpkin Compost Drive
DULUTH, Minn.–Not sure what to do with your Jack-O-Lantern after Halloween? Well instead of letting it turn to mush, you can add it to a compost pile. UMD students researching Sustainable Food Systems are coming together to collect unwanted pumpkins. There are two dumpsters on campus designated for collecting pumpkins. One is located near the Bagley Nature Center and the other is within the Maroon Parking Lot B.
Ceremony Held For The Newly Elected African Heritage Commission
DULUTH, Minn. — Earlier Wednesday, the City of Duluth swore in 5 black community leaders to the African Heritage Commission. City officials spoke proudly about those who will be a part of the commission. Fox 21 heard from the newly appointed commissioner, Archie Davis, who’s excited to help further his community.
Group Hosts Trick-Or-Treating Event With Shipwreck Stories
DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior has its number of ghostly stories, and one group is bringing that experience to trick-or-treaters. Over at the Harrison Community Center, people could hear some ghostly-inspired stories of the shipwrecks of Lake Superior with seven different scenes, including one about the SS Edmund Fitzgerald.
Newly Constructed Playground Outside of Hermantown Community Learning Center
HERMANTOWN, Minn.–After years of planning, construction is complete for a new playground in Hermantown. It’s called the “Hawk’s Nest” and it’s located outside the Hermantown Hawk’s Community Learning Center. The center was built in 2019 to provide early childhood education for kids ages 3-5 years old.
8 Of The Best Places To Get Fried Chicken In Duluth & Superior
Fried chicken is one of people's favorite comfort foods. Some people say the only way to do it great is by making it yourself at home, but let's be real. That's a ton of work! There are a lot of places in the Twin Ports that serve up some tasty, sometimes already ready-to-go fried chicken.
Temporary Superior Street Closure In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A Superior Street road closure in Duluth might make it hard for travelers to bring their kids to Congdon Park Elementary. The temporary closure began Wednesday from North Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. The purpose of the project is to facilitate a sanitary sewer project.
Duluth Downtown Task Force Holds News Conference To Reveal Recommendations
DULUTH, Minn. — Many people who care about Downtown Duluth have been worried about its future, but Tuesday there were 27 recommendations on how to make it better. The backdrop was the Minnesota Surplus Store on Superior Street. A 15-member task force has been meeting since April, after Mayor Emily Larson made downtown a priority in her State of the City Address. Almost half the recommendations deal with safety.
Coffee Conversation: Singer/Songwriter Austin Castle Performs Live
DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota native and country artist, Austin Castle, performed live on the FOX21 morning show. You’ll have a chance to hear him play at Ursa Minor Brewing in Duluth on November 12. His latest album, “Northwoods,” is available for streaming on Spotify, SoundCloud, and Apple Music....
Take A Look Inside Duluth’s Central High School & Their Last Assembly
Duluth's Central High School closed in 2011, take a look inside the old high school before it's gone. There has always been some drama revolving around the building once home to Central High School. In June of this year, a sale was reported, however that deal ultimately fell through. Then...
Mayor’s Task Force Recommendations In Duluth: Funding Could Be A Challenge
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth now has a potential roadmap for improving the experience downtown. Finding the funding to make it happen could be the next challenge. Members of a Mayor’s task force unveiled 27 recommendations at a downtown business Tuesday. Half of the recommendations focused on safety, and others on everything from tearing down blighted properties to encouraging investment.
Animal Allies Looks To Clear The Kennels With Discounted Dog Adoption Fees This Week
DULUTH, Minn. — November might be known for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but if you love dogs, you don’t want to miss a deal happening this week in Duluth. Animal Allies says its shelter is overflowing with dogs, with more than 25 looking for...
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Dip On 21st Avenue East And 2nd Street May Cause Issues
DULUTH, Minn. — There was a big relief when a major Duluth roadway opened up Monday, but now there may be some additional headaches. 21st Avenue East was closed for much of the summer. It is a major artery heading up and down the hill. But now that its open again, many drivers have noticed an issue where it crosses 2nd Street.
UWS Lake Superior Research Institute Floating Classroom Expected For 2024
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A classroom on water? Students at University of Wisconsin-Superior can expect to take their research on the lake by the spring of 2024. Those that are enrolled in UWS’ Lake Superior Research Institute will have the opportunity to study right on the waves. A 65-foot...
Gov. Walz Visits Fire Department, UMD With Less Than A Week Until Election Day
DULUTH, Minn. — With the midterm election less than a week away, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (DFL) made a couple of campaign stops in Duluth on Wednesday. One was at the Duluth fire department after the Minnesota Professional Firefighters organization and the Duluth Firefighters Local 101 union endorsed him.
The Honorable Judge Jeanne Sederberg Has Passed Away At The Age Of 96
The honorable Judge Jeanne Sederberg has passed away at the age of 96. She was the first woman to serve as a Judge for the 6th Judicial District in St. Louis County. Prior to that, Judge Sederberg overcame many challenges in her path to law. As Duluth News Tribune reports,...
Post Office In Superior Recommends Bringing Absentee Ballots In Person
SUPERIOR, Wis. — If you submit your absentee ballot by mail in Superior, it may not arrive on time for Election Day on November 8. In a press release sent by the Mayor Jim Paine’s office, it says the Post Office is experiencing staffing issues and mail has been taking longer than normal.
