Iowa State

Iowa’s elections safe and secure, top official says

JOHNSTON — The state’s top elections official says Iowans can rest assured their vote in the Nov. 8 election is safe and secure — urging voters to not be swayed by those who would cast doubt upon the election. Republican Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate aimed...
IOWA STATE
Q&A with Iowa 4th Congressional District Democratic nominee Ryan Melton

The Journal recently spoke with Iowa Fourth Congressional District Democratic nominee Ryan Melton about what he would prioritize it elected, preserving democracy, abortion access, funding for public education, carbon capture pipelines and more. Certain answers, for all three candidates, have been edited for brevity. Q: If you were to be...
IOWA STATE
Indiana Democratic candidates rallying voters Monday night in Highland

HIGHLAND — Hoosier Democrats are holding a final preelection rally for their state and local candidates Monday night in Northwest Indiana. Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr.; Northwest Indiana Congressman Frank J. Mrvan; the Democrats competing for secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer; and a host local officeholders and aspirants are scheduled to participate.
HIGHLAND, IN
Analysis: Constitutional questions explained

MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Nov. 8, Missourians will vote on four proposed amendments and one ballot question. Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:. allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and. allow state investments in municipal...
MISSOURI STATE
President touts student debt relief days ahead of midterm election

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Central New Mexico Community College on Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) President Joe Biden’s appearance at Central New Mexico Community College focused on student debt relief and gave the state’s Democratic leaders a chance to boast about new education opportunities offered to students from preschool up to college.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Early voting available in Northwest Indiana until noon Monday

Northwest Indiana residents looking to check an item off their to-do list still have time to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and through noon Monday at 11 sites in Lake County, seven locations in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
South Carolinians vote early in record numbers

COLUMBIA – The record for most voters voting early in one day was broken again with almost 50,000 ballots cast at early voting centers on Wednesday. By the end of the day, a total of more than 383,000 people had voted early. Additionally, approximately 48,000 absentee ballots have been returned out of the 63,000 issued.
Restaurant switches gears and takes pork tenderloin title

WAUKON, Iowa — It didn’t take long for the customers of Lid’s Bar & Grill to believe the restaurant’s breaded pork tenderloin was one of the best in the state. And now, owners Dan and Kelly Liddiard have the hardware to prove it. The car dealership-turned...
WAUKON, IA
Fetterman opens up about stroke recovery during Wilkes-Barre campaign stop

WILKES-BARRE — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman didn’t mince words. During a campaign stop in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, he acknowledged he struggles with his speech while recovering from a stroke but insisted he’s fully capable of handling the job of U.S. senator representing Pennsylvania should he be elected on Tuesday.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Utah suspends Great Salt Lake water appropriations as levels reach historic lows

(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said record low levels prompted him to suspend new water appropriations from the Great Salt Lake Basin. The lake's elevation has varied over the past month, according to the U.S. Geological Survey causeway gauge. The highest level was 4,188.9 feet. The elevation is stabilized and spring runoff should cause the lake levels to rise, according to a news release from the governor's office.
UTAH STATE
Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
TEXARKANA, AR
Pair named Georgia RISE Award recipients

ATLANTA — Marissa Ramos-Santana, a bilingual parent liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sgt. Jacob Wise, a school resource officer for Lumpkin County Schools, have been named winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education.
CARROLLTON, GA
Legal aid with eviction available in Bamberg, Calhoun

COLUMBIA -- Eviction is on the rise thanks to the skyrocketing cost of rent and everyday living. Out of 1,961,481 households, 586,090 are renters in South Carolina. Per the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s report, “Out of Reach,” to afford a one-bedroom rental at fair market rent in the state, an individual on minimum wage ($7.25) must work 91 hours a week to make ends meet.
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
Gary murder conviction scrutinized by Indiana Supreme Court

The state’s highest court is poised to decide whether to reinstate a Gary man’s murder conviction after the Indiana Court of Appeals in May took the rare step of setting aside a Lake County jury’s verdict for insufficient evidence. The Indiana Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday...
GARY, IN

