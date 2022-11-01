Read full article on original website
Iowa’s elections safe and secure, top official says
JOHNSTON — The state’s top elections official says Iowans can rest assured their vote in the Nov. 8 election is safe and secure — urging voters to not be swayed by those who would cast doubt upon the election. Republican Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate aimed...
Abortion, inflation and "preserving democracy" are top candidate issues in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District race
SIOUX CITY — It hasn't happened in more than two decades: A first-term incumbent running for re-election in Iowa's Fourth Congressional District. Against two on-the-ballot candidates no less. But that's the lay of the land for Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) who's bidding for a second term against Ryan Melton,...
Q&A with Iowa 4th Congressional District Democratic nominee Ryan Melton
The Journal recently spoke with Iowa Fourth Congressional District Democratic nominee Ryan Melton about what he would prioritize it elected, preserving democracy, abortion access, funding for public education, carbon capture pipelines and more. Certain answers, for all three candidates, have been edited for brevity. Q: If you were to be...
Indiana Democratic candidates rallying voters Monday night in Highland
HIGHLAND — Hoosier Democrats are holding a final preelection rally for their state and local candidates Monday night in Northwest Indiana. Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr.; Northwest Indiana Congressman Frank J. Mrvan; the Democrats competing for secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer; and a host local officeholders and aspirants are scheduled to participate.
Election preview: Jim Pillen centers on conservative government, jobs for Nebraska kids
Jim Pillen is focused on providing conservative, less costly government if he is elected governor, along with centering on workforce development and proposing a dramatic change in the distribution of state aid to public schools. Riding atop all of that is a determination to "keep our kids here" by providing...
Analysis: Constitutional questions explained
MARYVILLE, Mo. — On Nov. 8, Missourians will vote on four proposed amendments and one ballot question. Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:. allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and. allow state investments in municipal...
President touts student debt relief days ahead of midterm election
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Central New Mexico Community College on Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) President Joe Biden’s appearance at Central New Mexico Community College focused on student debt relief and gave the state’s Democratic leaders a chance to boast about new education opportunities offered to students from preschool up to college.
Early voting available in Northwest Indiana until noon Monday
Northwest Indiana residents looking to check an item off their to-do list still have time to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and through noon Monday at 11 sites in Lake County, seven locations in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
South Carolinians vote early in record numbers
COLUMBIA – The record for most voters voting early in one day was broken again with almost 50,000 ballots cast at early voting centers on Wednesday. By the end of the day, a total of more than 383,000 people had voted early. Additionally, approximately 48,000 absentee ballots have been returned out of the 63,000 issued.
Restaurant switches gears and takes pork tenderloin title
WAUKON, Iowa — It didn’t take long for the customers of Lid’s Bar & Grill to believe the restaurant’s breaded pork tenderloin was one of the best in the state. And now, owners Dan and Kelly Liddiard have the hardware to prove it. The car dealership-turned...
Fetterman opens up about stroke recovery during Wilkes-Barre campaign stop
WILKES-BARRE — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman didn’t mince words. During a campaign stop in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, he acknowledged he struggles with his speech while recovering from a stroke but insisted he’s fully capable of handling the job of U.S. senator representing Pennsylvania should he be elected on Tuesday.
Louisiana lawmakers get briefing on state taxes before possibly considering more tax code changes
(The Center Square) — Officials with the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Legislative Fiscal Office broke down the state's income tax structure for lawmakers on Wednesday in the latest meeting focused on revamping the tax system. Lawmakers on the Louisiana House Ways and Means' State Tax Structure Subcommittee held...
UNL study confirms irrigation's impact on humidity, yields possible link to rain
Increased rain in Illinois and Indiana. Less rain in some Nebraska communities. Muggier weather. Changes in winds. Intense irrigation in Nebraska is having a complex effect on the weather, researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln say. “Some of the impacts are very discernible, you can feel it on a day-to-day...
Utah suspends Great Salt Lake water appropriations as levels reach historic lows
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said record low levels prompted him to suspend new water appropriations from the Great Salt Lake Basin. The lake's elevation has varied over the past month, according to the U.S. Geological Survey causeway gauge. The highest level was 4,188.9 feet. The elevation is stabilized and spring runoff should cause the lake levels to rise, according to a news release from the governor's office.
Feds arrest two men in Michigan and Ohio they say are members of the ‘Boogaloo’ movement
Federal authorities have charged a Michigan member of a right-wing extremist group with lying while purchasing a handgun, one of two arrests federal authorities made of members of the “Boogaloo Boys” anti-government movement just a week before the midterm election. Timothy Allen Teagan, 22, of Plymouth, appeared Wednesday...
Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
Pair named Georgia RISE Award recipients
ATLANTA — Marissa Ramos-Santana, a bilingual parent liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sgt. Jacob Wise, a school resource officer for Lumpkin County Schools, have been named winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education.
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
Originally published Nov. 1 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor.
Legal aid with eviction available in Bamberg, Calhoun
COLUMBIA -- Eviction is on the rise thanks to the skyrocketing cost of rent and everyday living. Out of 1,961,481 households, 586,090 are renters in South Carolina. Per the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s report, “Out of Reach,” to afford a one-bedroom rental at fair market rent in the state, an individual on minimum wage ($7.25) must work 91 hours a week to make ends meet.
Gary murder conviction scrutinized by Indiana Supreme Court
The state’s highest court is poised to decide whether to reinstate a Gary man’s murder conviction after the Indiana Court of Appeals in May took the rare step of setting aside a Lake County jury’s verdict for insufficient evidence. The Indiana Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday...
