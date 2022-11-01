PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We saw another nice day across the county with mostly sunny skies. Highs for most spots made it into the lower to mid-50s. With a few upper 50s seen over far southern Aroostook. This was cooler than some of the temperatures we saw over the weekend and earlier this week, but the good news is that warmer temperatures look to return for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. I wanted to point out that the record high temperatures for this time of year are hovering in the mid to upper 60s, with a few slightly warmer days mixed in. This means that going into the weekend we’re looking at some record-breaking warmth with highs reaching the upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday. I think it’s possible we could even see some records broken on Friday, with temperatures that day reaching the mid-60s. Temperatures going throughout the rest of the work week and into the weekend continue to climb. We’ll see the mid-60s for most spots during the day Friday, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few spots over the weekend do break the 70-degree mark, but I think most spots do remain in the 60s thanks to increased cloud cover.

