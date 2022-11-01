ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJZ8M_0iv28cAK00 In France, the distinction is made between a bread bakery (boulangerie) and a pastry shop (pâtisserie), and a similar dichotomy holds true in other places. In America, however, we tend to meld the two together with Yankee practicality, and our bakeries usually sell a wide range of flour-based (and/or gluten-free) baked goods, including breads, rolls, pastries, cakes and pies, and doughnuts, among other items. And if there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that every town needs a good bakery. (There are also specialists, of course. For instance, this is the best donut shop in every state .)

If you’ve ever made a pie from scratch, rolled out your own sticky buns, or baked a fresh loaf of bread, you already know that baking can be a lot harder than it looks. Your adherence to quantities in your recipe has to be perfect, yeast needs to be given time to do its thing (if it’s involved), and it all needs to be baked at the correct temperature, for just the right amount of time. Now imagine scaling up production to serve up to hundreds of customers every day, all while making a profit, and you’ll understand just how hard it can be to run a bakery. Luckily for us, there are hardy souls everywhere around the country who have both the skill and the determination to do it.

To determine the best bakery in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed articles and rankings on a variety of sites including Eater , Taste of Home , Mashed , Mental Floss , Love Food , and Business Insider , as well as local and regional sources, basing our final choices on editorial discretion.

Click here to see the best bakery in every state

There are lots of different kinds of bakeries out there. In some, fresh-baked breads are front and center, while some are known for their cupcakes, pies, or croissants. Some follow recipes that have been passed down over generations, while others develop their own. Certain examples feature baked goods native to Latin America or Central Europe, while others offer specialties popular in their corners of the country - like kolaches in Texas or mochi donuts in Hawaii. ( This is the most iconic dessert in every state .)

Whatever they serve, a great bakery can be more than just a place to grab a macaron or a Parker House roll or a loaf of rye: It can be the cornerstone of a community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBUpR_0iv28cAK00

Alabama: The Continental Bakery
> Location: Birmingham
> Sample specialty: Wild yeast sourdough bread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0man7E_0iv28cAK00

Alaska: Marlo's Bakery
> Location: Fairbanks
> Sample specialty: Pecan sticky bun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t967T_0iv28cAK00

Arizona: Squarz Bakery & Café
> Location: Tempe & Scottsdale
> Sample specialty: Kouign amann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NbJ7V_0iv28cAK00

Arkansas: Dempsey Bakery
> Location: Little Rock
> Sample specialty: Jacob's banana chocolate chip cookie

California: Acme Bread Company
> Location: Berkeley & San Francisco
> Sample specialty: Buckwheat meteil bread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07PwcQ_0iv28cAK00

Colorado: Babette's Bakery
> Location: Longmont
> Sample specialty: Oatmeal porridge loaf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEitE_0iv28cAK00

Connecticut: Nana's Bakery & Pizza
> Location: Mystic
> Sample specialty: Cacio e pepe sourdoughnut (made to order)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSDik_0iv28cAK00

Delaware: Sweet Somethings
> Location: Wilmington
> Sample specialty: Chocolate espresso cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WLpkH_0iv28cAK00

Florida: Yalaha Bakery
> Location: Yalaha
> Sample specialty: Pretzel roll with cheese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bpLc_0iv28cAK00

Georgia: Proof Bakeshop
> Location: Atlanta
> Sample specialty: Lemon cream cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0goGxb_0iv28cAK00

Hawaii: Liliha Bakery
> Location: Honolulu
> Sample specialty: Pot mochi donut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9R8N_0iv28cAK00

Idaho: Flight of Fancy Bakery
> Location: Donnelly
> Sample specialty: Huckleberry cream cheese danish

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hbdWK_0iv28cAK00

Illinois: Weber's Bakery
> Location: Chicago
> Sample specialty: Buttermilk pound cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f2ARJ_0iv28cAK00

Indiana: Amelia's Bread
> Location: Indianapolis
> Sample specialty: Pullman sandwich loaf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GfrwS_0iv28cAK00

Iowa: Deluxe Cakes and Pastries
> Location: Iowa City
> Sample specialty: Parker House roll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APKlz_0iv28cAK00

Kansas: Augustine's Bakery
> Location: Hays
> Sample specialty: Black Forest cheesecake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41u5wM_0iv28cAK00

Kentucky: Bluegrass Baking Company
> Location: Lexington
> Sample specialty: Bohemian beer bread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06y0db_0iv28cAK00

Louisiana: La Boulangerie
> Location: New Orleans
> Sample specialty: Cinnamon walnut churro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJUJv_0iv28cAK00

Maine: Standard Baking Co.
> Location: Portland
> Sample specialty: Pistachio shortbread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43uCP7_0iv28cAK00

Maryland: The Breadery
> Location: Catonsville
> Sample specialty: Baguette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WIdGJ_0iv28cAK00

Massachusetts: Berkshire Mountain Bakery
> Location: Housatonic & Pittsfield
> Sample specialty: Jalapeño and cheese mini ciabatta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HOcUJ_0iv28cAK00

Michigan: Zingerman's Bakehouse
> Location: Ann Arbor
> Sample specialty: Jewish rye bread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aeO4n_0iv28cAK00

Minnesota: Marc Heu Pâtisserie Paris
> Location: St. Paul
> Sample specialty: Paris Brest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PGppU_0iv28cAK00

Mississippi: The Bottletree Bakery
> Location: Oxford
> Sample specialty: Monkey bread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GsVCh_0iv28cAK00

Missouri: Nathaniel Reid Bakery
> Location: Kirkwood
> Sample specialty: Four cheese and honey focaccia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXbun_0iv28cAK00

Montana: Black Cat Bake Shop
> Location: Missoula
> Sample specialty: Cinnamon pecan rugelach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T6JTe_0iv28cAK00

Nevada: La Belle Terre Bakery & Café
> Location: Las Vegas
> Sample specialty: Opéra cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44EQPW_0iv28cAK00

Nebraska: Olsen Bake Shop
> Location: Omaha
> Sample specialty: Houska bread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIzNA_0iv28cAK00

New Hampshire: Polish Princess
> Location: Lancaster
> Sample specialty: Vollkornbrot (sourdough rye bread with sunflower seeds)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ikmN0_0iv28cAK00

New Jersey: Balthazar Bakery
> Location: Englewood
> Sample specialty: Gruyère-chive bun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dYQfn_0iv28cAK00

New Mexico: Golden Crown Panaderia
> Location: Albuquerque
> Sample specialty: Original New Mexico green chile bread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=417uHn_0iv28cAK00

New York: Sullivan Street Bakery
> Location: New York City
> Sample specialty: Pizza bianca (flatbread)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tyh6n_0iv28cAK00

North Carolina: Amélie's French Bakery and Café
> Location: Charlotte
> Sample specialty: Salted caramel brownie macaron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPmqU_0iv28cAK00

North Dakota: Nichole's Fine Pastry & Café
> Location: Fargo
> Sample specialty: Pecan sticky roll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14CFdR_0iv28cAK00

Ohio: Blackbird Baking Company
> Location: Lakewood
> Sample specialty: Cherry almond scone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25M6sE_0iv28cAK00

Oklahoma: Front Porch Bakery
> Location: Claremore
> Sample specialty: Lemon poppy seed muffin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nz9aB_0iv28cAK00

Oregon: Ken's Artisan Bakery
> Location: Portland
> Sample specialty: Hazelnut butter cookie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8yIJ_0iv28cAK00

Pennsylvania: La Gourmandine
> Location: Pittsburgh
> Sample specialty: Madeleines au chocolat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cr42P_0iv28cAK00

Rhode Island: Pastiche Fine Desserts
> Location: Providence
> Sample specialty: Chocolate éclaire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BRBfa_0iv28cAK00

South Carolina: Sugar Bake Shop
> Location: Charleston
> Sample specialty: Red velvet cupcake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEL0s_0iv28cAK00

South Dakota: CH Pâtisserie
> Location: Sioux Falls
> Sample specialty: Classic croissant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44NRuG_0iv28cAK00

Tennessee: Muddy's Bake Shop
> Location: Memphis
> Sample specialty: Chocolate peanut butter bar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xiXmQ_0iv28cAK00

Texas: Kolache Haven
> Location: Denton
> Sample specialty: Jumbo cheese kolache

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lfDws_0iv28cAK00

Utah: Eva's Bakery
> Location: Salt Lake City
> Sample specialty: Date cake with butter cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Y6IE_0iv28cAK00

Vermont: King Arthur Café, Bakery & Store
> Location: Norwich
> Sample specialty: Rye sea salt brownie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGB5b_0iv28cAK00

Virginia: Sub Rosa Bakery
> Location: Richmond
> Sample specialty: Fig and cheese croissant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uz0nc_0iv28cAK00

Washington: Bakery Nouveau
> Location: Seattle
> Sample specialty: Olive fougasse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKiC3_0iv28cAK00

West Virginia: Shepherdstown Sweet Shop
> Location: Shepherdstown
> Sample specialty: Pepperoni roll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcUO7_0iv28cAK00

Wisconsin: Peter Sciortino Bakery
> Location: Milwaukee
> Sample specialty: Cranberry scone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fg7kd_0iv28cAK00

Wyoming: Persephone Bakery
> Location: Jackson Hole & Wilson
> Sample specialty: Chocolate bundt cake

Community Policy