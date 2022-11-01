Cigna's CEO David Cordani addressed questions from investors Nov. 3 over concerns the company is falling behind other insurers by not pursuing major mergers or acquisitions. "Do you not see this as an arms race?" Kevin Fischbeck, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst, said. "It almost feels to me like a lot of companies are out there building capabilities. Do you feel … that potentially not pursuing M&A will be a disadvantage over the next three to five years if you're not doing deals today?"

21 HOURS AGO