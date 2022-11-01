Read full article on original website
10 states with least competitive commercial insurance markets
Alabama has the most concentrated commercial health insurance market in the U.S., making it the state with the least competitive market, according to a Nov. 1 analysis from the American Medical Association. For the 2022 study of U.S. health insurance markets, researchers with AMA analyzed market concentration in 383 metropolitan...
6 recent payer workforce moves
Some payers are abandoning office spaces, while others are opening them, as remote and hybrid work modes remain a popular option for employees. Here are six payer workforce updates Becker's has reported since Sept. 4. Humana's executives are less tied to the payer's Louisville, Ky., headquarters as the company shifts...
The 10 largest health insurers by commercial market share
UnitedHealth Group was the largest health insurer by national-level market share in 2021, according to a Nov. 1 analysis from the American Medical Association. For the 2022 study of U.S. health insurance markets, researchers with the AMA analyzed market concentration in 380 metropolitan statistical areas, 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to the report. The researchers used the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index, a commonly accepted measure of concentration used in federal antitrust cases, to analyze competitiveness.
CVS expecting $2B revenue hit from star ratings decline, loss of Centene pharmacy contract
CVS Health executives told investors Nov. 2 the company is expecting a $2 billion decline in 2024 revenues because of its lower Medicare Advantage star ratings in 2023 and the loss of its pharmacy benefits contract with Centene. "That would leave a headwind of about $1 billion or $0.55 a...
Alignment Healthcare's losses continue to shrink as market share grows
Alignment Healthcare's overall losses are continuing to improve as the Medicare Advantage provider adds members and offerings. The company's net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $40.2 million, down from $45.8 million in 2021. Membership in Alignment Healthcare's Medicare Advantage plan is up 14 percent year over year,...
'The house always wins': Insurers' record profits clash with hospitals' hardship
With most healthcare organizations having now released their third quarter earnings, the gap between provider and payer profits continues to widen. The nation's largest insurers, UnitedHealth Group and Elevance Health, reported profits that were 28 percent and 7 percent higher than the same period last year, respectively. UnitedHealth raked in $5.3 billion, while Elevance took in $1.6 billion.
'Do you not see this as an arms race?' Cigna CEO questioned on M&A activity
Cigna's CEO David Cordani addressed questions from investors Nov. 3 over concerns the company is falling behind other insurers by not pursuing major mergers or acquisitions. "Do you not see this as an arms race?" Kevin Fischbeck, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst, said. "It almost feels to me like a lot of companies are out there building capabilities. Do you feel … that potentially not pursuing M&A will be a disadvantage over the next three to five years if you're not doing deals today?"
BCBS Minnesota sells home health subsidiary Livio Health
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota is selling its home healthcare subsidiary, Livio Health, to senior health company Lifespark. As part of the deal, BCBS Minnesota becomes a minority owner of Lifespark. According to a Nov. 2 news release, Livio Health's 100 employees will be integrated into Lifespark's system. BCBS...
