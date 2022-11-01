ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
beckerspayer.com

10 states with least competitive commercial insurance markets

Alabama has the most concentrated commercial health insurance market in the U.S., making it the state with the least competitive market, according to a Nov. 1 analysis from the American Medical Association. For the 2022 study of U.S. health insurance markets, researchers with AMA analyzed market concentration in 383 metropolitan...
ALABAMA STATE
beckerspayer.com

6 recent payer workforce moves

Some payers are abandoning office spaces, while others are opening them, as remote and hybrid work modes remain a popular option for employees. Here are six payer workforce updates Becker's has reported since Sept. 4. Humana's executives are less tied to the payer's Louisville, Ky., headquarters as the company shifts...
WASHINGTON STATE
beckerspayer.com

The 10 largest health insurers by commercial market share

UnitedHealth Group was the largest health insurer by national-level market share in 2021, according to a Nov. 1 analysis from the American Medical Association. For the 2022 study of U.S. health insurance markets, researchers with the AMA analyzed market concentration in 380 metropolitan statistical areas, 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to the report. The researchers used the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index, a commonly accepted measure of concentration used in federal antitrust cases, to analyze competitiveness.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Alignment Healthcare's losses continue to shrink as market share grows

Alignment Healthcare's overall losses are continuing to improve as the Medicare Advantage provider adds members and offerings. The company's net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $40.2 million, down from $45.8 million in 2021. Membership in Alignment Healthcare's Medicare Advantage plan is up 14 percent year over year,...
FLORIDA STATE
beckerspayer.com

'The house always wins': Insurers' record profits clash with hospitals' hardship

With most healthcare organizations having now released their third quarter earnings, the gap between provider and payer profits continues to widen. The nation's largest insurers, UnitedHealth Group and Elevance Health, reported profits that were 28 percent and 7 percent higher than the same period last year, respectively. UnitedHealth raked in $5.3 billion, while Elevance took in $1.6 billion.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
beckerspayer.com

'Do you not see this as an arms race?' Cigna CEO questioned on M&A activity

Cigna's CEO David Cordani addressed questions from investors Nov. 3 over concerns the company is falling behind other insurers by not pursuing major mergers or acquisitions. "Do you not see this as an arms race?" Kevin Fischbeck, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst, said. "It almost feels to me like a lot of companies are out there building capabilities. Do you feel … that potentially not pursuing M&A will be a disadvantage over the next three to five years if you're not doing deals today?"
beckerspayer.com

BCBS Minnesota sells home health subsidiary Livio Health

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota is selling its home healthcare subsidiary, Livio Health, to senior health company Lifespark. As part of the deal, BCBS Minnesota becomes a minority owner of Lifespark. According to a Nov. 2 news release, Livio Health's 100 employees will be integrated into Lifespark's system. BCBS...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy