Morgantown, WV

West Virginia Iowa State Gameday Predictions

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4) travel to Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa to face the Iowa State Cyclones (3-5, 0-5) in the battle of the two worst teams in the Big 12 Conference. Here’s how our experts think the game will play out...
AMES, IA
Formal Request to Fire Neal Brown and Shane Lyons

Morgantown, West Virginia – As a lifelong West Virginia Mountaineers fan, graduate of West Virginia University and someone who loves our great state and its people more than anything in the world, I humbly ask you, President E. Gordon Gee, to relieve Shane Lyons of his duties as the director of athletics at WVU and Neal Brown of his duties as the head coach of the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Traylon Ray Commits to Play for the West Virginia Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Traylon Ray has committed to continue his football career with the West Virginia Mountaineers. Ray, a 6’2 190 pound four star wide receiver from Tallahassee, Florida, recently narrowed his list down to Mississippi State, Tennessee and West Virginia, but he had numerous offers from major programs around the country, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia Tech, among others.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Neal Brown Silent After Latest Commit

Earlier today, the Mountaineers landed a HUGE commitment to the 2023 class in the form of 4-star wide receiver Tralon Ray. The North Florida Christian prospect garnered offers from Mississippi State, Florida, Florida State, and Tennessee among several others. This was a massive victory for WVU, right? So we should...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Former Player Says It’s Time to Move on From Neal Brown

Today could have very likely been the last time Neal Brown roamed WVU’s sideline. The Mountaineers fell to Iowa State, the worst team in the conference, 31-14 in Ames. Now sitting at 20-24 overall and 12-20 in Big 12 play, we should expect the announcement at any minute that WVU is moving on.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU Reveals Game Nine Uniform

Moments ago, the Mountaineer Football team revealed their uniform for this weekend’s matchup against Iowa State. For the contest in Ames, Iowa, WVU will be wearing blue helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants. West Virginia and Iowa State kickoff at 3:30 with the game set to broadcast on ESPN+.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Neal Brown Speaks Following Humiliating Loss

Ames, Iowa – Following West Virginia’s humiliating 31-14 loss at Iowa State, West Virginia’s (current) head coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss his team’s performance. Here’s what Brown had to say about the loss:. “The story of our game is we didn’t...
AMES, IA
A Case for Rich Rodriguez

(Photo via The New York Times) One of the most successful coaches in Mountaineer Football history, Rich Rodriguez, is back on the coaching scene at Jacksonville State. After stints at Michigan and Arizona since departing the Mountaineer, Rodriguez landed with the Gamecocks last November. Sitting with a 7-2 record in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Experts make their picks for WVU-Iowa State

West Virginia (3-5, 1-5) returns to action this Saturday as they travel out to Ames to take on Iowa State (3-5, 0-5). Both the Cyclones and Mountaineers have been in a ton of close games this year but, more often than not, have ended up on the wrong side of the win-loss column. Currently, Iowa State is about a touchdown favorite. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.
AMES, IA
A Case for Tom Herman

(Photo via Texas Longhorns – YouTube) When the Texas Longhorns hired Tom Herman in 2017, it seemed like a home-run for the program. After a disappointing stint under Charlie Strong, Texas was desperate to find somebody to turn their fortunes around. Fast forward three years later and Herman was...
MORGANTOWN, WV
ESPN Analyst Calls Out Bob Huggins

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers have made the NCAA Tournament once in the past four seasons and this season, Bob Huggins’ squad is predicted to finish in 9th place in the Big 12 Conference and once again miss the tournament. In ESPN’s Big 12 Conference...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Staff Shorts | Where's the best area to live in Morgantown?

The many parts of Morgantown are geared towards different personality types. Each area has a unique lifestyle built around its geography. For students who want to be walking distance to bars and downtown classes, living near High St. can be a great choice. Meanwhile, Grant Ave. is known for its...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Kohl’s opens in Morgantown with Amazon return drop off

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The Kohl’s in Morgantown opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4. Construction began in the spring of 2022, and they began to hire staff in August, but officials say that Kohl’s has been trying to get into Morgantown for a couple of years. This new Kohl’s in Morgantown also […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Human remains found near Boy Scout Camp Road in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Human remains were discovered on Grafton Rd. in the area of Boy Scout Camp Rd. Friday evening per a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning at 5:45 p.m., detectives were called to the scene to investigate. shutting down Grafton Rd. for two hours....
MORGANTOWN, WV

