West Virginia Iowa State Gameday Predictions
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4) travel to Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa to face the Iowa State Cyclones (3-5, 0-5) in the battle of the two worst teams in the Big 12 Conference. Here’s how our experts think the game will play out...
Formal Request to Fire Neal Brown and Shane Lyons
Morgantown, West Virginia – As a lifelong West Virginia Mountaineers fan, graduate of West Virginia University and someone who loves our great state and its people more than anything in the world, I humbly ask you, President E. Gordon Gee, to relieve Shane Lyons of his duties as the director of athletics at WVU and Neal Brown of his duties as the head coach of the Mountaineers.
Traylon Ray Commits to Play for the West Virginia Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Traylon Ray has committed to continue his football career with the West Virginia Mountaineers. Ray, a 6’2 190 pound four star wide receiver from Tallahassee, Florida, recently narrowed his list down to Mississippi State, Tennessee and West Virginia, but he had numerous offers from major programs around the country, including Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Virginia Tech, among others.
Neal Brown Silent After Latest Commit
Earlier today, the Mountaineers landed a HUGE commitment to the 2023 class in the form of 4-star wide receiver Tralon Ray. The North Florida Christian prospect garnered offers from Mississippi State, Florida, Florida State, and Tennessee among several others. This was a massive victory for WVU, right? So we should...
Former Player Says It’s Time to Move on From Neal Brown
Today could have very likely been the last time Neal Brown roamed WVU’s sideline. The Mountaineers fell to Iowa State, the worst team in the conference, 31-14 in Ames. Now sitting at 20-24 overall and 12-20 in Big 12 play, we should expect the announcement at any minute that WVU is moving on.
WVU Reveals Game Nine Uniform
Moments ago, the Mountaineer Football team revealed their uniform for this weekend’s matchup against Iowa State. For the contest in Ames, Iowa, WVU will be wearing blue helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants. West Virginia and Iowa State kickoff at 3:30 with the game set to broadcast on ESPN+.
Neal Brown Speaks Following Humiliating Loss
Ames, Iowa – Following West Virginia’s humiliating 31-14 loss at Iowa State, West Virginia’s (current) head coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss his team’s performance. Here’s what Brown had to say about the loss:. “The story of our game is we didn’t...
A Case for Rich Rodriguez
(Photo via The New York Times) One of the most successful coaches in Mountaineer Football history, Rich Rodriguez, is back on the coaching scene at Jacksonville State. After stints at Michigan and Arizona since departing the Mountaineer, Rodriguez landed with the Gamecocks last November. Sitting with a 7-2 record in...
Experts make their picks for WVU-Iowa State
West Virginia (3-5, 1-5) returns to action this Saturday as they travel out to Ames to take on Iowa State (3-5, 0-5). Both the Cyclones and Mountaineers have been in a ton of close games this year but, more often than not, have ended up on the wrong side of the win-loss column. Currently, Iowa State is about a touchdown favorite. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and if they agree. Here's what we found.
A Case for Tom Herman
(Photo via Texas Longhorns – YouTube) When the Texas Longhorns hired Tom Herman in 2017, it seemed like a home-run for the program. After a disappointing stint under Charlie Strong, Texas was desperate to find somebody to turn their fortunes around. Fast forward three years later and Herman was...
Metro News
On a roster filled with veteran transfers, freshman Josiah Harris stakes his claim for playing time
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Nine newcomers will take the court at the Coliseum this winter for the WVU men’s basketball team. Included in that group are just two freshmen. Canton, Ohio native Josiah Harris is joined by Teays Valley Christian graduate Josiah Davis. Harris says there’s a distinctive way that the two freshmen are called out in practice.
CBS Sports
How to watch Iowa State vs. West Virginia: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: West Virginia 3-5; Iowa State 3-5 The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Iowa State Cyclones are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Jack Trice Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
ESPN Analyst Calls Out Bob Huggins
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers have made the NCAA Tournament once in the past four seasons and this season, Bob Huggins’ squad is predicted to finish in 9th place in the Big 12 Conference and once again miss the tournament. In ESPN’s Big 12 Conference...
Chicken Franchise Coming to Morgantown First in the State and First-Ever Outside the State of Texas
According to WBOY, West Virginia University students are about to rejoice! A new fast food chain is coming to High Street in Morgantown, and best of all—it’ll be open past midnight. Layne’s Chicken Fingers is a Texas fast-food chain that, surprisingly, primarily serves chicken fingers. But it also...
West Virginia’s Intermed Labs wins award for prosthetic finger
Mon Health announced on Thursday that its Intermed Labs was awarded the Top Innovator of 2022 for its work in plastic surgery with prosthetic fingers.
Daily Athenaeum
Staff Shorts | Where's the best area to live in Morgantown?
The many parts of Morgantown are geared towards different personality types. Each area has a unique lifestyle built around its geography. For students who want to be walking distance to bars and downtown classes, living near High St. can be a great choice. Meanwhile, Grant Ave. is known for its...
Kohl’s opens in Morgantown with Amazon return drop off
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) — The Kohl’s in Morgantown opened its doors to the public on Nov. 4. Construction began in the spring of 2022, and they began to hire staff in August, but officials say that Kohl’s has been trying to get into Morgantown for a couple of years. This new Kohl’s in Morgantown also […]
WDTV
Human remains found near Boy Scout Camp Road in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Human remains were discovered on Grafton Rd. in the area of Boy Scout Camp Rd. Friday evening per a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Beginning at 5:45 p.m., detectives were called to the scene to investigate. shutting down Grafton Rd. for two hours....
11 years later: Catching up with Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., America's Got Talent Season 6 winner and Logan, West Virginia native, will be returning yet again to his home state for his Home for the Holiday's Christmas tour.
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Sweet Nana’s Bakery
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Sweet Nana’s Bakery in Clarksburg for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
